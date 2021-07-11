Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The e-learning industry is poised for strong growth over the next decade. Coursera (NYSE:COUR) is well-positioned to continue growing at a fast pace. However, investors need to be cautious as the company is trading at a premium.

Industry Analysis

The global e-learning market has been increasing in popularity in recent years. The arrival of the pandemic has increased its popularity. In the years ahead, the global e-learning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% from 2021 to 2026.

Aside from the pandemic, the industry's main growth driver is the desire to improve job opportunities. Given that most of what is taught in school is theory, practical skills are often missing until they are learned in the workplace. However, without the practical skills, it's difficult to land a job, causing many to settle for something undesirable.

Even if practical skills are taught in school, few are willing to go back if they want to change their career paths, and for good reasons. University degrees are expensive, full of filler courses and unnecessarily spread out over 3-4 years. In addition, in my opinion, every school has its share of professors who do such a poor job of teaching that students end up teaching themselves online anyways.

As a result, edtech companies have become a popular substitute. Since most companies value practical skills and experience over theory, taking top-rated courses that teach legitimate skills increases the odds of landing a better job.

Let's take coding for example. Employers will only hire people who can prove they can actually code. Therefore, where or how they learned to code is not nearly as important as how well they can code. Of course, not all employers are the same but this is true generally speaking - especially for high-demand jobs where the supply doesn't meet the demand.

However, online education isn't simply a battle between universities and edtechs. It's also about improving the quality of education whether it be from universities or other platforms. Technologies such as artificial intelligence augmented/virtual reality, and robotics are attempting to change the conventional methods of teaching.

Big data collected from student behavioral patterns can be leveraged to create and deliver content in a more impactful way. Although not everything can be taught online, most things can. As a result, offering students different options on how to learn can result in better learning.

Competition

Now we will compare Coursera to other companies in the industry.

Source: Author using data from Finbox

As you can see, Coursera is the second smallest in this sample in terms of revenue with sales of $328 million. With 53.4% gross profit margins, it's in the middle of the pack with 2U Inc. (TWOU) leading the pack at 70%. Coursera is not profitable at the moment as it's currently focusing on growth. Coursera's "rule of 40" metric was 53% for the fiscal year 2020. The rule of 40 is calculated as revenue growth plus free cash flow margin. Companies that maintain a score over 40% tend to outperform the market over time. However, it's worth noting that larger competitors Chegg (CHGG) and Stride (LRN) also have a score of over 40% while also having positive EBIT and free cash flow.

Valuation

To value Coursera, we will use linear regression in which we will compare price to sales versus expected 3-year revenue CAGR growth. This approach is similar to the popular PEG ratio, except we will be using sales instead of earnings and is somewhat more scientific given the use of linear regression.

Source: Author using data from Finbox

We used a sample of 1,150 stocks from both the tech sector and consumer discretionary sector. We did this because COUR is technically part of the consumer discretionary sector but also has tech stock characteristics. This resulted in the following formula for calculating the line of best fit:

Fair Value = 19.3 (expected revenue growth) + 3.52

With an expected growth rate of 26.9% over the next 3 years, "fair value" should be around 8.71x sales. With a price-to-sales ratio of approximately 16x, Coursera is trading at a premium relative to its peers. If the company can exceed growth expectations and improve gross margins, then it probably deserves its premium.

Risks

The main risk for Coursera is valuation risk. While it may deserve a premium if it can exceed expectations, the opposite is true if it doesn't. If the company were to disappoint on revenue growth in just one quarter, it may send the stock tumbling. Even for investors who have a long-term time horizon, it would still affect the rate of return on the investment. If you are an investor with strong conviction and a lot of dry powder to average down, then you'd see that as an opportunity to accumulate more shares. If the opposite is true, it could cause a lot of pain.

Another risk that is quite obvious is competition. For all their drawbacks, universities still possess more prestige than edtech companies. Therefore, universities increasing their online lecture capabilities could definitely have an impact on Coursera's growth. Therefore, it is crucial for Coursera to build up its reputation and prove it can deliver a comparable level of education.

Conclusion

There's no doubt that the trend towards online education will continue in the following years. Coursera currently seems to be well-positioned to grow along with the industry. However, given the current valuation premium relative to its peers, we believe there are better opportunities elsewhere.