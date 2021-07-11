Torex Gold: A Mid-Tier Producer With A High Double-Digit Free Cash Flow Yield

gece33/E+ via Getty Images

It's been a turbulent couple of months for the precious metals sector (GDX), and Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF) has been anything but a sanctuary, down 25% year-to-date. This is a significant underperformance vs. its benchmark, the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and it has left Torex sporting a ~28% free cash flow yield. While there are risks given the challenges Equinox (EQX) is having next door at Los Filos and the fact that the company will need solid execution to transition to Media Luna in Q1 2024, I see them as more than priced in at current levels. Therefore, I see this deep correction as a low-risk buying opportunity.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Torex Gold released its preliminary Q2 results last week and reported quarterly gold production of ~118,100 ounces at an average realized price of $1,815/oz. This translated to a 4% beat vs. Q2 2019 levels, a more normalized quarter, and a 99% increase in output from the COVID-19 disrupted quarter a year ago (Q2 2020). The company noted that underground mining rates continue to improve, with 1,420 tonnes per day mined in Q2, with a plus 1,400 tonne per day rate being a first for the company (Q1 2021: 1,360 tonnes per day). Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Torex had another solid quarter in Q1, and H1 gold production came in at ~247,600 ounces, which translates to 55% of the company's guidance mid-point (450,000 ounces). Assuming a similar run rate in the back half, Torex is on track to beat not only the mid-point but the top end of its guidance of 470,000 ounces, which would translate to revenue of more than $860 million in 2021, assuming a $1,820/oz gold price. For a company with an enterprise value of just ~$772 million, this is a dirt-cheap valuation, regardless of whether it's mining in one of Mexico's least attractive jurisdictions, Guerrero.

(Source: Company Website)

While operations were solid in Q1, there were two minor issues, with one being reagent consumption. As the company mines deeper in the open pits, the company is noticing higher levels of copper and iron in sulphides, which forces the company to use more cyanide to maintain recovery rates. Assuming this issue persists, this could lead to higher reagent costs, with cyanide consumption up roughly 2 kilograms per tonne sequentially.

The other minor issue was that wear was detected on the company's RopeCon belt in June, and the conveyor system has now been taken down for repair, which will keep it offline until month-end. The good news is that this is not expected to affect throughput rates, given that the company is hauling ore from stockpiles and the Limon pit by truck. So, while we could see slightly higher costs related to reagent consumption going forward, we shouldn't see production impacted.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Based on ~111,400 ounces of gold sold in Q2 at an average realized price of $1,815/oz, Torex should generate revenue of ~$202 million in the quarter, pushing trailing-twelve-month revenue to ~$951 million. Meanwhile, free cash flow should increase sequentially but remain relatively low due to the profit-sharing payment in May. This is not unusual, as shown below, with Torex's free cash flow weighted to the second half. Assuming a slight up-tick in free cash flow sequentially related to the higher gold price, Torex should finish Q2 with close to $190 million in cash, or more than 25% of its current market cap, and a trailing-twelve-month free cash flow figure of ~$220 million. Torex's current market cap is ~$962 million based on ~86 million shares and a share price of $11.19.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

So, what's responsible for the underperformance?

Unlike other miners in Mexico, Torex operates out of one of the least attractive states, Guerrero. While Torex has not had issues at its mine in years, with the most recent blockade in 2018, its neighbor Equinox Gold just reported its second blockade in less than a year. This may be increasing perceptions of the risk of operating in Guerrero State, and with Torex being a single-asset miner, a blockade would be a massive drag on revenue and free cash flow generation.

However, it's worth noting that Torex's employees have competitive compensation and benefits and a profit-sharing plan, as well as a new 2-year collective bargaining agreement in place until the end of 2022. So, with no disruptions to Torex's operations in more than three years, I believe it's best to give the company the benefit of the doubt and not assume Los Filos' struggles will also affect Torex's operations. It's also worth noting that while a temporary blockade would be an issue, Torex is sitting on a significant cash balance and has the financial flexibility to fund the majority of Media Luna (~$450 million), with ~$190 million in cash and a $150 million revolver.

(Source: Company Website)

When we combine the risks of operating in Guerrero State at a time when Equinox is struggling and the fact that Torex needs strong execution to transition to Media Luna in Q1 2024, there are clearly risks to the Torex Gold investment thesis. However, with a ~$220 million trailing-twelve-month free cash flow figure and an enterprise value of ~$772 million, Torex is trading at a ~28% free cash flow yield at current levels and barely 0.9x FY2021 revenue estimates. This is a dirt-cheap valuation, suggesting that the risks are more than priced into the stock at current levels.

(Source: Company Presentation, Author's Note on Media Luna Capex)

If we look at the chart above, we can see that Torex's cash balance is expected to exceed $1.05 billion at the end of 2024, assuming a $1,800/oz gold price, with this figure excluding Media Luna development. If we subtract out an estimated ~$450 million in Media Luna capital expenditures, this translates to a cash balance of approximately $600 million and assumes no further strength in the gold price. This would leave Torex with 62% of its market cap in cash, leaving room for share buybacks, a healthy dividend, and potential M&A to de-risk the single-asset model. So, while the share price performance has provided reason to pessimistic, the business is stronger than ever at current gold prices.

Torex has been a massive laggard, and Equinox's struggles at Los Filos have certainly not helped sentiment surrounding the stock. However, with another strong quarter under the company's belt and an exciting future with a lower cost profile, once Media Luna operations begin in 2024, I see reasons to be optimistic. Typically, it's hard to find companies trading at double-digit free cash flow yields with 40% plus margins, but Torex is currently sitting at a nearly unheard of 28% free cash flow yield at $11.19, making it one of the most undervalued companies on the US Market. In summary, I continue to see this pullback as a buying opportunity and may look to start a position in the stock this month.