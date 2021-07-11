Jonathan Knowles/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Water is one of the most vital resources on the face of the planet. Life as we know it cannot exist without it. And many companies operate using it. Given these operations, certain mechanical instruments are bound to be needed to make those operations possible and to make them as efficient as they can be. One company dedicated to servicing this need is Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI). With a market capitalization of about $2.9 billion, Badger is a fairly small business. However, it has a large physical footprint, with operations throughout North America and elsewhere. It is also looking to expand to other regions in the world and is not afraid to get innovative in order to create shareholder value.

In recent years, the general financial performance of the enterprise has been encouraging. This is great for investors, but it comes at a price. Today, shares of Badger look to be undeniably pricey. The business is priced like a technology growth prospect. And while technology does have a role to play in the operations of the firm, it will not see the kind of growth potential it's being priced for. Because of this, although the firm is a quality operator with a bright future, investors who are looking for something affordable should look elsewhere at this time.

An important business

Badger’s business model focuses largely on providing flow measurement, water quality, and other tools, software, and analytics solutions. The company prides itself in smart water metering and uses the latest technology to create a premium product for the clients who need it. As you might expect, the clients who need this kind of technology the most are in the utility space. According to management, 82% of the company's revenue came from utility water solutions. Another 11% came from water flow instrumentation. And only 7% came from flow instrumentation that was not associated with water activities.

*Taken from Badger Meter

Badger owns and sells many different brand names. For instance, it sells the ORION branded family of radio endpoints. These make possible the automatic meter reading that water utilities need. It also has the BEACON AMA software brand under its belt, which provides its users in the utility space with visibility into water and water usage. The company sells water quality monitoring solutions, including optical sensors. As management seeks to grow the enterprise, the firm is getting into other interesting categories. For instance, it is looking for acquisition opportunities in the Smart City / IoT space. Between 2010 and early 2021, the company has made at least 11 acquisitions totaling $222 million. That has been the source of the bulk of its growth over this time frame.

It is also interested in leak detection and conservation technologies, as well as in anything that could spread its footprint internationally. While the company is a leader in North America, it is especially interested in places like the Middle East and the UK. This is not to say that the business does not have operations overseas. At present, it owns four global innovation and research & development centers. It also has eight manufacturing facilities globally and four distribution centers in the United States. It also boasts an undisclosed number of global sales offices.

Steady growth but a high price

Over the past few years, management has succeeded in growing the business thanks to the company's acquisition-based activities. Back in 2016, as an example, the business generated revenue of $393.76 million. This increased almost each year, climbing to $425.54 million in 2020. As revenue increased, so too did profitability. Net income grew from $32.30 million to $49.34 million. Over the same period of time, operating cash flow grew from $56.19 million to $89.58 million. If we exclude the acquisition activities the company has engaged in, its free cash flow expanded from $45.59 million to $80.52 million.

*Created by Author

So far, 2021 has proven to be a pretty decent year for the firm. Revenue in the first quarter came in at $117.84 million. This represents an increase of 8.6% over the $108.51 million the company generated the same time last year. As revenue increased, so too did profitability. Net income grew by 16.3% from $11.85 million to $13.78 million. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, inched up just barely from $30.54 million to $30.56 million. And free cash flow ticked up from $28.60 million to $28.80 million. Also, it is worth noting that one great thing about the company is that it has no debt and $51.40 million in cash on hand. That drastically reduces the risk profile of the enterprise, even if it were to hit really hard times in the future.

*Created by Author

At present, shares of Badger look incredibly pricey. For instance, the price to earnings ratio of the firm is 58.4. Even if we assume that the first quarter is representative of how performance will be for this year relative to 2020, its multiple on a forward basis declines to a still-lofty 57.3. The price to operating cash flow multiple of the company stands at 32.2. And if this metric grows the same way earnings might, the multiple still stands high at 31.6. This all translates to a price to free cash flow ratio of 35.8, or 35.1 on a forward basis.

Takeaway

Some investors might think that growth in the future might be enough to justify this high multiple. But count me a skeptic. In recent years, the company has been growing its revenue at an annualized rate of around 2%. And its operating cash flow has risen by about 12.4% per annum. Let's assume that this bottom line continues at the current pace. If that does come to pass, then in five years, we should see operating cash flow per annum of $144.27 million. That would still translate to a multiple on the company of 20. For such a slow-growing firm, that is expensive.