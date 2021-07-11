Kevin Frayer/Getty Images News

Chinese equities are under pressure

The past couple of months have been very fruitful for investors, with the general market indices reaching new highs by the day. However, during this time, Chinese equities, specifically the internet/tech ones listed in the American exchanges, have failed to follow suit. Not only have they missed the rally, but they have taken off a completely different trajectory, moving consistently lower.

As the graph displays below, with the core index ETFs just a percent off all-time highs, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is currently trading nearly 43% off its past highs.

Data by YCharts

The sell-off in Chinese equities is not completely unjustified. Specifically, investors have been spooked by the various headlines involving fines and China's antitrust regulators.

Back in April, regulators fined Alibaba a record $2.75B for anti-monopoly violations but didn't stop there. Beijing is currently in the midst of a crackdown on Big Data, requiring U.S.-listed Chinese companies to be removed from app stores worldwide. DiDi Global's (DIDI) shares plunged after China's cyberspace administration ordered the removal of 25 DIDI-related apps from the app store, for instance. Other such cases include an antitrust probe filed against Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) and KE Holdings (BEKE) being investigated by China over alleged anti-competitive behavior.

On the one hand, we believe that these headlines sound scarier than the potential effects on the financials of Chinese companies. But, on the other hand, we can't ignore the geopolitical risks nor the corporate governance issues that Chinese equities admittedly suffer from, including lack of clear communication with shareholders and clear strategies for shareholder wealth maximization.

Therefore, while Chinese equities have suffered in bulk, with investors sparing no name, which has likely opened room for several opportunities, we remain cautious on our picks, allocating capital only in the highest quality names, which are likely to be the least impacted by the ongoing situation.

Hence, one of our highest conviction picks, which we chose as our top consumer discretionary picks for the rest of the year a few months ago, remains Alibaba (BABA), a company we believe is of great character. Since we covered Alibaba relatively recently, though, in this article, we want to suggest another quality gem to pick with great upside potential following the ongoing sell-off, that is Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

Why Tencent?

The main characteristics that distinguish Tencent in such a pressuring environment are the following:

Great market position

What immediately differentiates Tencent from the majority of Chinese equities currently under siege is its massively diversified business and leading position in literally almost all tech industries in China (excluding e-commerce which Alibaba would be the leading player - then again, e-commerce does not technically belong in the tech sector anyways).

Consequently, the company enjoys several streams of cash flows that could result in retaining resilient results if one of its subsidiaries gets disturbed for any reason.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company also holds various investments in industry-leading American and European companies such as Activision Blizzard (ATVI) (~5% stake), Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) (~5% stake). Tencent has also invested an undisclosed amount to Discord - a communications disruptor whose value has skyrocketed since and is likely to go public at some point. Hence, the company has deep international roots.

Incredible financials

Further, Tencent's growth has been utterly impressive, with revenues hitting new records quarter after quarter. In the bar chart below, you can also see the revenue diversification just mentioned. No decision accounts for more than 1/3 of total revenues, with each division carries numerous subsidiaries, each showcasing diverse operations, and offerings.

Source: Investor Presentation

Tencent's growth becomes even more enticing when we take into account the company's juicy net margins, which have never fallen below 24% over a four-quarter period and most recently have considerably expanded to their past glory.

The ongoing declining leverage should further reduce financial expenses and expand the bottom line going forward as well.

Source: Investor Presentation

Capital returns

This is a big one. In line with the corporate governance/shareholder communication issue mentioned earlier, Tencent appears to be one the very few companies returning capital to shareholders meaningfully, whether that's through dividends, stock buybacks, or company spin-offs.

This is quite important as growing capital returns should encourage investors to buy into the stock and not allow for a ridiculous valuation compression in ultra-unjustifiable multiples (Alibaba is headed that way).

The total dividend and buyback yield may remain miniature. However, the growth trajectory of the total capital returns is what we are paying attention to, as it indicates management's intentions to share Tencent's spoils with shareholders.

The opportunity

Simply put, Tencent's current valuation does not align with its financials' growth, which we expect to translate into a valuation expansion at some point in the near term resulting in superior shareholder returns.

Again, we do recognize why such an expansion may be less likely for a less diversified company with a weaker moat and a less shareholder-friendly capital return track record. But, Tencent seems to enjoy unique qualities. In fact, while the recent headlines discussed at the beginning of the article may have dominated investor sentiment, we don't see any meaningful threat in Tencent's revenue growth prospects. Still, we will employ prudent assumptions in our following calculations.

As you can see, we have assumed declining revenue growth in the medium-term, despite sales re-accelerating over the past few quarters. Further, we have set the operating margin at a just over 26%, in line with the company's recent-year average, even though it is likely to expand in the long term as the company matures and achieves maximum economies of scale.

Source: Alpha Spread

We have also set CAPEX as a % of revenues at around 5% going forward and hence derive the following present values:

Source: Alpha Spread

Plugging all the variables together, we come out with an intrinsic value per share of $93.46, suggesting an upside of just over 31.52% from the stock's current levels.

Source: Alpha Spread

Such a valuation expansion would result in the stock currently trading at a forward P/E of around 39, which would come close to its historical average and better reflect its potential, in our view. Moreover, as you can see, analysts expect the company to grow its EPS by more than 50% in the span of two years (EPS estimates in HKD due to utilizing the stock's Hong-Kong listing, which attracts higher analyst coverage).

Whether the stock gradually but substantially appreciates over the next couple of years boosted by its EPS growth, or it experiences a valuation expansion in the short term before doing so, we believe that Tencent offers a lucrative investment case ahead. Hence, shares earn a Buy rating.