A closer look at Axalta Coating Systems' (NYSE:AXTA) latest Capital Markets Day event (the first since 2018) offered some valuable insights into the growth trajectory as AXTA shapes up operationally and gets ready for more strategic acquisitions. With macro trends also turning positive across its key business segments amid the global vaccine rollout, AXTA looks to be turning a new chapter in the growth story. Finally, AXTA is trading significantly below its coatings peers at c. 13x P/E, despite being on track for above-average growth, and as such, I think the shares offer investors good value at these levels.

Broad-Based Growth Across the Axalta Platform

At the heart of the AXTA growth story is its longer-term revenue bridge from fiscal 2021 to 2024, which highlights the strong growth potential across all segments. Within the key Refinish segment (where AXTA is the leading player), the continued post-COVID-19 market recovery should buoy results through the upcoming year or two, while continued share gain across the mainstream and economy tiers looks set to drive a sustainable medium-term growth path for the business. Thinking longer-term, the Mobility market is likely the major growth driver, backed by a healthy outlook for the global automotive market, along with modest share gains in Advanced and Core products for light vehicles.

Within the Industrial segment, AXTA also expects to further build out its market share across its global platform (AXTA is typically the second-largest player in its served industrial markets). This likely includes Asia, where AXTA has previously expressed an interest in expanding more aggressively. As the company also has no presence in areas such as marine/protective and aerospace, AXTA also cited these end-markets as being of interest, although I think the architectural space, which makes up the largest chunk of the coatings market, is on the radar as well. As such, bolt-on acquisitions in the Industrial coatings business make a lot of sense but may not be the only opportunity. For instance, within the fragmented general product coatings market, AXTA still has plenty of room to grow, considering its sub-10% share. And even in Refinish coatings, where AXTA has the leading global position, there is still room to grow in the Asia Pacific, where it only has a mid-teen % share (well below the c. 30% share in North America).

Refinish Market Remains on Track for Outperformance

Considering AXTA's leadership in Refinish coatings, investors have understandably remained focused on the longer-term volume trajectory. The key concern is the arrival of emerging technologies like ADAS/Lidar and other driver assistance technologies, which should reduce crash rates over the longer term. However, AXTA's ability to expand into growing and under-penetrated markets should not be underestimated and could still drive continued medium-to-longer term growth in Refinish volumes. Notably, a large portion of the growth increase highlighted at the CMD is set to be driven by market share gains in Refinish (both emerging markets and mid/low-tier), along with geographic expansion in Industrial. And even with ADAS/Lidar headwinds on the horizon, AXTA still has $5 billion worth of megatrend-driven opportunities to tap into - these include sustainability ($3.5 billion), autonomous driving ($300 million), shared mobility ($150 million), customization and personalization ($400 million), and Industry 4.0 ($650 million).

At this point, I believe the longer-term risks in Refinish are well understood and have likely been priced into the shares considering the underperformance relative to peers. Another key advantage of the Automotive Refinish business is its pricing power, which seems especially relevant in the current inflationary environment and should persist into the upcoming years. I also like that management is not resting on its laurels, with continued investments in digital innovation driving a c. 10-15% increase in salesforce productivity. Looking ahead, recent changes in the management structure, with new heads of Mobility and Industrial coatings, along with the setting of more aligned incentives, should also enable sustained growth ahead.

Promising Medium-Term Earnings Outlook

AXTA's medium-term EPS target of $2.90-$3.10 could prove conservative going forward should management deliver on the projected 4-5% top-line organic growth (comprising a c. 3.5% CAGR in Refinish, c. 7.0% CAGR in Industrial, c. 3.0% CAGR in Light Vehicle and c. 5.0% CAGR in Commercial Vehicles). In turn, this is set to unlock a cumulative c. $2.4 billion in cash flow, with all excess free cash guided to be funneled into M&A and share buybacks. In such a scenario, I see fiscal 2024 EPS coming in well north of $4.00 even before incorporating any additional leverage on larger M&As. And as the global economy continues on the recovery path, AXTA's mid-single-digit % organic revenue growth target could also prove conservative, especially with management focused on additional share opportunities and end-market diversification.

In a base case scenario, AXTA's leverage looks set to hit c. 2.5x by year-end, and with over $600 million in annual FCF generation (implying a c. 8% yield), there remains plenty of room for further cash deployment to support earnings upside. Considering AXTA's track record of accretive M&A (mainly due to cost synergies and scale benefits), I would lean towards a focus on acquisitions over share buybacks. Notably, AXTA's acquisitions have typically been disciplined, coming in at c. 1x EV/Sales and c. 7x EV/EBITDA and most importantly, yielding high ROICs, so more of the same would be welcome. And with an active pipeline in place and a proactive approach to M&A, expect more smaller deals throughout the year.

Final Take

On balance, there remains a lot to like about the AXTA investment case. Over the upcoming years, the company's exposure to a longer-tailed volume recovery, along with its strong pricing power, should allow it to more than offset any transient raw material headwinds, driving further upside to the shares. And longer-term, its long list of growth initiatives and superior M&A track record could lead to an upside surprise relative to current projections. Yet, AXTA shares currently trade well below comparable coatings peers, which seems unjustified considering the earnings growth outlook. As investors gain more visibility into the sustained earnings growth path, I see potential for a re-rating ahead.