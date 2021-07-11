genkur/iStock via Getty Images

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) is one of those rare stocks that checks all the boxes: strong competitive advantages, strong financial metrics, attractive end market, and discounted valuation. This article will discuss KLAC's latest earnings, business, financials, trading and valuation, and risks so readers could reach their own informed decision.

(Note: Unless otherwise noted, all forecasted financials refers to consensus estimates and all historical financial data comes from the company.)

Earnings

We will start by quickly going over the company's latest earnings to level-set everyone before moving to the main topic of considering the business fundamentals.

KLAC reported FY Q3 earnings (FY ending Jun) on 04/30/2021, resulting in the stock trading down -3.4% on the day after earnings. Earnings and guidance were strong, but expectations were high given the robust end market and the lingering fear that the semiconductor Capex environment could not get any better than it is today.

Revenue grew 26.7% y/y to $1,804 million, in-line with consensus estimates. Gross margin came in at 62.9%, while operating margin came in at 40.4% compared to 34.8% a year ago. EPS for the quarter was $3.85, up 56% y/y and beating consensus by 6.5%.

Business

KLAC is a global leader in process control and a supplier of process-enabling solutions primarily to the semiconductor industry. The company provides solutions for manufacturing and testing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits ("ICs" or "chips"), packaging, various electronic components, and general materials research, as well as providing installation and maintenance services across its large installed base of 57,000 tools.

What really differentiates KLAC from competitors such as Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX) is its dominant market share in its primary market, process control, where it has 4x the market share of its nearest competitor across all regions. Due to its dominance, KLAC enjoys operating margins in the 38% range, far above AMAT's and LRCX's ~ 30% operating margins.

The semiconductor capital equipment end market is very attractive, with accelerating growth and reduced cyclicality. Several factors drive this:

Industry consolidation throughout the semiconductor supply chain, which increases the visibility of supply and demand. Broader adoption of semiconductors, which diversified the end demand while accelerating growth. The increasing complexity of manufacturing chips means higher process control equipment intensity in manufacturing.

From 2020 through 2024, KLAC expects its semiconductor end market to grow at 7% CAGR, twice the rate of global GPD.

Financials

KLAC's revenue grew by a CAGR of 18.6% over the past three fiscal years. Sell-side consensus is forecasting revenues to grow by 18.2% this fiscal year, reaching $6.9 billion, and to grow by 14.1% the following fiscal year, reaching $7.8 billion.

Over the past three fiscal years, KLAC's EBIT margin decreased by 2.8% points, from 37.1% to 34.3%. However, the market is expecting a strong margin expansion story in the future. Consensus is forecasting EBIT margin to expand by 437 basis points this fiscal year to 38.7% and expand by 152 basis points the following fiscal year to 40.2%.

Over the past three years, KLAC spent 1.9% of its revenue on share-based compensation (SBC). Over the same period, diluted outstanding common shares decreased by 1.5%, suggesting that management used share repurchases to more than offset shareholder dilution.

As a result of the revenue, margin, and share dynamics, EPS grew at a CAGR of 20.3% over the past 3 fiscal years, outpacing its revenue growth. Going forward, consensus is forecasting EPS to increase by 37.4% to $14.22 this fiscal year and increase by 20.4% to $17.13 the following fiscal year.

Furthermore, the quality of the company's earnings is very high, with near 100% free cash flow conversion over many years.

The company has a strong balance sheet. Q1 ended with $2.44 billion of cash and $3.4 billion in debt with a low 4.37% weighted average rate.

Trading & Valuation

KLAC is one of those rare stocks growing very fast and paying an attractive dividend yield. The stock's current dividend yield is 1.2%, just -11 bps below the dividend yield for the S&P 500.

KLAC performed very well over the past year, returning 12% points more than the S&P 500, or 50.3% in absolute return. The stock is trading 9.6% above its 200-day moving average, 14% below its 52-week high of $359.69, and 80% above its 52-week low of $171.31 per share.

Short interest is low at 1.7%, which suggests little skepticism.

KLAC is currently trading at a forward twelve-month PE of 18x, EV/EBITDA of 14.3x, and an FCF yield of 5.2%. Compared to the S&P 500, KLAC is attractively valued with a 17% discount on PE, 4% discount on EV/EBITDA, and has an FCF yield that is 26% higher than the benchmark.

KLAC's FY2 PEG ratio is currently 1.1 compared to the S&P 500's PEG ratio of 1.2, a discount of 8.7%.

Risks

The semiconductor capital equipment market has historically been very volatile, and some investors are on edge that we are at a cyclical peak. However, volatility going forward will likely be much tamer given industry consolidation and the broadening demand for semiconductors across the global economy.

The end market for KLAC's equipment is dominated by three giants: TSMC (TSM), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and Intel (INTC).

Semiconductors are rapidly becoming a contested domain among world powers. As an American company with large exposure to China, KLAC risks being caught in the middle of trade wars and geopolitical contests. For example, a year ago, the United States blocked the sale of crucial equipment to Huawei. Although the situation has not materially deteriorated under the Biden administration, the US government has the option of further restricting sales of semiconductor equipment to China.

The trade war against China was a wake-up call for the Chinese government, which redoubled their effort to build a domestic semiconductor ecosystem. While the biggest bottleneck for achieving technological independence is likely on the equipment front, China has an enviable track record of beating expectations. Although KLAC is better positioned than nearly any other company in the semiconductor ecosystem to escape emerging Chinese competition, the risk remains real and should be monitored.

Takeaway

KLAC enjoys a dominant market position in an attractive end market. The company's growth and financial metrics are stellar. Yet, the stock is trading at a discount to the market due to cyclical concerns, which may be overblown given market consolidation and end-consumer diversification.

I look forward to discussing KLAC with you in the comment section below. If you found this article helpful, please share the article. Thank you for reading!