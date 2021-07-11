metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Wrong does not cease to be wrong because the majority share in it.”― Leo Tolstoy

Today, we take our first in-depth look at a developmental concern with a unique platform. A full analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) is a Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company that IPO’d in 2018. The company is designing cellular medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. It has created a new class of cellular therapies called Red Cell Therapeutics. Red Cell Therapeutics are built to express biotherapeutic proteins within or on their cell surface. The result is highly selective, potent, and allogeneic cellular medicines that can potentially kill tumors and regulate the immune system.

The company is advancing a broad pipeline of product candidates with four cancer drugs pursuing five total indications and two autoimmune disease drugs that are preclinical. Overall, the pipeline is young, but the lead product candidate is RTX-240 for R/R solid tumors and R/R acute myeloid leukemia. Rubius Therapeutics currently has a market capitalization of approximately $2.1 billion and trades for around $24.50 a share.

Source: February Company Presentation

Pipeline:

Source: February Company Presentation

RTX-240:

RTX-240 is an allogeneic cellular therapy product candidate that is being evaluated for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory or locally advanced solid tumors or relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The drug is designed to simultaneously present hundreds of thousands of copies of the costimulatory molecule 4-1BBL and IL-15TP on the cell surface in their native forms. The drug creates an anti-tumor immune response by stimulating innate and adaptive immunity by activating NK cells and T cells inside one’s body. Advantages of Red Cell Therapeutics include broad anti-tumor response, limited side effects, and a wide therapeutic window. They also do not require the complex supply chain and administration logistics that other cell therapies have. Red Cell Therapeutics are intended to be prepared in the pharmacy and administered in an outpatient setting, and do not require lymphodepletion before administration.

Source: February Company Presentation

On March 15th, 2020, the company announced initial clinical data from their ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of RTX-240 in patients with advanced solid tumors. Positive initial data demonstrated single-agent activity. The drug generated a partial response in metastatic anal cancer and metastatic uveal melanoma. Of particular note is one patient with metastatic anal cancer whose disease had progressed on anti-PD-L1 therapy. The patient had a partial response of a 54% reduction in the target lesions at the 1e8 dose administered every 4 weeks. Also, the pharmacodynamic effect of activation and/or expansion of the key natural killer and/or T cell types was observed in all patients. On the safety front, no treatment-related grade 3/4 adverse events were reported. The CEO of Rubius had this to say about the data, “We believe these data provide clinical validation of our RED Platform and de-risk our oncology pipeline of Red Cell Therapeutics”. Additional data should be available by the end of the year.

Looking ahead, dose optimization and enrollment continue in the RTX-240 Phase 1/2 advanced solid tumor study. Also, the company will select specific solid tumor types to treat in the Phase 2 expansion cohort. Finally, Rubius dosed the first patient in a Phase 1 clinical trial of RTX-240 in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy in advanced solid tumors in late June.

Source: February Company Presentation

Outside of solid tumors, the company’s Phase 1 arm in the ongoing Phase 1/2 RTX-240 clinical trial in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia is currently enrolling patients in the third and fourth dose cohorts. Thus far, on March 15, 2021, preliminary trafficking data from the first patient in the trial has been shared. The data indicated a strong accumulation of activated, granzyme B-positive NK and T cells in the bone marrow, which is the site of disease in AML. The company is projecting to report initial clinical data from the Phase 1 arm of the RTX-240 clinical trial in relapsed/refractory AML by the end of 2021.

Source: February Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

As of March 31st, 2021, Rubius Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents, and investments of roughly $330 million. Research and development expenses for Q1 of 2021 were $27.6 million, compared to $36.1 million in Q1 of 2020. General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were $13.2 million, compared to $12.6 million in 2020. The company didn’t generate any revenue in the quarter. Overall, the company had a net loss of $42.3 million for the first quarter, compared to a net loss of $48.4 million in Q1 of 2020. On March 16th, the company announced an upsized underwriting of 6,896,552 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $29.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $200 million. This should address all short- and medium-term funding needs.

The company is pretty sparsely followed on the street despite its market capitalization. The latest rating comes from Morgan Stanley on May 18th. The firm maintained an equal weight rating but boosted its price target from $24 a share to $25 a share. On March 22nd HC Wainwright maintained a buy rating and increased its price target from $28 a share to $40 a share. The boosted price was due to the clinical success of favorable single-agent activity and safety responses in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RTX-240 in advanced solid tumors. The analyst stated, “the confirmed partial response and stable disease data in various solid tumor indications provides confidence in the mechanistic activity of RTX-240”.

On the same day, SVB Leerink downgraded its rating from an outperform rating to market perform but boosted its price target from $4 to $20 a share. The downgrade was due to Rubius discontinuing the development of RTX-134 for the treatment of phenylketonuria and the entire rare disease pipeline. The analyst at SVB Leerink had this to say about the development, “We are disappointed with this difficult decision as it yet again delays clinical proof-of-concept for the platform”.

Verdict:

Rubius has a few things going in its favor. It has an intriguing development platform and multiple 'shots on goal'. The company also has recently addressed its current needs. That said, the pipeline of Rubius is early stage and the company is many years from potential commercialization. In addition, the stock is up nearly 300% in the past year and is at or over most analyst price targets at the moment. Given this, while we will keep an eye on how this story develops in the years ahead, the risk/reward profile of the stock doesn't seem to warrant an investment at this time.

If the road is easy, you're likely going the wrong way.”― Terry Goodkind

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum