Value strategies that are built on a premise that mispricing is manifested in the low Price/Earnings and Price/Book ratios miss important things, namely about free cash flow and debt. As a consequence, that results in large allocations to stocks that have mixed profiles at best. Thus, the performance of such a portfolio would poorly represent the potential of the style. In the worst-case scenario, ETF value investors would own a portfolio with a significant share of overpriced companies, being exposed to the style they have no interest in following.

I am by no means claiming that value indices should be built using as complex rules as possible. Index providers have to balance two essential things: the construction rules' sophistication and potential costs a fund that would track a benchmark would incur. The higher the degree of sophistication, the higher the costs. While potential outperformance is alluring, it is still uncertain, no matter how carefully the rules were calibrated, while high fees are very real.

That is also the problem of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) that I would like to discuss today.

Investment Strategy

I have already touched upon a few vulnerabilities of a minimalist value strategy in my recent note on the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV). In short, its focus on a value trio comprising projected P/E, P/B, and dividend yield resulted in a few surprising constituents being present in its portfolio, which would fairly easily qualify for a high-growth cohort.

Elegant simplicity is also the feature of SPYV that allowed it to cut expenses to the bone: this fund charges only 4 bps annually, precisely like its peer from Charles Schwab Investment Management.

A reader would not find a sprawling list of multiples on page 6 of the S&P 500 Value index methodology. Again, its stock-selection philosophy relies on a value trinity: to arrive at a value factor, it compares earnings, book value, and sales to the price. As you can see, the index sponsor moved away from dividend yield as a value indicator that is used by the Dow Jones index I discussed in the note on SCHV, opting for comparing sales to price instead of DPS. Anyway, we again see P/BV (BV/P, the inverted variant is used for some reason), a classic multiple typically used by old-school value investors. Though I incorporated Price/Book in my research notes a few times in the past, I would say that it is a nice ratio to analyze banks but is far less informative in the case of industrials, for example, and especially in IT where intangibles play a pivotal role.

For the growth factor, it also assesses three metrics: the three-year net change in adjusted EPS over current price, three-year SPS growth rate, and momentum. All of the above are based on historical data, not analyst forecasts, which is itself also a rather questionable approach to defining a stock's growth potential.

After applying rather sophisticated math (that, in fact, does not eliminate the issues of the multiples incorporated into the value factor), S&P Dow Jones Indices defines a stock's fate, assigning it to a growth or value category. The constituents are then float-adjusted market-cap-weighted. The rebalancing takes place every December.

So, what do we have at the end of the day?

A Closer Look at Holdings

As of July 8, SPYV had 433 constituents. My analysis showed that its holdings have an over 64% weight in the S&P 500 (SPY). SPYV is not as top-heavy as its counterpart, as only ~18% of its assets are concentrated in the ten main holdings. In the case of SPY, the figure goes up to 28%.

Expectedly, sector mixes are also hugely different, with the value fund being more exposed to the developments in the financial sector including its sensitivity to higher interest rates and capital return restrictions (they have been lifted of late). Financials are one of SPYV's favorite sectors, with over a fifth of net assets deployed to it. We see three financial companies in the top ten list, namely Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), the fund's largest investment at the moment, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), and Bank of America (BAC). Tech-heavy SPY has a much lower footprint in the sector, with only marginally below 11% invested in it. Regarding exposure to healthcare, SPY and SPYV are somewhat similar: its weight in their portfolios is 14.9% and 13.2%, respectively.

That is an open question of how The Walt Disney Company (DIS) ended up in a value ETF portfolio. DIS sports an over 1.8% weight in the fund, being the third-largest constituent. The stock is trading at above 74x adjusted forward P/E. Forward EV/EBITDA is ~3.5x higher than the sector median. I estimate its Forward FCF yield to be ~2%. At the same time, it is forecast to grow EPS with double-digit rates, sometimes above 30%, in the 2020s. Hence, Disney is a growth stock, isn't it?

Overall, there are only 6 truly value stocks (B- Value Grades or better) in the top ten group: BRK.B, XOM, VZ, CSCO, INTC, and PFE.

Performance Discussion - Growth is Attempting Rematch

As we have already discussed numerous times, the performance of companies with relatively low P/E, P/B, and P/S was anything but bright in the 2010s. SPYV has underperformed SPY eight times since 2011, including 2021 to date (marginally). Its returns are also far behind what the GARP style was capable of delivering in the past.

The capital rotation has supercharged the value style outperformance. Vaccines, falling infection rates, reopening, expectations for the release of pent-up demand, massive government stimulus largely contributed to the surge of cheaper cyclicals. But is the end of the reflation trade looming? Can the delta variant spread curb the recovery? Or maybe inflation will have detrimental effects? Too many variables are in place. Anyway, there are harbingers that the value rally is sputtering.

Here is how value funds outpaced the S&P 500 and the growth ETF (IWF) from January 1 to June 14.

One-month total returns do not look that bright due to one key culprit: the market's reaction to the new time frame for interest rate increases.

So value's YTD alpha has evaporated:

A Deeper Delve Into Quant Data

As usual, I used the Quant data to assess if the fund has a surprising tilt not obvious upon cursory inspection. The Quant method is much more sophisticated, as it incorporates a string of metrics that are "weighted to maximize the predictive value."

Unfortunately, if analyzed from a different angle, the fund scores poorly. First, the share of the companies that I would call nice value bets (Value Grades above B-) is slightly south of 32%. This category includes CVS, MU, CI, CNC, etc. Meanwhile, companies that are overpriced if compared to the sector median and 5-year average multiples (the rating worse than D+) have a close to 40% weight. PG, V, and KO are among the examples.

At the same time, the ETF has quite a substantial footprint in growth stocks, with 34% of the NAV deployed to them. Anyway, those companies that have lackluster expansion prospects account for more than half of the portfolio.

Final Comments

SPYV is a perfect encapsulation of a minimalist investment strategy. However, if assessed from a different angle, with more scrutiny, the portfolio does not seem as good as it might at first glance. All things considered, I am neutral.