Introduction

I started covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in March of 2020. Back then, the stock offered a fantastic opportunity due to the COVID-19 crash. However, Mastercard is much more than just a trading opportunity whenever the market does something incredibly stupid. The stock is a phenomenal dividend growth stock with the ability to generate exceptional shareholder value on a long-term basis. Unfortunately, the stock's dividend yield is a mere 0.5%, which means that every $5,000 investment gets you just $6 in dividends per quarter - and that's pre-tax. While I do get that some investors require a high yield, let me explain why it still makes sense to add Mastercard to one's portfolio - even for retired investors. So, bear with me!

Value Comes In Many Forms

'Value' has become a joke - at least on social media. As the graph below shows, value stocks (using Russell 2000 holdings) have been crushed by growth stocks as soon as the Great Financial Crisis ended. It makes sense as rates have been very low thanks to central banks and most years saw moderate inflation (according to official CPI numbers, that is). In other words, it was a fantastic environment for stocks that were expected to start delivering 'value' somewhere in the future thanks to very low discount rates.

Data by YCharts

There's just one problem: investors have completely messed up the definition of value. When looking at the Russell 2000 Value holdings, we see that financials have a 25% weighting. That's mainly because they have a low price/book ratio and because of their dividend yields. That's true value. However, it's not the ONLY value.

I have spent a lot of time (mainly on this website) making the case that value goes well beyond a low valuation and a high dividend yield. That's why I have been able to avoid underperformance in recent years despite the fact that I like to consider myself a value (and growth) investor.

Using a well-known example, I believe that Apple (AAPL) has become a value/growth hybrid instead of a growth-only stock.

My point is that I think that value is a stage where companies are able to use free cash flow to engage in meaningful value-adding activities like (consistently increasing) dividend payments, buybacks, acquisitions, and more. Without free cash flow, it more or less remains a (hopeful) growth story as companies will have to increase debt and or issue stock to run their business. That's not bad in all cases as most companies start off this way. However, my point here is to define what I consider to be growth and value - or a hybrid between the two.

With that said, Mastercard has been a source of wealth for decades. The company has crushed everything in its path as the graph below shows. Over the past 10 years, investors have enjoyed a total return of 1,150%. Excluding dividends, that return comes in at 1,080%. In other words, despite a very low dividend, the difference is still higher than the total return of weaker consumer staples during this period.

Data by YCharts

And speaking of dividends, the company started paying a dividend in 2006. Back then, investors enjoyed $0.02 per share. The good news is that the company traded at just $5 in the months after its IPO, which puts the dividend yield at 0.4%. That's roughly where it is now. If you had held (that's a huge 'if'), you would now be sitting on a 35% yield on cost - in less than 15 years!

Ignoring the dividend raise in 2007, the company started its dividend growth streak in 2012. Since 2012, dividends have increased by more than 30% (CAGR). That won't continue at this pace as most of this was caused by the triple-digit hikes in 2012 and 2013. However, double-digit dividend hikes are extremely likely on a long-term basis. The most recent hike was announced on December 8, 2020, when management hiked dividends by 10% to $0.44 per share (per quarter). The company also announced a $6 billion buyback program. This announcement perfectly summarizes why Mastercard is a growth/value stock. The company has too much cash.

Source: TIKR.com

Mastercard Is Flushed With Cash

So, how much cash does the company generate?

The beautiful thing about a company like Mastercard is the fact that its business can be leveraged. The company's income and margins rise as transactions keep rising without the need to accelerate i.e., capital spending. As the graph below shows, the company is set to continue strong, double-digit sales, and EBITDA growth after 2020 turned out to be an outlier due to the pandemic. On top of that, the company will maintain EBITDA margins close to 61% going forward, which is truly remarkable. This is even significantly above the EBITDA margins of Facebook (FB) and Netflix (NFLX), to name two companies with easily scalable business models.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations)

Using the graph below, we see that capital expenditures have been close to $340 million for years, which makes sense as Mastercard is a service company with low capital investment requirements. This basically means that higher earnings automatically result in higher free cash flow ("FCF"). While FCF has fallen a bit to $6.9 billion in 2020 it is now expected to rise to $10.1 billion in 2022.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations)

Let me explain what these numbers mean. For example, to maintain a 0.45% dividend yield, the company has to spend $1.6 billion on dividends. That's just 21% of the expected 2021 FCF and merely 16% of 2022 expected FCF. As the company's net debt is below 0.5x EBITDA, there is no need to focus on balance sheet health. This means that the company has plenty of room to maintain high dividend growth. It also means that excess capital can be spent on buybacks. If we assume that 100% of FCF will be spent on both dividends and buybacks, we get a yield (FCF yield) of 2.1% in 2021 and 2.8% in 2022.

As a result, the company has maintained buybacks close to 2.5% of shares outstanding in recent years with higher buybacks when either FCF was up more than expected or the stock price was down due to a temporary decline.

Source: TIKR.com

Valuation

You may have guessed it already, but this part won't be pretty. Mastercard is a fantastic stock but investors are paying a premium. Using a $365.3 billion market cap and $2.2 billion in expected (2022) net debt, we get an enterprise value of $367.5 billion. That's 27.2x next year's expected EBITDA.

That's a lofty valuation, but well below post-pandemic levels. Additionally, the dividend yield has been going sideways since 2018 as capital gains are not outperforming dividend growth.

Data by YCharts

I believe that this valuation makes sense as EBITDA will continue to grow at strong double-digits. There is no way investors let Mastercard reach 'cheap' valuation levels unless the market sells off for whatever reason. And even then, you won't get a 10x EBITDA valuation.

It also helps that Mastercard has underperformed the S&P 500 since the pandemic peak last year as money has shifted to more cyclical (industrial, basic materials, financials, etc.) sectors. I believe that the underperformance will end once inflation fears start to ease.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

Mastercard is a fantastic dividend growth stock. Seeking Alpha rates its dividend growth A and its dividend consistency A-. Unfortunately, the dividend yield is F as it's currently a few basis points below 0.5%. However, that's O.K. as Mastercard should be considered a long-term investment. The company is set to continue double-digit sales and EBITDA growth, which will lead to a significant boost in free cash flow. The company's cash payout rate is low, which will almost certainly mean higher dividends and strong buybacks.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The valuation is lofty but it's not a dealbreaker. The only way this stock becomes cheap is if the market takes a significant hit. Other than that, I think investors will have to deal with the valuation.

All things considered, I think the stock is a good stock for one's dividend growth portfolio. Even retired investors with a 5-10 year time horizon might like the stock. Only investors in need of a high yield should avoid the stock as it will take a long time until investors get a reasonable yield on cost.

On a side note, something I like to do when buying low-yield stocks is also adding some high-yield stocks. That's why energy has a 17% weighting in my portfolio.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!