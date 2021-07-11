georgeclerk/E+ via Getty Images

Geberit (OTCPK:GBERY) was one of the companies I covered as part of my "Hidden Stock Market Gems" series and since my last article published in November 2020 nobody else covered the stock on Seeking Alpha. This is underlining that Geberit is actually hidden in some ways and flying under the radar.

In this article, I will provide an update on Geberit and will argue once again why Geberit is a great business although the stock is not a great investment. But we will start with the last results - quarterly results and annual results.

Results

In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Geberit reported net sales of CHF 910 million and compared to fiscal 2020 - in which Geberit reported CHF 798 million - this is an increase of 14.0%. Operating profit (EBIT) was CHF 276 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, and compared to the same quarter last year, this is an increase of 23.6%. Additionally, Geberit also increased the operating margin from 28.0% last year to 30.4% this quarter. Earnings per share were CHF 6.33 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and this resulted in 24.1% YoY growth. Net income margin could also increase from 23.0% in Q1/20 to 25.6% in Q1/21.

(Source: Geberit Q1/21 Investor Presentation)

When looking at the different product areas, all three product areas increased in the double digits, with bathrooms systems increasing 17.9% and piping systems increasing "only" 10.5%. However, when looking at the different regions, we see stagnation in America and solid growth in Europe (13.3% YoY growth). But growth was especially driven by growth in the Far East/Pacific region as well as Middle East/Africa (both reported 41% growth YoY).

(Source: Geberit Q1/21 Investor Presentation)

The last quarterly results showed high growth rates, and when looking at the fiscal 2020 results, we see stable performance despite the COVID-19 crisis, which hit Geberit pretty hard for several months. But in the end, net sales declined only 3.1% (in constant currency, Geberit would have reported 1.3% growth) and earnings per share were stable. In 2019, the reported earnings per share were CHF 17.97 and in fiscal 2020 reported earnings per share were CHF 17.95 (resulting in a 0.1% decline). But free cash flow could increase 11.4% from CHF 644 million in fiscal 2019 to CHF 717 million one year later.

(Source: Geberit Q4/20 Investor Presentation)

Great Business

The solid performance in fiscal 2020 - a year in which many other companies had to report declining sales as well as declining earnings per share - is already indicating that Geberit is a great business. Not only were sales and earnings per share stable year-over-year, but Geberit could also improve its gross margin as well as operating margin in fiscal 2020 compared to fiscal 2019. This is clearly indicating that we are dealing with a high-quality business. Additionally, return on invested capital was 23.2% in fiscal 2020 and therefore even slightly higher than in fiscal 2019. On average, return on invested capital was 24.23% - an extremely high number.

(Source: Author's work based on numbers from Morningstar)

In my last article, I described the economic moat, which is based on two different sources - the brand name as well as switching costs:

In my opinion, the economic moat stems from two different sources. First of all, the company's brand name: People will pay higher prices for products from Geberit, which is underlined by the fact, that Geberit is increasing its prices annually without losing customers. Additionally, we might see some forms of switching costs. Geberit's products are embedded in (large) buildings and it is not so easy to rip out the parts and replace them with the products of a competitor, which might lead to recurring revenue for Geberit. But these switching costs are not as strong as one might expect. When "embedding" Geberit's products in a new building, it is quite easy to choose a competitor - despite the fact that Geberit's products were used in the previous house that was built. Nevertheless, Geberit clearly has a wide economic moat around its business leading most likely to stable growth in the years to come.

But Geberit has not only a wide economic moat around the business, but also a solid balance sheet. On December 31, 2020, Geberit had CHF 779 million in debt on its balance sheet. Compared to the company's equity of CHF 1,922 million we get a debt-equity ratio of 0.41. Additionally, we can compare the outstanding debt to the operating income, Geberit can generate in a single year. When taking the operating income of fiscal 2020 (CHF 772 million), it would take about one year to repay the outstanding debt, which is also acceptable. Additionally, Geberit had CHF 469 million in cash and short-term investments, which could also be used to repay about 60% of the outstanding debt.

(Source: Geberit Q4/20 Investor Presentation)

When looking at Geberit's balance sheet, we must neither worry about solvency nor liquidity. Geberit has a very solid balance sheet with little amounts of debt.

Dividend and Share Buybacks

Geberit also increased the dividend once again for fiscal 2020 - from CHF 11.30 in the year before to CHF 11.40. This was only a slight increase of 0.9%. Since 2010, the company increased the dividend every single year and with the latest dividend increase - despite only small - the company is continuing that streak of dividend increases. When comparing the dividend to the earnings per share of CHF 17.95, we get a payout ratio of 64%. The payout ratio is therefore in line with the last decade, in which the payout ratio was always between 60% and 65%.

(Source: Geberit Q4/20 Investor Presentation)

Aside from the dividend, Geberit is also buying back shares and on September 17, 2020, the company started a new share buyback program with a maximum volume of CHF 500 million. In fiscal 2020, the company spent CHF 51 million, which means CHF 449 million are remaining. At the current share price, the company could repurchase about 650,000 shares. With about 36 million shares outstanding, the company could repurchase about 1.8% of outstanding shares. This is only a small fraction of the total shares outstanding and as we will see in the following section the reason for this is the extremely overvalued share price.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

In my last article, I calculated an intrinsic value of CHF 400. Back then, the stock was trading at around CHF 550 and the stock was not cheap at this point. In the meantime, the stock increased to almost CHF 700. The natural conclusion right now would be to assume that Geberit is even more overvalued than before. But of course, we have to calculate an intrinsic value once again as the fundamental picture of a business can change and this can also increase the value of a business and therefore justify a higher stock price.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Charting)

When looking at the price-earnings ratio, we can already see that the stock price performance in the recent past was driven by the expansion of valuation multiples. And of course, higher valuation multiples can also be justified. Companies that grow with a higher pace deserve a higher valuation multiple. And when we have reasons to believe that Geberit can grow with a higher pace in the years to come than in the last few years, a higher P/E ratio (compared to the past) might also be justified.

But can we actually assume higher growth rates? When looking at the last decade, the price-earnings ratio constantly moved higher - from below 10 during the Great Financial Crisis to almost 40 right now. However, when looking at the growth rate trends during the last decade, we don't see the fundamental numbers to support such a valuation multiple expansion. When looking at the 10-year average EPS growth rate (marked in red), we actually see a declining trend over the years. But at least since 2017 or 2018 we see a turnaround, which is also supported by the 5-year average growth rates (marked in green) that improved over the last few years. But we are nowhere close to support a price-earnings ratio of 37.

(Source: Morningstar)

At this point, we could also argue that the P/E ratio is certainly not the best metric and that the price-cash-flow ratio is the better number to use (which is true). But the price-free-cash-flow ratio is almost similar to the price-earnings ratio - right now Geberit is trading for 35 times free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

So far, we have only been looking at past growth rates and one can argue that we should look at future growth rates instead of past growth rates. But when looking at Geberit's own outlook for 2021, we see a mixed picture. While there are positive trends like the home improvement trend (for which the duration is unclear), there are also negative affected segments from COVID-19 like hotels, restaurants or retail and as these sectors make up 20% of Geberit's total sales, we should not expect high growth rates in the years to come.

(Source: Geberit Q4/20 Investor Presentation)

I would calculate with pretty similar growth assumptions as last time: Once again, I will assume 7% annual growth for the next decade followed by 6% growth till perpetuity. As basis for our calculation, we are using the free cash flow of fiscal 2020. Using these assumptions (and a 10% discount rate), we get an intrinsic value of CHF 559 right now. This is actually much higher than the intrinsic value we calculated last time - the reason is that the free cash flow is now much higher. But considering that the stock is currently trading for more than CHF 700, the stock is still pretty overvalued in my opinion.

Conclusion

Geberit certainly is a great business with a solid balance sheet and a wide economic moat. But the stock appears to be extremely overvalued at this point as the market seems to expect growth rates for the years to come that are just unrealistic in my opinion. And while this is a description that is fitting many different companies and stocks at this point in time, we still have to remain patient and continue to search for good investment - and Geberit isn't one.