BlackBerry’s (NYSE:BB) poor earnings results for Q1 signal that there’s no hope for the recovery of the company’s business anytime soon. Despite the growth in QNX users, the overall business continues to burn cash and the expectation currently is that the company will have even fewer sales in FY22 than last year. Therefore, we believe that it is safe to assume that BlackBerry’s upside at this stage is limited and it is better to avoid its stock.

Nothing To Look At

Just like Nokia (NOK), BlackBerry has lost its edge after losing the market share of the phone business to Apple (AAPL) and others in the last decade. Since that time, the company’s management hasn’t figured out a way on how to recover the business, and as a result, the stock is down over 60% in the last decade. In the last few years, the company has constantly been operating in different niches, and currently, it is engaged in developing software solutions in the cybersecurity and IoT fields, while at the same time, it is licensing its intellectual property to third parties. Currently, its core products are an operating system for cars, QNX, and a cloud-connected software platform, IVY. Despite the growth of users that use the company’s products in recent quarters, BlackBerry still fails to create additional value, as the business continues to be in decline, while earnings continue to disappoint investors every year.

We were right when we said that the momentum, which brought BlackBerry’s stock to new local highs in June, will be short-lived. The stock is already down around 30% since our latest article on the company came out a month ago, and it has also drastically underperformed in the last 30 days.

The poor performance of the stock could also be attributed to the company’s weak Q1 performance, as the earnings report for the three-month period was published at the end of June. As expected, BlackBerry once again disappointed its investors in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, as its revenues of $174 million were down 15.5% Y/Y, its non-GAAP EPS was -$0.05, while its non-GAAP operating loss was $23 million. The company’s revenues from the cybersecurity business were down 10% Y/Y to $107 million, licensing revenues were down 58.6% Y/Y to $24 million, and only revenues of the IoT business increased by 48.3% Y/Y to $43 million.

After going through the recent earnings report, we don’t see an ability for BlackBerry’s management to reorganize the business and make it profitable once again, as the competition in the cybersecurity business increases with every year, while the Big Tech aggressively begins to expand in the IoT field. On top of that, licensing revenues will also continue to shrink, as BlackBerry is not planning to stop selling its intellectual property to third parties.

The biggest problem at this stage is that the current management, which has been leading the company since 2013, failed to execute a turnaround of the business in nearly a decade, and at the same time, made it even harder for itself to succeed by acquiring poor assets that destroyed value. If we look at BlackBerry’s balance sheet, we will see that if in November of 2018 BlackBerry had $2.3 billion in cash reserves and only $665 million in long-term debt, then at the end of Q1’21, the company had $703 million in cash and $715 million in long-term debt. At the same time, the company’s revenues and earnings in the last two and a half years declined and the business continues to burn cash on a daily basis. Therefore, we believe that it’s safe to say that the management’s strategy of reorganizing the company has flopped and it will be even harder for the same management to restructure the business with even fewer resources than before.

Even though, at this stage, BlackBerry’s flagship product QNX is now used in nearly 200 million cars, it seems that the company is not able to monetize it accordingly, as sales and earnings continue to crumble although the number of vehicles in which it’s used increased by 20 million from a year ago. There’s also a risk that, going forward, BlackBerry will be losing its customers, as Ford (F) already dumped the company for Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), and others might follow. In addition, while QNX’s royalty revenue backlog stands at $490 million, it’ll be recognized over the next 4 to 7 years, which is a drop in a bucket for a flagship product, especially since the company already trades at a market cap of nearly $7 billion.

The only growth catalyst for BlackBerry is the further sale of its intellectual property, which will lead to the influx of additional cash, but at the same time, it will strip the company of a major recurring revenue stream, while its core business will continue to struggle.

Considering this, we continue to believe that the opportunity cost of holding BlackBerry in your portfolio is too high, and there are better plays out there in the cybersecurity and IoT field with a more attractive risk/reward ratio. Let’s not forget that BlackBerry has a 5-year revenue CAGR of -14.66%, it has been unprofitable in the last nine quarters, it will very likely lose money in Q2 and Q3, and in FY22, it is expected to generate only $781 million in revenues, which is less than $893 million that it generated in FY21.

As a result, by trading at more than 8 times its sales and failing to grow, BlackBerry, to say the least, is not a good long-term investment. That’s why the Street is also overwhelmingly bearish on BlackBerry, as the consensus price target for the company is $8.19 per share, which represents a downside of over 20%. Considering this, we believe that it is safe to assume that the company’s upside at the current price is limited. There has already been a record of institutional outflows against inflows this quarter, and the institutional ownership now stands at 37% while the majority of the company is owned by public investors. At the same time, the senior management, which has been running the company for nearly a decade, doesn’t have much skin in the game, as it owns less than 2% of the outstanding shares. Therefore, even if BlackBerry’s stock tumbles, the biggest losers will be average investors, as the management doesn’t own much of the company that it runs. For that reason, avoid.