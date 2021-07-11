Juan Jose Napuri/iStock via Getty Images

Investors in the Silver Miners ETF (SIL) hoping for less volatility in the second half haven't got their wish, with the index starting off H2 with a sharp drawdown. The index fell 4% to start the H2 on the back of silver price volatility (SLV), and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) was hit especially hard, down 5% to start the month. While Endeavour's solid Q2 results have placed the company on track to beat guidance, I see limited upside, with the stock trading at 21x FY2022 earnings estimates. So, for investors looking for value in the precious metals sector, there are much better opportunities elsewhere.

Endeavour Silver released its preliminary Q1 results last week and reported production of ~1.07 million ounces of silver and ~11,200 ounces of gold (GLD). These were massive beats vs. the year-ago period, but Q2 2020 was hardly a relevant quarter to compare to, given the government-mandated shutdowns in Mexico related to COVID-19. On a two-year basis (Q2 2019), silver production was flat year-over-year, while gold production climbed 11%. This was a respectable performance given that COVID-19 continues to be a minor headwind, and after adjusting for lapping production from El Cubo, which ceased operations in Q4 2019. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

As shown in the chart above, Endeavour has seen output recover nicely since the challenging quarter in Q2 2020, but on a long-term basis, no real progress has been made in increasing output. This is because silver and gold production are both down ~18% from Q2 2018 levels, with Endeavour's workhorse, El Cubo, no longer being in the portfolio. This is because the company chose to shut down the operation in late 2019 after exhausting its reserves. Unfortunately, while Endeavour did maintain three operations (El Compas, Guanacevi, Bolanitos), El Compas is a much smaller operation producing barely ~220,000 silver-equivalent ounces [SEO] per quarter. In comparison, El Cubo was consistently producing more than triple this amount.

Fortunately, the company's Guanacevi Mine has picked up a lot of the slack from El Cubo in the period and had another solid quarter in Q2. During Q2, Guanacevi production came in at ~939,200 ounces of silver and ~3,100 ounces of gold, an increase for both metals on a sequential basis. The higher production was driven by a significantly higher throughput of ~111,800 tonnes (Q1 2021: ~88,600 tonnes), offset by lower grades. These lower grades of 308 grams per tonne silver and 0.98 grams per tonne gold are shown in the below chart (blue line) and will likely translate to all-in sustaining costs [AISC] close to $20.00/oz in the period. (Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

At Bolanitos, Endeavour had a solid quarter, and this mine continues to turn around nicely relative to Q2 2019 levels. During Q2, production came in at ~120,000 ounces of silver and ~6,800 ounces of gold, with this translating to a quarterly output of more than 540,000 SEOs. This is a massive improvement from Q2 2019 levels when the mine produced slightly more silver (~171,900 ounces) but significantly less gold, or ~412,000 SEOs. Despite the higher output, the key will be bringing costs down, with AISC at the mine still well above the industry average ($17.27/oz on a trailing-nine-month basis).

Finally, at El Compas, production was down sharply in the period as Endeavour exhausts reserves at the small asset. On a two-year basis, silver production plunged to ~14,400 ounces from ~24,000 ounces, while gold production fell ~40% to just ~1,300 ounces. As of year-end, reserves at the mine stood at just ~57,000 ounces of silver and ~2,800 ounces of gold, and management is looking at potentially shutting the mine with reserves near exhausted. This would bring Endeavour down to two operations from four in 2019 before the El Cubo Mine closure.

Fortunately, El Compas is not a huge contributor, and has actually been a drag on margins with costs of $36.19/oz in the most recent quarter, leaving no room for margins even at a $27.00/oz silver price. However, this will still translate to a decrease of roughly ~850,000 SEOs per year if El Compas is closed, translating to ~13% of output relative to the company's FY2021 guidance mid-point of ~6.6 million SEOs. With Endeavour tracking well ahead of guidance with ~3.9 million SEOs produced in H1 vs. a 6.6 million SEO mid-point, the closure will not affect what looks like a solid guidance beat ahead for FY2021.

The other point worth noting is that the company's development-stage Terronera Mine will easily offset lost ounces from El Compas if it's taken offline, with that operation projected to produce ~5 million SEOs per year. However, the earliest Terronera will begin commercial production is during Q4 2023, so a lack of production from El Compas could be a slight drag on output in FY2022 and FY2023. We should get a better idea of a timeline once the Terronera Feasibility Study is out in Q3, with the potential for a positive construction decision before year-end and an 18-month construction schedule. Let's take a look at the valuation:

While there's lots to like about Endeavour's development pipeline, given that Terronera would transform the company from a high-cost producer to a low-cost producer, the valuation remains steep in the short term. This is because Endeavour trades at 39x FY2021 earnings estimates at a share price of $5.90 and more than 21x FY2022 earnings estimates. If we compare this to other Mexican producers like Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF) trading at less than 6x earnings and a ~28% free cash flow yield, Endeavour is anything but a value play. This is especially true when we account for the jurisdiction, with other Tier-1 producers in the precious metals space trading at less than 12x FY2021 earnings estimates with more attractive margins.

Investors will argue that Terronera is a game-changer and that the current earnings estimates severely understate the company's potential with this mine online. While this is true, we are still up to 30 months away from commercial production at Terronera, even assuming a construction start of January, an 18-month schedule, and a 6-month ramp-up to full production levels. This suggests that while the upside from Terronera is immense, it's still in the distance, and paying more than 21x earnings for a growth story in a Tier-2 jurisdiction is not baking in a margin of safety, especially in a cyclical sector.

Rising metals prices will lift all boats, but given the volatility that we've seen this year, relying on metals prices to cooperate is not an investment thesis. For this reason, I prefer to buy companies at double-digit free cash flow yields even in current metals price environments, allowing for upside even if metals prices don't head higher and limiting downside if they do decline. At more than 21x next year's earnings, there is next to no margin of safety investing in Endeavour above $5.90, and the upside looks limited unless silver heads above $30.00/oz. For this reason, I see much better opportunities elsewhere, and I would view any rallies above $7.65 before year-end as selling opportunities.