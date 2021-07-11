batuhan toker/iStock via Getty Images

Operationally, one of the more interesting companies on the market today is a firm called Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN). In addition to being a significant player in the movie screen space, Ballantyne used to own some digital signage operations. Given poor financial performance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the company made the conscious decision to change up its business model. While it is still focused on the movie screen market, it has made one important asset sale and has been investing all of the cash it can into various business opportunities. Given the poor performance of the movie screen portion of the enterprise, all of its real value seems to be in these various investments. This makes it easier to value the company, and the result that I came up with is its shares are probably slightly overpriced today.

Shaking things up

Ballantyne is an intriguing company because it owns or has owned assets that have nothing to do with one another - for instance, according to management, the company is the largest premium screen provider in North America with a 65% market share. It also is working to expand its presence in China and Europe. It boasts an exclusive partnership, serving as a provider for IMAX (IMAX) and Cinemark Holdings (CNK). It is also a cinema management services company with an exclusive contract to oversee Marcus Theaters. The company has more than just regular screens. It regularly invests in growing its portfolio. As an example, we have its latest Eclipse curvilinear screens. On top of these operations, however, the company used to own a digital signage business. But in early 2021, it sold off this company, called Convergent, in exchange for a total consideration of $23.2 million.

Since selling off Convergent, Ballantyne has been focused on deploying as much cash as it can. For instance, the company acquired a 30% stake in GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCPK:ICLTF), which alone is on track to become one of the largest lumber providers in Canada if its current acquisition goes through. The company also owns a 21% stake in FG Financial Group (FGF). That business focuses largely on the financial technology space. And lastly, it made an investment in the amount of $13 million, on a preferred basis, in Firefly Systems. That company focuses on providing car-top display advertising.

Given that two of the three major investments that Ballantyne has made recently are in publicly traded companies, we can get some idea as to what they're worth on a day-to-day basis. For instance, according to management, on May 3rd of this year, the total value of its portfolio was around $74 million. This compares to just over $19 million at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year. As of the end of the first quarter, the book value of equity of the company stood at $45.09 million. And the tangible book value was $43.86 million. I went back and repriced the two publicly traded companies and added the difference in value from them to the investment value the company had at the end of the first quarter. Based on my calculations, this gives us a book value of equity for Ballantyne of $70.38 million. It is worth adding that this assumes that the value of its preferred investment in Firefly Systems remains worth $13 million. Since that is a private company, there's no telling what it might be worth today. In all, its revised book value compares to the $84.37 million market capitalization of the enterprise as calculated today.

In essence, what this is telling us is that investors are paying a premium to tangible book value, an amount of about $14 million. The question, then, is whether the cash flow generation of its one remaining business, its movie screen production and cinema management services business, is worth at least that disparity. Given the market share of the movie screen operation, it might seem like an obvious yes. But the fact of the matter is that this part of the enterprise has suffered in recent years.

In 2019, the revenue generated by the company for this came out to $37.28 million. And its net loss from continuing operations was $8.66 million. Meanwhile, operating cash outflows from its continuing operations came out to $2.76 million. In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic raged on, revenue declined to $21.50 million. Its net loss from continuing operations came out to $8.27 million, while its operating cash outflow from continuing operations narrowed some to $1.14 million. Poor results continued into the current fiscal year, with the company's revenue in the first quarter of 2021 falling to $4.77 million compared to the $7.41 million the business generated the same time last year. Its net loss widened from $1.05 million to $2.51 million, while its operating cash outflow worsened from a net $1.05 million inflow to a net outflow of $1.08 million.

Takeaway

Ballantyne is undeniably an intriguing small-cap company for investors to consider buying. Although its financial performance has been disappointing recently, valuing it is fairly simple when you consider the composition of its assets. Of course, this relies on its other assets being worth their book value. And that is something that does require some speculation. But if this is the case, given the poor performance of what remains of the business, shares do look a bit overpriced at this time. The good news for investors is that if the shares of the companies it owns a piece of happened to rise materially, then Ballantyne could rise with them. But that too is speculative. For this very reason, I would encourage only investors who don't mind taking some risk to consider a stake in the enterprise at this time.