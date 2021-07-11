VIOV: Small Cap Value ETF Review

courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

VIOV strategy

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) has been tracking the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index since September 2010. Its SEC Yield is currently 1.36% and its total expense ratio is 0.15%. It is a direct competitor of the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) and the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS), which track the same underlying index. SLYV and IJS are older: they were launched in 2000. They are also more liquid and have higher AUMs.

The index provider S&P Dow Jones Indices classifies S&P 600 companies in value and growth styles using three valuation ratios and three growth metrics. The valuation ratios are book value to price, earnings to price and sales to price. By construction, 33% of the parent index constituents exclusively belongs to each style, and 34% belongs to both styles. The value subset serves as S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index and is rebalanced annually. It is capital-weighted, with an adjustment for constituents belonging to both styles. For example, a company with a value rank better than its growth rank is given a larger weight in the Value Index than in the Growth Index.

As a consequence, aggregate valuation ratios of VIOV are lower than for the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR), which tracks the S&P SmallCap 600 and may be used as a benchmark:

VIOV IJR Price/Earnings TTM 15.79 17.53 Price/Book 1.70 2.20 Price/Sales 1.04 1.27 Price/Cash Flow 8.21 10.36

Source: Fidelity

Portfolio

VIOV currently holds 475 stocks. The top 12 holdings represent about 9% of the portfolio value. The next table lists their weights and valuation ratios. The largest one weighs 1.11%, so the risk related to any individual stock is very low.

Ticker Name Weight P/E TTM P/E fwd P/Sales P/Book P/FCF Yield% GME GameStop Corp. 1.11% N/A N/A 2.36 14.36 146.70 0.00 M Macy's Inc. 0.98% N/A 7.94 0.28 2.08 6.17 0.00 BKU BankUnited Inc. 0.77% 11.75 11.01 3.22 1.22 8.64 2.27 PPBI Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 0.75% 53.32 14.00 4.80 1.35 20.44 3.40 REZI Resideo Technologies Inc. 0.74% 37.78 20.08 0.79 2.07 16.80 0.00 PDCE PDC Energy Inc. 0.73% N/A 8.17 3.36 1.69 9.00 1.09 ABCB Ameris Bancorp 0.66% 9.01 9.41 2.71 1.20 N/A 1.26 ABG Asbury Automotive Group Inc. 0.66% 10.50 10.24 0.45 3.45 4.47 0.00 FHB First Hawaiian Inc. 0.64% 17.77 15.47 4.87 1.36 14.74 3.73 AGO Assured Guaranty Ltd. 0.63% 8.91 15.58 3.76 0.55 N/A 1.94 NSIT Insight Enterprises Inc. 0.63% 19.20 14.56 0.43 2.60 12.80 0.00 BBBY Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. 0.59% 38.39 19.14 0.31 2.74 7.28 0.00

Ratios: Portfolio123

In the index constitution, valuation metrics are considered comparable across all sectors. I think they are not: you can read my monthly dashboard here to dig into this topic. A consequence is over-weighting financials where valuation ratios are naturally cheaper. It also disadvantages technology and healthcare. The next chart shows sector weight discrepancies between VIOV and its parent index.

Historical performance

Since inception (09/07/2010), VIOV and IJS have the same annualized return of 13.48%. I will use IJS to assess VIOV underlying index on a longer period.

Since 07/24/2000, IJS is very close to the parent index S&P 600 in performance and risk metrics.

since July 2000 Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility S&P 600 Value Index (IJS) 10.40% -60.11% 0.53 20.32% S&P 600 Index (IJR) 10.47% -58.15% 0.55 19.31%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

Comparison with my Dashboard List model

The Dashboard List is a list of 80 stocks in the S&P 1500 index, updated every month based on a simple quantitative methodology. All stocks in the Dashboard List are cheaper than their respective industry median in Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. After this filter, the 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity in every sector are kept in the list. Some sectors are grouped together: energy with materials, communication with technology. Real estate is excluded because these valuation metrics don't work well in this sector. I have been updating the Dashboard List every month on Seeking Alpha since December 2015, first in free-access articles, then in Quantitative Risk & Value.

The next table compares VIOV underlying index since inception with the Dashboard List model, with a tweak: the list is reconstituted annually instead of once a month to make it comparable to a passive index.

since July 2000 Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility S&P 600 Value Index (IJS) 10.40% -60.11% 0.53 20.32% Dashboard List (annual) 12.92% -58.14% 0.7 17.55%

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123

The Dashboard List outperforms the S&P 600 Value Index by 2.5 percentage points in annualized return and has slightly better risk metrics (IJS price history is real and the model performance is hypothetical).

Price to Book: a risky concept of value

I like the idea of mixing several ratios like the S&P 600 Value Index does to rank value stocks. Among them, the price/book ratio (P/B) is the historical value factor from the Fama-French three-factor model. However, statistics show that it may add some risk in the strategy. A large portfolio of companies with low P/B is likely to hold a higher percentage of value traps than a same-size group with low price/free cash flow. It is also likely to show higher volatility and deeper drawdowns. The next table shows the return and risk metrics of the cheapest quarter of the S&P 500 (i.e. 125 stocks) measured in price/book, price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The sets are reconstituted annually between 1/1/1999 and 4/20/2021 with elements in equal weight.

Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility Cheapest quarter in P/B 9.61% -72.62% 0.46 21.32% Cheapest quarter in P/E 11.13% -65.11% 0.56 19.15% Cheapest quarter in P/S 12.41% -65.66% 0.59 20.70% Cheapest quarter in P/FCF 12.55% -63.39% 0.62 19.34%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

This explains my choice of using P/E, P/S, P/FCF, but not P/B in the Dashboard List model.

Conclusion

VIOV follows a systematic strategy based on various value and growth metrics to classify S&P 600 stocks in value and growth categories, and invests in the value subset. VIOV has at least two competitors tracking the same index: SLYV and IJS. A higher liquidity makes IJS a better instrument for dynamic asset allocation and swing trading. The underlying index has been unable to outperform the S&P SmallCap 600 in 21 years. VIOV is not a bad product: in fact it seems quite equivalent to the S&P SmallCap 600 on the long term. It may be part of a tactical allocation strategy switching between value and growth depending on market conditions. However, it doesn’t meet expectations of bringing added value to its parent index. There are two points I don't like in its strategy: it ranks stocks regardless of their sectors, and one of its metrics is the riskiest of value ratios.