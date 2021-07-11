surasak petchang/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

SMC Corp (OTCPK:SMCAY) has consistently gained global market share in pneumatics and looks set to sustain this trend by conducting self-funded business investment. The aim is to effectively double market share in the next five years. With relatively tempered market expectations over the short term, we are bullish on the shares.

Quick primer

SMC Corp is the global market leader in pneumatic equipment and components used in factory automation. It has an estimated global market share of 38% and competes with companies such as Germany's Festo (unlisted), Parker-Hannifin (PH) and Taiwan's Airtac International Group (1590 TW). Manufacturing is 70% based in Japan and 30% in China to serve that local market. 90% of Japan sales is direct sales, with overseas sales making up around 50:50 between direct sales and resellers. SMC has a large product portfolio numbering up to over 900,000 SKUs (stock keeping units), the biggest range in the market.

FY3/2021 sales by geography

FY3/2021 operating profit by geography

FY3/2021 operating profit margins by geography

Key financials

Our objectives

With the recent appointment of new president Yoshiki Takada, the company has stated its intention of growing its global market share to 80% in five years. In this piece we want to assess the following:

past market share trends and to see where SMC has a competitive edge (or not).

outlook for the business longer term.

We will take each one in turn.

Solid market share gains, but room in North America and Europe

Back in 2007 the company estimated that it has 20% global market, predominantly focused on its domestic market. In FY3/2021 this estimate has changed to 38%. In terms of geographic sales split, it is well-diversified with no one stand-out region.

If we look back at market share gains since FY3/2009, we see that SMC has made the most gains in North America, up from 11% to 27%. Europe has made headway as well, but its share remains relatively low at 23%. Asia (including China) remains solid at 48%.

Market share - FY3/2009 versus FY3/2021

The key to market share gains appear to be the expansive customer-driven product catalogue. SMC are confident that they alone offer such a complete set that if a client wanted to base its architecture from one source, SMC is the only player that can offer this. An expansive distribution network and the ability to provide short cycle shipments (70% of sales see a 3 to 5 day shipment period) are advantages that would enhance customer success.

In terms of end user demand, there is no disclosure but top two market verticals appear to be electrical machinery (electronics including semiconductors) and automobile - we estimate this makes up over half of total sales, and we believe semiconductor demand has been a major driver. Other markets include machine tools, food and medicine. But the overall trend in factory automation remains a core underlying tailwind for the business.

SMC has an interesting set-up as it does not offer system integration or aftercare services to its customers - all its revenue are one-off discretionary spend. This seems to appeal, as the company acts as a reliable supplier of components (which are often customer-driven) and does not force any additional services or architecture requirements.

New president Takada's aim of doubling market share in the next five years look too punchy. However, as a direction of travel we are comfortable with the notion that the business will continue to gain share whilst the addressable market expands as well. Initiatives announced include rolling out a CRM system to grow its customer base, improving distribution capabilities and inventory management (working capital requirements are quite high given the large number of SKUs). Other initiatives include business continuity planning, which has become more critical given recent events.

Despite having 65% share in the Japanese market, SMC seem to imply that there is material scope for growth here as the company appears to become rather complacent on its home turf. Perhaps it would be easier to increase share here as opposed to in North America or Europe, although these will also need to be expanded in order to boost global share.

Overall, we believe that SMC will continue to gain share in the global market, helping to drive growth into the medium term.

Next we look at longer term growth prospects.

Investing for the longer term

SMC is not a very capex-heavy business, spending around 5% of revenues on average per year. However, management have no issues over investing for the longer term and during downturns such as the Lehman crisis the company made no staff reductions made rapid share gains as the market recovered. Spending for market share gains is a prime objective. Expectations are that capex will increase in the medium term as the company expands manufacturing operations in China and Vietnam, as well as upgrading facilities in Japan.

Disclosed R&D expenses are pretty low at around 4% of sales, but plans here are that they will gradually increase as the company continues to tackle initiatives such as digital transformation, carbon neutrality and growing demand for factory automation. There is also an emphasis on training staff.

The company does not conduct M&A as bolt-on acquisitions make little sense (as they already have the biggest product line-up) and opportunities to gain scale is hard to come by. Longer term we see no major changes in strategy here.

We have a business that generates a predictable free cash flow stream with limited needs for capital allocation - when we look at the cumulative capital allocation over the last 10 years, we see that in this instance SMC can do a better job of utilizing excess capital. The balance sheet had a net cash position of JPY623 billion/$5.6 billion in FY3/2021, equivalent to 14% of current market capitalization.

Capital allocation (cumulative) over the last 10 years

We view SMC as a global market leader who is sufficiently well-capitalized, allowing it to self-fund its growth. Under new management we see some potential for market share gains to accelerate versus historic trends. There is a renewed emphasis on making changes and topline growth. On this basis we believe the company has attractive long term prospects.

Valuation

On consensus estimates the shares are trading on PER FY3/2022 30.5x on a free cash flow yield of 1.9%. These measures do not denote a major undervaluation. However, the company is a global leader and has a strong track record of sustained earnings growth as well as free cash flow generation.

When we compare to key Asia peer Airtac, the shares here are trading on PER FY12/2021 30.8x with a free cash flow yield of 1.3%. Parker-Hannifin on the other hand look cheaper on PER FY6/2022 18.2x and free cash flow yield of 5.5%, but its sales growth outlook is considerably lower.

Risks

The key downside risk is SMC's renewed emphasis on investing for longer term growth. President Takada's target for market share gains will need increased capex, R&D and staff to bring to fruition. SMC is a highly profitable business, but there may be a shorter term pressure on margins as a result.

The company has highlighted that there is some uncertainty over the sustainability of demand from China into H2 FY3/2022, primarily stemming from the level of semiconductor-related demand. There is also the added risk from the current semiconductor shortage which may halt and postpone customer plans.

Upside risk is from improving shareholder returns. If the business will see dampened margins as a result of upfront investment costs, management may feel inclined to allocate excess capital to shareholders via share buybacks.

Conclusion

SMC is a high quality business with high returns and predictable free cash flow generation. In many ways it is similar to factory automation sector peer Keyence (OTCPK:KYCCF) - global market share leader, high operating margins, well-capitalized, no need for M&A and management who invest in the business for the long term. High headline valuations are also something they both share.

We are bullish on the shares from two fronts. Firstly, we believe the shares should have a premium valuation metrics given the characteristics of the business. Secondly, plans for investment unveiled by management appear to have tempered current market expectations which we feel provides an entry point - temporarily limitations on profitability improvement and free cash flow generation are all self-inflicted, and with consistently high ROIC the returns will be a positive one driving long-term growth.