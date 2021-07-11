Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) announced recently that they are acquiring Senion, a start-up company that developed indoor location technology for location-responsive applications. Senion will join Verizon's New Business Incubation team, tasked with researching transformational new technologies including location technologies and Internet of Things.

Senion is a veteran start-up in the indoor location area and was an early developer of indoor location solutions based on sensor fusion, in which data from many different device sensors is fused together to track a device's location as it moves around a site. Their technology combines data from accelerometers, gyroscopes and magnetometers to track motion, and integrates barometer data to detect vertical movement. It also uses radio data from nearby Wi-Fi or Bluetooth devices. Their technology runs completely on mobile devices.

In 2012, Senion's technology was used in one of the first commercial deployments of sensor fusion technology, which since then has become standard in the industry. This video shows their system successfully navigating around a conference venue in early 2012, several months before this commercial deployment. In 2016, Senion's solution achieved an average accuracy of 2.6m in a Grizzly Analytics testbed, and Senion has reported significant improvements in their technology since then.

Senion's acquisition follows on over 35 recent acquisitions in the indoor location area. While the acquisition details have not been divulged, Senion is likely at a roughly similar stage of operations as Locus Labs, acquired by Acuity Brands (AYI) in 2019 for $165 Million.

Senion's acquisition reflects a growing trend of high market demand in indoor location technologies. In part this is a response to the Covid pandemic, which is forcing many sites to track the locations and proximity of people around their site. As offices and large stores reopen worldwide, a great deal of attention will be paid to how sites can manage and monitor the movement and gathering of large numbers of people.

It is also a tipping point in the use of location-aware software for workforce optimization and industrial process optimization. Location-aware workforce optimization can be used to add speed and efficiency to medical professionals working on-site in healthcare facilities, retail store staff tasked with reshelving and stocking inventory, shoppers fulfilling online delivery orders, factory floor specialists, and much more.

Finally, with location applications used more and more pervasively as people move around outdoors, the potential demand for location awareness indoors is clear. Start-up companies like Senion have often found it difficult to capture the market, but companies the size of Verizon are likely to succeed in getting these new technologies to market.

With their acquisition of Senion, Verizon is strengthening their position in these growing new areas. Leveraging their already-strong position in enterprise communication solutions, they will likely be a provider of choice for large companies wanting to add location awareness to their office management, either for post-pandemic safety or for workforce optimization. And Verizon's stature will be a huge selling point in deploying location solutions in large public sites such as malls, museums, airports and hospitals.