Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is one of the more dominant and well-known utilities operating in the Deep South region of the United States. Historically, utilities have been quite popular among investors because they tend to be very stable entities that provide a product that is generally considered to be a necessity for our modern lives, and so most people will prioritize paying their utility bills ahead of other more discretionary expenses. These companies also tend to be somewhat low growth entities and so pay out a higher proportion of their cash flows to investors than many other types of firms, which tends to result in them having some of the highest yields in the market. These factors tend to make them popular among income-focused investors such as retirees. In this article, we will review Entergy Corporation and see if this 3.72%-yielding firm could be a good addition to your portfolio.

About Entergy Corporation

As mentioned in the introduction, Entergy Corporation operates in the Deep South region of the United States, serving customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Although some people perceive of this as a fairly rural region, the company’s service area includes a number of large cities and in fact Entergy itself serves more than three million customers. Entergy differentiates itself from many other utilities such as DTE Energy (DTE) in that it only provides electricity as opposed to both electricity and natural gas. This is something that may endear the company to some investors for reasons that we will discuss later in this article.

As mentioned in the introduction, utilities are typically very low growth entities. This is due to the inherent nature of their businesses. A utility simply supplies the electricity, water, and natural gas that a customer requires to power their home or business. As a general rule, most customers do not dramatically increase this amount over time. In fact, the opposite is true as most people are seeking to decrease their energy usage in order to save money. A utility can still naturally grow by adding more customers but as they are generally locked to a single service area, they are dependent on the population growth in that one area. This is not something that the utility can control. Fortunately though, there is one other way that they can grow that is entirely within the utility’s control and that is capital investment. This is the method that Entergy is opting to pursue as the company has stated that it intends to invest $11.6 billion over the next three years into improving this infrastructure:

Source: Entergy Corporation

The reason why this capital investment program should stimulate growth is because of the positive impact that this will have on the company’s rate base. The rate base is the valuation of the utility’s assets is that used for determining the rates that the utility can charge its customers. As everyone reading this is certainly well aware, utilities tend to be monopolies in their respective service areas and in order to prevent the utility from abusing this position, government regulators determine that the rates that it is permitted to charge. These rates are set so that the company is able to earn a specified rate of return off of the value of its assets. As upgrading infrastructure increases the value of the company’s assets, these infrastructure upgrades increase the amount that the company is able to charge its customers and thus increase the firm’s revenues. The current spending program that Entergy is embarking on is expected to increase its rate base at an 8% compound annual growth rate over the time period:

Source: Entergy Corporation

As is the case with many utilities, Entergy has a long history of steady dividend growth, which we will discuss later. This growing rate base should allow the company to continue this track record going forward and thus help us defend against the ravages of inflation.

As mentioned earlier, electric utilities have been favored by the market over things such as natural gas utilities. This is especially noticeable with the performance of NextEra Energy (NEE), which briefly surpassed Exxon Mobil (XOM) as the largest energy company in the United States by market cap. One of the reasons for this is the high expectations that many have regarding the growth of renewable energy. This same thing might endear these investors to Entergy Corporation as it is one of the most active electricity utilities in the deployment and operation of renewable energy generation facilities. This may surprise people as the company’s service area is not generally considered to be one of the most forward-thinking in the country but as the infamous February winter storms showed us, the state of Texas is very dependent on renewable power to operate its grid. Entergy has been very active in building out this grid. The company currently has 537 megawatts of renewable generation capacity, which is 300% higher than what it had a mere three years ago. This is in addition to the 445 megawatts that is currently under construction and the 330 megawatts of capacity that is still in the development phase. Once all of this is operational, Entergy will have 1,362 megawatts of renewable generation capacity in operation. This is just the start of the company’s renewable ambitions, however. By 2025, it intends to have approximately 2,500 megawatts in operation, increasing to more than 5,000 megawatts by 2030. This is a very impressive growth rate over only a decade that should endear the company to investors that want to bet on renewables.

Another thing that may endear some investors to Entergy is the fact that the utility has one of the lowest carbon footprints of any electric utility in the United States:

Source: Entergy Corporation

The reduction of carbon emissions has been at the forefront of the environment, social, and governance movement that has become incredibly popular among investors over the past year or two, particularly young ones. While there is no real evidence that a lower carbon footprint actually increases a utility’s cash flow and thus investment fundamentals, this may increase the likelihood of these investors purchase the stock and thus creating demand for the company’s shares. This increased demand could thus result in outperformance compared to its higher carbon peers.

Fundamentals Of Electricity

Obviously, one of the reasons why electric utilities focusing on renewables have been favored by the market is the “feel good” political considerations. Another reason is electrification, which refers to the conversion of things that were formerly powered by fossil fuels to utilize electricity instead. This is part of the thesis driving investment in electric cars but another thing frequently promoted is space heating. Many futurists see a world in which all of this electricity is produced by renewables, which partly explains why this is a popular theme in so-called “sustainable” investing. As might be expected, all of these things would greatly increase the consumption of electricity, which should prove quite beneficial for the growth of electric utilities. The U.S. Energy Information Administration appears to believe that this scenario is somewhat overpromoted, however. According to the agency, the national demand for electricity will grow at approximately a 1-2% rate on average over the next thirty years:

Source: Energy Information Administration

This is nowhere near the growth rate that we would expect if anything close to wide swathes of the economy were to abandon fossil fuels and begin using electricity instead. In fact, the agency expects that the demand for certain fossil fuels, most notably natural gas and certain types of petroleum products will also grow over the period:

Source: Energy Information Administration

This is relatively in-line with what the International Energy Agency expects for the global economy over the next twenty years:

Source: International Energy Agency, Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

It is important to note though that one of the primary uses of natural gas that will be driving this growth is the generation of electricity. This comes from the fact that renewable technologies do not have the reliability to handle a modern electricity grid on their own. We saw this illustrated quite clearly in Texas during the winter storm last February when the wind turbines froze and caused widespread blackouts.

We can still see though that the demand for renewably-sourced electricity is expected to surge. This could represent a potential future opportunity for Entergy. As we have already seen, Entergy is one of the more active and aggressive companies in the deployment and development of renewable generation facilities. We can assume that this will give the company a great deal of experience in this area. The company could thus eventually tap into the growing demand for these facilities and begin constructing them all over the nation. Admittedly, Entergy has not yet given any indication that it intends to do this but it could still represent an opportunity.

Dividend Analysis

As mentioned earlier, one of the defining characteristics of utilities is that they tend to have higher yields than many other sectors of the market. Entergy is no exception to this as the stock yields 3.72% at the current price. The current quarterly payment of $0.95 per share ($3.80 per share annually) is the result of a steady string of annual dividend increases over the past five years:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As is always the case though, we want to ensure that the company can actually afford to pay the dividend. After all, we do not want the company to suddenly have to reverse course and cut the dividend and our income. The usual way to do this is to look at the company’s free cash flow, which is the cash generated by the firm’s ordinary operations that is left over after it pays all of its bills and makes all capital expenses. This is the money that is thus available to buy back shares, pay off debt, or pay a dividend. In the first quarter of 2021, Entergy reported a negative levered cash flow of $2.5115 billion, which is obviously not enough to pay any dividend, let alone the $190.6 million that it actually paid out.

With that said, one thing that utilities frequently do is finance their capital expenditures with equity and especially debt issuances and finance their dividends with their operating cash flow. This is largely due to the fact that it is incredibly expensive to construct an electrical distribution network over a wide area. Unfortunately, during the first quarter of 2021, Entergy had a negative operating cash flow of $49.6 million, which was also not enough to pay any dividend. This was quite unusual however as the company typically has positive operating cash flow. In the most recent trailing twelve-month period, Entergy had an operating cash flow of $1.9812 billion but only paid out $753.2 million in dividends. Thus, it does look like the company can afford its dividend with money left over to partially finance its capital expenditures.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of an electric utility like Entergy, one method that we can use to value it is looking at the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a variation of the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio that takes a company’s growth into account. As a general rule, a price-to-earnings growth ratio of less than 1.0 indicates that the company is undervalued relative to its forward growth.

Obviously then, we ideally want to buy a stock when we can obtain a company at a price-to-earnings growth ratio below 1.0, but that is rarely the case with a large company and certainly not a utility as they tend to be very popular companies and have low earnings growth. Thus, what we can do is comparatively value a company against its peers to see which one offers the most attractive valuation. According to Zacks Investment Research, Entergy will grow its earnings per share at a 5.10% rate over the next three to five years. That gives the stock a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 3.36 at the current price. Here is how that compares to some of the company’s peers:

Company PEG Ratio Entergy 3.36 NextEra Energy 3.84 DTE Energy 3.11 Eversource Energy (ES) 3.30 Consolidated Edison (ED) 8.65 Edison International (EIX) 3.13

As we can see, Entergy compares reasonably to many of its peers but it is by no means the most attractively valued on the list. Nonetheless, the utility does still appear to offer a reasonable value at the current stock price.