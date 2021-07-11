imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

I have to admit, when I first saw the buyout news I was excited. Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) shares have been flat even while the market has been reaching all-time highs day after day, so I was glad to see recognition. Once the dust settled, however, the reality of selling my shares of a business that I wanted to see flourish over the course of the next 5 to 10 years started to sink in. Even though the stock price was quite volatile, I had so much confidence that the management team would be successful in the coming years that the volatility did not bother me one bit. In fact I believe the relatively illiquid market for shares of Stamps.com and the subsequent volatility, as seen in the 1 year share price chart below, caused funds and other investors to stay away. This created the discount and great opportunity for those of us willing to deal with the volatility. With all of this in mind, I will be holding my shares for as long as I can and I am disappointed that I will need to let them go.

Data by YCharts

Perspective From The Nomad Investment Partnership

This buyout brought back memories of reading the Nomad Investment Partnership Letters to Partners. The Nomad Investment Partnership, led by Nick Sleep and Qais Zakaria, averaged a 20% return per year before fees over the course of 12 years. I admire Sleep and Zakaria very much and they have had quite an influence on my investment philosophy. I would recommend these letters to anyone that aspires to be a successful investor.

While the entire collection is brilliant, the Stamps.com buyout reminded me of a certain section in which they spoke of one of their holdings that was bought by a private firm. In the 2003 annual letter Sleep notes that, after receiving congratulatory messages from partners, he would urge caution against euphoria on the news that they would receive a 25% premium on their shares of Weetabix, a food processing company. A 25% premium seems great at first glance but he urges caution because they valued their shares at a greater value than the buyout price. Sleep insightfully writes that "in no other sphere of capitalism can your property be seized in exchange for cents on the dollar (except compulsory purchase on the grounds of national interest). But fund managers, who in their private capacity would be insulted if someone offered less than their house was worth, happily sell shares in their professional capacity at discounted prices to smart buyers. And no one cries foul." (Nomad Investment Partnership Letters, Annual Letter for the period ended December 31st, 2003). I needed to remind myself of this when I celebrated the buyout of Stamps.com.

The buyout price of $330 per share seems like a reasonable price in the current market even before applying a premium. In the article I wrote on the long term prospects of Stamps.com a few months back, I gave a $774.50 price target in 10 years and I used what I considered to be very conservative growth rates to get to that price. With those conservative assumptions plus the management team's strong record of capital allocation (21% 10 year ROIC average) I would not have been at all surprised of a higher price in that time period. So if I trust my judgement should I be happy about getting $330 per share?

Will There Be Higher Bid?

Of course there's no way to tell if there will be a higher offer but historically there usually is not one after a private buyout. Also considering the higher than average 67% premium, I would not bet on a higher offer. However again, the buyout price of $330 per share seems reasonable in this market. That price implies a free cash flow yield of 4% and an EV/EBITDA multiple of 26. A look at other e-commerce businesses will reveal very similar valuation metrics. Etsy (ETSY) has an EV/EBITDA multiple of around 40 and a free cash flow yield of around 5%. Shopify (SHOP) has an EV/EBITDA multiple of 100 and a free cash flow yield of around 0.2%. Etsy and Shopify are excellent businesses that likely deserve the high valuation but after looking at these numbers, the Stamps.com buyout price seems to be about a fair market price before applying any premium. So while I would not bet on a better offer, I would not be surprised to see one.

As a side note, I have painted a rosy picture of the business but the USPS segment is a big question mark. Total USPS mail volume has consistently declined over the past few decades and that trend will likely not reverse. This does not mean that the USPS will cease to operate; it has plenty of cash on its balance sheet and is a crucial part of US infrastructure. In fact there is plenty of focus on restructuring the Postal Service in a way that will create long term profitability. It's unclear if this plan will be a success but for now, the USPS is too important to fail. This means that the Postal Service segment will provide consistent cash to the business as Stamps.com continues to grow and build out their e-commerce capabilities internationally and domestically.

Final Thoughts

I need to remember the calculated thoughts of Nick Sleep as I consider this buyout. Simply put, I must sell my asset to a private firm for a price that I believe is below its actual value. In the short term the profits will be nice to see, but in the long term I think that Thoma Bravo will be happy with this purchase. On top of this, I will soon have the problem of deciding where to allocate this unexpected capital. It would have been much easier to continue to park my capital in this wonderful business that has a management team I trust.

For those wondering, Sleep also ponders a solution to the private buyout problem. He writes that "the best defense is to own enough of the company to influence the outcome. In most cases in excess of 10% of the shares outstanding would suffice" (Nomad Investment Partnership Letters, Annual Letter for the period ended December 31st, 2003). Unfortunately I will not have the proper ownership to influence the deal this time around.