In this article, we highlight five companies with recession resistant business models that are tremendous free cash flow generators in almost any operating environment. We define free cash flow as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Please note that it is these free cash flows, specifically future forecasted free cash flows discounted at the appropriate rate (which is the weighted-average cost of capital), that underpin the intrinsic value of equities, a concept we covered extensively in our book Value Trap. The companies are covered in the following order: Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), Clorox Co (CLX), Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB), Procter & Gamble Co (PG), and Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD).

#1: Colgate-Palmolive - Fair Value Estimate: $65 Per Share; Dividend Yield: ~2.2%

The first idea is a staple when it comes to keeping your teeth clean. Colgate-Palmolive is a leader in oral/personal care with the top toothpaste, manual toothbrush, and liquid hand soap brands across the world. Its portfolio includes Colgate Total, Colgate Plax, and Palmolive. Worldwide, the firm has ~40% of toothpaste share and ~31% manual toothbrush share. The company estimates the world’s middle class stood at ~1.8 billion in 2009 and will grow to ~4.9 billion by 2030. Rising incomes and the emergence of a global middle class underpins Colgate’s long-term trajectory.

Core drivers of Colgate's profitable growth moving forward include customer engagement, pricing, and revenue growth management. The company's organic sales growth rates have impressed of late and digital media investments are being prioritized to keep the momentum going in the right direction. Cost inflation headwinds are building in the near-term, but the firm is revamping its IT operations to place a greater focus on analytics in order to stay competitive and to speed up product development timetables.

In 2019, Colgate acquired Laboratoires Filorga Cosmétiques, a skin care company, for ~USD$1.7 billion in cash. In 2020, Colgate acquired Hello Products, an oral care company, for ~USD$0.35 billion in cash. Colgate is a serial acquirer and acquisitions represent a core part of its business strategy. We don't expect M&A to threaten its dividend health, but it's something that is worth paying close attention to.

Colgate is a Dividend Aristocrat that has raised its dividend every year for the past 55+ years (adjusting for stock splits) and has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895, a remarkable track record. That streak is supported by Colgate’s dominant position in the oral care business, led by products sold under its namesake Colgate brand. Additionally, Colgate is a big player in the personal care market though its Palmolive, Softsoap, Speed Stick, and Sanex brands, and increasingly, Colgate is becoming a bigger player in the pet nutrition space through its Hill’s brand. We expect Colgate will continue growing its payout going forward.

There are some risks to the story. Though Colgate has been around for a very long time, having been founded in 1806, the company will still have to be active in launching new innovative products and line extensions to retain its dominance. Its sprawling international operations means foreign currency movements need to be monitored. One of Colgate’s biggest weaknesses is its net debt load, a product of its sizable share repurchases and numerous acquisitions over the years. Given its high quality cash flow profile, however, we view Colgate’s net debt load and future dividend obligations as manageable.

Our fair value estimate for Colgate stands at $65 per share, but the high end of the fair value range settles in at $78. Shares currently trade at ~$82 each, so they are not cheap based on our enterprise valuation process, but the company is rock-solid, in our view. Colgate sports a dividend yield of ~2.2% at the time of this writing, and we expect there will be years of dividend growth ahead of it.

#2: Clorox - Fair Value Estimate: $202 Per Share; Dividend Yield ~2.6%

Clorox’s brands include its namesake bleach and cleaning products, Pine-Sol cleaners, Fresh Step cat litter, Glad bags, Kingsford charcoal, and Burt's Bees personal care products. Roughly 80% of its revenue is generated by brands that hold the #1 or #2 market share positions in their categories. The company estimates that nine out of every ten US homes contain at least one of its products. Clorox was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Clorox, like many other big brand companies, realized the importance of the shift to e-commerce and digital marketing several years ago. It continues to invest heavily in its digital operations, and its ecommerce sales have grown at a brisk CAGR since fiscal 2015. Clorox continues to innovate by launching new products, entering new markets, and improving its packaging processes to eliminate waste and reduce costs. The firm is placing a great emphasis on its digital marketing strategies

Clorox has noteworthy long-term annual financial goals: organic sales growth of 3%-5%, EBIT margin improvement of 25-50 basis points, and free cash flow of 11%-13% of sales. The company views its international growth runway quite favorably. Clorox acquired a majority stake in its longstanding Saudi Arabia joint venture in July 2020 for ~$0.1 billion.

Clorox is a Dividend Aristocrat that has raised its annual dividend each year since 1977. Over 80% of its net sales come from the US. The firm is facing cost inflation headwinds in the near-term and is turning to price increases to offset those hurdles. We like Clorox’s return on invested capital ('ROIC') performance that speaks to a firm that is generating material value for shareholders. Clorox targets a gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.0x-2.5x over the long haul and exited fiscal 2020 below that level. The firm has an investment grade credit rating (Baa1/A-).

That said, there are some risks. The company has benefited greatly from the need of cleaning supplies as a result of COVID-19 so year-over-year comparisons may grow more difficult as time passes. Clorox's net debt load needs to be monitored going forward, too, though given its high quality cash flow profile, we see its debt burden and future dividend obligations as manageable. Its dividend growth trajectory will compete with share repurchases (which historically have been quite sizable) and potential future acquisitions. Long-term revenue growth and cost saving targets supports Clorox’s free cash flow growth trajectory.

There is not a lot to dislike here, beyond Clorox’s net debt load, and the company's share price at the moment (~$181) is below our point fair value estimate ($202), suggesting that value investors might take a close look. The company has fallen significantly from its 52-week high of $236, as investors look past COVID-19 to a strong economic re-opening. Long-term investors might find this an intriguing opportunity while getting paid a nice ~2.6% dividend yield along the way.

#3: Kimberly-Clark - Fair Value Estimate: $128 Per Share; Dividend Yield: ~3.4%

Colgate is to toothpaste and Clorox is to bleach as Kimberly-Clark is to its personal care and consumer tissue brands. The firm's products are used by one quarter of the world's population. It has a #1 or #2 position in 80+ countries, with five distinct billion-dollar brands: Huggies, Kleenex, Kimberly-Clark, Scott, and Kotex. Its 'Personal Care' division accounts for ~50% of revenue. Kimberly-Clark seeks to generate robust long-term growth in developing and emerging markets, even as its products are already used by one quarter of the world’s population.

There have been a number of moving parts at KMB in recent years. The company spun-off its KC-Health Care operations into Halyard Health in 2014, and Halyard Health was later acquired by Owens & Minor (OMI). In 2018, Kimberly-Clark launched its ‘2018 Global Restructuring Program’ which involves the firm exiting some low-margin businesses. This program is forecasted to yield $540-$560 million in annualized pre-tax cost savings by the end of 2021, and we think management may even exceed that mark.

In October 2020, Kimberly-Clark closed its ~$1.2 billion acquisition of Softex Indonesia, which generated ~80% of its revenues from diaper sales under brands such as Sweety and Happy Nappy, through an all-cash deal. The company views its growth runway in Indonesia quite favorably. The executive team's ‘Focused On Reducing Costs Everywhere’ or FORCE program is contending with headwinds stemming from rising input costs and supply chain disruptions, but price increases should help offset these headwinds to a degree.

Kimberly-Clark has both strong operating and dividend track records. Having been in business since 1928 and considering the firm has increased its annual dividend payout over the past 45+ consecutive years, the latter lands it on the coveted list of Dividend Aristocrats. The company has two major initiatives, its ‘2018 Global Restructuring Program’ and ‘FORCE’ program, that aim to improve its cost structure going forward, which should help support dividend coverage. Kimberly-Clark is a tremendous cash flow generator, and while we note its capital expenditure expectations have shifted higher recently, we expect KMB to keep pushing annual dividend increases.

Let's cover some of the risks. Slowing growth in the international population due to societal changes in countries such as China could pressure diaper sales (‘Personal Care’ products represent about half of its annual sales). The firm is also subject to volatile currency exchange rates and commodity markets, which can pressure earnings at various points in the economic cycle. Its organic performance has been solid of late, but competition remains intense across all of its product verticals.

Kimberly-Clark's valuation isn't as attractive as Clorox's due in part to a large net position that weighs on equity value, but with shares trading at ~$135 each at the time of this writing, there is still meaningful upside on the basis of the high end of our fair value estimate range ($154 per share). The company yields ~3.4% at the time of this writing, and with a long track record supporting its dividend growth prospects, it's hard not to like the Kimberly-Clark story.

#4: Procter & Gamble - Fair Value Estimate: $105 Per Share; Dividend Yield: ~2.5%

Procter & Gamble boasts some of the most recognized branded consumer packaged goods. Though the markets in which its products are sold are highly competitive, the firm is well positioned in the industry and holds significant market share positions. Its brands include Tide, Ariel, Gillette, Bounty, Charmin, Olay, Pampers, Crest, and Oral-B. The company's innovation pipeline is robust, and the markets the firm serves from 'Baby, Feminine, Family' to 'Health & Grooming' are massive and growing as the global middle class continues to grow.

For a company with such established brands as Procter & Gamble, ongoing product innovation and compelling marketing strategies are vital to supporting its long-term sales growth trajectory. Improving its cost structure is another key focus. At the start of 2021, P&G and Billie agreed to walk away from P&G's deal to acquire the firm after the FTC sued on antitrust grounds. We expect P&G will pursue other deals to augment and optimize its brand line-up.

During the past several years, Procter & Gamble worked through a massive portfolio transformation. The company is now focused on ten categories where it holds leading market positions. Once boasting a portfolio of ~200 brands, P&G is now more concentrated with just ~65 across ten product categories. P&G is deploying new digital tools at its factories, labs, and offices to boost productivity and reduce expenses while also placing a great emphasis on its e-commerce presence as shopping continues to shift online.

Procter & Gamble is a Dividend Aristocrat that boasts 130+ consecutive years of dividend payments and 60+ consecutive years of dividend increases. Free cash flow productivity is generally targeted at 90%+, which we appreciate. One thing is certain: Procter & Gamble is not afraid of change. Innovation remains the lifeblood of its operations. Potential acquisition activity needs to be monitored, as does P&G’s balance sheet given its net debt load, and potential supply chain disruptions represent another concern. We expect dividend growth to continue for years, however.

Shares of P&G trade at ~$137 each at the time of this writing, so they are definitely not cheap on the basis of our fair value estimate range, which puts the high end of a fair value at $126. A dividend yield of ~2.5% and a long dividend growth track record will continue to attract dividend growth investors, and for good reason: Procter & Gamble is a rock-solid, recession resistant stock,

#5: Church & Dwight - Fair Value Estimate: $77 Per Share; Dividend Yield: ~1.2%

Perhaps not as well known as the other four ideas on this list, Church & Dwight is still a strong leader in the household products industry and boasts such strong brands as Arm & Hammer, First Response, Nair, OxiClean, Orajel, and WaterPik. It operates under three segments: 'Consumer Domestic,' 'Consumer International,’ and ‘Specialty Products Division.’ Church & Dwight generates roughly four-fifths of its sales in the US and its digital presence continues to improve. The firm has an investment grade credit rating (A3/BBB+), and its track record when it comes to resiliency and dividend growth is on par with peers.

Church & Dwight is a Dividend Aristocrat having pushed through dividend increases over the past ~120 consecutive years. In the near term, Church & Dwight is using price increases to offset headwinds from rising raw material costs and transportation expenses, and the firm is looking towards international markets for growth while maintaining its domestic strength. The company's ecommerce presence continues to improve, and we expect the firm’s payout to continue to grow at a nice clip going forward.

Church & Dwight is not opposed to acquisitions, and it has bought 12 of its 13 'Power Brands' since 2001. Looking ahead, Church & Dwight continues to pursue potential M&A opportunities, though the firm has a sizable net debt load, which weighs on its equity value. Launching new products under its leading brands is a core part of its business, and we continue to expect product innovation at CHD to handle both the ups and downs of the economy cycle.

Church & Dwight manufacturers sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) at its plants in Ohio and Wyoming. Soda ash is used in the production of baking soda and the primary source of soda ash is the mineral trona. Church & Dwight has ample trona reserves under mineral leases and it also has agreements with third-parties to ensure staple supplies of raw materials. We think this gives it a leg up when it comes to product manufacturing and product price points, helping to provide some flexibility to its operations.

One of the biggest risks to Church & Dwight’s dividend is its large net debt load, a product of its acquisitive past. The company intends to continue pursuing acquisitions going forward which could weigh negatively on the pace of the company’s future dividend expansion. Share repurchases are a core part of Church & Dwight’s capital allocation strategy, which compete for capital against its dividend. However, the company is a tremendous generator of free cash flow, and its Dividend Cushion ratio remains healthy.

The company's shares are trading at ~$87 at the time of this writing, suggesting modest potential upside on the basis of the high end of the fair value estimate range ($92). Its dividend yield is not as attractive as the others' on this list, but we expect strong dividend growth at a mid-single-digit pace in the years ahead. For investors looking for a recession-resistant giant tied to the consumer staples arena, CHD fits the bill well.

Concluding Thoughts

While the US economy has sharply rebounded from the coronavirus ('COVID-19') pandemic, the economy still has a way to go before full employment is achieved. The five companies covered in this article are home to top tier brands that households can't go without, generally speaking, and should continue to perform quite well over the coming years as global health authorities work towards putting an end to the public health crisis via widespread COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts.

For value investors, we point to Clorox, whose shares have fallen aggressively from their 52-week highs and are now trading below the midpoint of our fair value estimate range. Kimberly-Clark has the highest dividend yield among considerations on this list, and it has an enviable dividend growth track record to boot. Investors could do a lot worse than Colgate and P&G, while Church & Dwight may come up short if investors are looking for a dividend yield north of the average S&P 500 company.