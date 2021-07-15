primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

At the moment, one of the most frequent questions that I receive from members at High Yield Landlord is:

Should we sell and take profits off the table?

They ask this question because REITs have very rewarding lately.

The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) has never been higher:

Our Core Portfolio did even better after a few concentrated investments [(STORE Capital (STOR), iStar (STAR), EPR Properties (EPR), etc.)] paid off handsomely:

It is hard to resist the temptation of taking gains after such rapid increases in value. This is particularly true when you consider that risks are seemingly on the rise.

The Fed recently moved its rate hike timeline and guided for two hikes as soon as 2023.

At the same time, the Delta variant is spreading like wildfire and increasingly many countries are reimposing strict restrictions.

REITs dropped by 43% on average at one point in 2020, and investors would rather avoid a repetition of that if they can.

So is it time to sell?

Unfortunately, the answer is not a simple yes or no.

Some REITs have become overvalued, while others remain highly opportunistic.

At High Yield Landlord, we have sold many of our positions, all of which with large gains.

However, we have also reinvested 100% of this capital into newly found opportunities and/or existing high-conviction positions that continue to offer good value.

In today's article, we will discuss first why "yes" it may be time to sell, and then, we highlight where most of our capital is going.

Yes, It Is Time To Sell These REITs

As you make buy and sell decisions, you should always remember that REITs are nothing more than real estate investments that are leveraged and professionally managed.

There are risks that need to be considered in relation to the reward potential, and only if the balance of risk-to-reward makes sense, should you consider investing.

At this stage, there are a number of REITs that offer poor risk-to-reward and therefore, I would consider selling those.

I would divide these REIT investments into three distinct categories:

Sell #1 - REIT Preferred Stocks

By now, most REIT preferred shares have fully recovered and commonly trade at 5-10% premiums to par value.

This is despite the fact that call dates are often just a few years away, and REITs will have plenty of opportunities to call back their preferred equity and refinance at lower rates.

Because of that, we think that the risk-to-reward offered by REIT preferred equities is particularly poor.

Often, their yield-to-call is only ~3%, and once you deduct taxes and inflation, you are essentially left with near-zero returns, despite being exposed to the risk of accelerating inflation, which could sour the market sentiment.

Among others, we have sold:

Spirit Realty Capital Series A (SRC.PA)

Global Medical REIT Series A (GMRE.PA)

Global Net Lease Series A (GNL.PA)

MNR Real Estate Series C (MNR.PC)

Armanda Hoffler Series A (AHH.PA)

These have all been very profitable investments, but after their recent repricing, they only offer ~3% yield-to-call, which isn't acceptable for us.

Sell #2 - Hotel REITs

A few hotel REITs still offer decent value, but for the most part, we think that hotel REITs are overpriced and risky in today's market.

That's because they have risen a lot lately and now trade at only 10-20% of pre-covid levels. Some hotel REITs like Host Hotels (HST) are even trading at a premium to pre-covid levels.

Yet, their fundamentals remain challenged, and things could get worse as the highly infectious delta variant keeps spreading. At the very least, it does not appear likely that international tourists from Europe will return any time soon.

The UK is dealing with a new wave that is rapidly spreading into the EU. Portugal just imposed new strict restrictions and other countries are already considering similar measures.

Then, there is also Airbnb (ABNB) which has silently kept gaining market share during the pandemic. Tourists want more personal space and an Airbnb apartment can provide that.

Finally, business travel may never return to normal due to the rise in popularity of Zoom (ZM) and other video conferencing technologies.

What all of that in mind, it is hard to make sense of the pre-mature recovery of most hotel REITs. This has been the worse performing REIT sector over long-time period, and I expect more underperformance for years to come.

Sell #3 - Highly Leveraged REITs

Finally, there are a number of REITs that still haven't learned their lesson and keep playing with fire by holding a lot of debt in today's uncertain world.

High leverage leads to high returns during good times, but the good times never last forever, and leverage is a double-edge sword.

Historically, conservatively-leveraged REITs have done far better than highly-leveraged REITs, and when valuations are risks, we prefer to play it safe and favor REITs with stronger balance sheets.

This is one of the main reasons why we recently sold Iron Mountain (IRM). It is heavily leveraged, will face headwinds in the coming years as everything digital gained in importance, and yet, it is now priced at near all-time highs. We were willing to take the risk when it traded at $20-30 per share, but when it crossed the $45 bar, we sold.

No, It Is Not Time To Sell These REITs

While some REITs aren't worth owning, some others remain highly opportunistic and we are buying.

Every dollar has been reinvested and right now, we find the best opportunities in three specific categories:

Buy #1 - Smaller and Lesser-Known REITs

Today, large-cap and mega-cap REITs are getting all the attention, and as a result, they are priced at historically large valuation spreads relative to smaller and lesser-known REITs.

As an example, in the healthcare space, you can buy the large and well-known Welltower (WELL) at 28x FFO, or you can buy the smaller Medical Properties Trust (MPW) at just 11x FFO. You would expect WELL to enjoy much stronger fundamentals, but that isn't the case. MPW owns hospitals which continue to do well in today's environment, whereas WELL owns mainly senior housing which is overbuilt and challenged.

Similar examples exist in almost every REIT sector. We are heavily investing in the smaller REITs because we expect them to generate better risk-to-reward in the years ahead as their valuation multiples expand and they provide better margin of safety.

Buy #2 - REITs With Growth in AUM

Some REITs have entered the asset management business and manage investments for others in exchange of fee income.

When they are successful at it, it allows them to grow faster because it is a capital-light business with high return potential.

iStar is probably the best example here. In 2017, it created a separate REIT called Safehold (SAFE) and to this day, it is its manager and largest shareholder.

SAFE has grown its capital 10x since its inception and it has been one of the highest rewarding REITs in the US. It has created a lot of value for STAR's shareholders and we think that SAFE is just getting started.

We started buying STAR at $11 per share and we think that it remains a bargain today at $22.

Buy #3 - Foreign REITs

Finally, REITs aren't as popular in many foreign countries, and as a result, there isn't as much competition between investors and opportunities are more frequent.

Lately, we have been buying a lot of Canadian REITs at High Yield Landlord because they trade at large discounts relative to US peers, and that's despite enjoying stronger fundamentals.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) is a great example. It grew its cash flow per share by 11% in 2020, which is far better than most US apartment REITs, and yet, it still trades at a large discount to pre-covid levels.

Bottom Line

We are selling some REITs, but overall, we remain net buyers and find attractive opportunities in specific REIT segments that are ignored by most investors.