Making Cannabis Shine (Podcast Transcript)

Rena Sherbill: Hello again, everybody. Welcome back to the show. Happy Wednesday. Today happy to bring you my conversation with CEO and Founder of Canndescent. Adrian Sedlin. Canndescent is a vertically integrated cannabis brand out of Santa Barbara, California. Been doing some California talk lately, and this is another insightful one.

And Canndescent also has a great deal with a line called Justice Joints, which is the first brand that donates 100% of all of its profits to efforts in the social equity space so, good on them and supporting a cause that does well in the industry. A value brand called Baker's Cannabis Company, and today we talk those things, offering back giving back to the cannabis community, developing a brand in the space the broader cannabis space California.

Hope you enjoy this conversation. Hope everybody is doing well. And hopefully not suffering from the onset of summer but enjoying it. And I hope you enjoy this episode with Adrian Sedlin, CEO of Canndescent.

Before we begin a brief disclaimer. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort.

Adrian, welcome to The Cannabis Investing Podcast. Really happy to have you on the show. Thank you so much for joining us.

Adrian Sedlin: Really appreciate the invite. Thank you so much.

RS: It's fantastic to have you on. So, catch listeners up you're coming as CEO and Founder of Canndescent. Talk to us about how you got to the cannabis world and how you started Canndescent.

AS: Well, my background is sort of serial entrepreneurial. And turning around earlier stage companies, have built and sold a number of companies and I had sold the company back in 2012 and had taken about three years off, being a stay at home dad and I got -- I started to get a little itchy for my next project. And about that time my brother-in-law called me and he asked me to buy him a building and he had been a lifelong medical cannabis grower.

And that just really kicked off the conversation. And I had been a consumer of cannabis for much my early 20s. I then had a negative experience left category for about 15 years. And so, in 2015, when my brother-in-law called me, I just kind of put my head down and started to really dig into the category. And I just fell in love and say that I got to get involved.

RS: And did you know how you wanted to get involved? Did you kind of hit on that right away? Or did that take some time?

AS: I did -- I approached it sort of like traditional management consultants at a BCG or McKinsey, I studied the industry for about five, six months for 10, 12 hours a day. And just tried to understand where the consumer pain points were and where the white space might be and eventually came up with a go to market strategy as a result of pretty deep dive into the industry.

RS: And did you decide to play in California because you live there? Or was it part of kind of like the strategy that you saw in the landscape?

AS: It was, I'd say, see all of the above. Definitely, I was raised in California. I had been in Santa Barbara the previous 15 years. And so, California was pretty clear to me was going to be a major market for cannabis. Anyone who knows California's history in cannabis would say yeah, we've been a net exporter to the country for many, many years.

And you know, we have a long-time head start in terms of growers genetics know-how, it's all basically in California. So, if you want to be -- if you want to compete against and be the best of the best, California is probably the place to cut your teeth. So, and it's also a massive market size. But also it was in my backyard, so it was a natural fit.

RS: Right. So, you're looking at the landscape. You're studying it 10 to 15 hours a day. What do you come up with? And how do you start Canndescent based on that?

AS: Well, what I came up with is holy Heck, this is a mess.

RS: Yeah... That's a good conclusion.

AS: And it was a real mess back then. I'd say, the major observations were and I'll distill them down. First, for the category to scale, something needed to be done to simplify the shopping and understanding experience, understanding the 100 plus cannabinoids and 100 plus terpenes and 6000 strain names from Captrust to Durban Poison, it's just too much and overwhelming.

And so, there needed to be a simplification process that sort of had us arrive at our sort of, if you will, the graphic user interface of comm, cruise, create, connect and charge sort of a way to simplify so people can start approaching the category and make it more accessible. So that was number one. Number two, I'd say there was a big hole of just fundamental quality and pride of service to the customer. I come from a background where it's who's the customer? What's their pain point? How do you solve their problem, and create raving fans.

I didn't see a lot of that approach. It was more about how can we sling some weed and make as much money as possible in the short term. And then I'd say the category itself had a major problem that needed to be solved, which was I'd say it's overall imaging. What my biggest takeaway from that deep dive into cannabis was this is one of the greatest performance products to come along in a long time when you compare it to it's on the adult use side, it's nears counterpart alcohol.

I describe it as cannabis as an automobile to the horse and buggy of alcohol when you compare it to a lot of the pharmaceutical alternatives and medical complex, I would again say, cannabis is a superior form factor for many things, even though we're just at the tip of the R&D cycle. So, what's the point of driving it? You have this amazing product that's being sold and marketed and positioned in this super subculture, subprime way, and it needed to be the exact opposite.

Someone needed to get out there and say, cannabis is beautiful, flower is gorgeous, and really lean into that, and be unafraid to say, we're going to glorify this for what it is, and wrap it in a packaging appropriate to what's inside the jar to redefine how consumers in the world and the marketplace view this product.

RS: Yeah. Do you feel like your love of cannabis that preexisted your relationship with the industry? Do you feel like that informed those thoughts and strategies?

AS: Yes, I do. I mean, I was a big fan of the product category. But when I was in my super heavy user days, there wasn't the understanding of what cannabis was. It was in the just say, no days. And so, it was the gateway drug or gateway drugs in the 80s and 90s, when I was a heavy consumer. So, my pre-established relationship with it definitely made me open and receptive to what cannabis could be.

But it was really the science of cannabis that was beginning to emerge and become more widely known. And that really compelled me to want to really make cannabis shine in a way that was appropriate to the underlying product, and make consumers fall in love with it. Because it can be a huge part of their lives in a way that is supportive and helpful in ways that most of the alternatives are not.

RS: Yeah. So how has Canndescent grown or evolved since you've started? And how do you see it continuing to grow and evolve?

AS: So, we started with -- when we started in the industry, you sort of had to do everything yourself. There was no supply chain, you know. So, in other industries, you could work with a co-packer or OEM something if you were a big brand and wanted to start a brand new in cannabis, we had to become growers ourselves because there was no reliable way to get consistent high quality product to market.

So, where we started was as a luxury brand of flour. I would say now, we've expanded our platform to be a house of brands where we have several brands at multiple levels of the value chain that leverages the expertise and meticulousness that we built in the luxury segment.

RS: And where do you feel like, speaking of what you've done with Justice Joints, how have you approached the social equity component? And how have you kind of landed on using Justice Joints as a way to kind of bridge those two worlds? How have you thought about that?

AS: Well, I think anyone who has and I'll use the word precisely luxury of operating in the legal marketplace, and making a living doing it, while others are still in prison for nonviolent cannabis offenses, has a moral responsibility to address and engage those who've been less left behind marginalized or incriminated. So that's how our company stands and has worked.

And so, we took a very inward look and said, well, how do we participate in social equity? How do we address change in this world, in a way that's the fitting is bespoke to who and how we are? And it sort of came full circle is that we're like, well we'll built -- we grow world class flower and we build world class brands, so why not build a brand were sort of in the Newman's own school of thought where 100% of the profits go to social equity related causes.

And as a result, so that's what we did, we built a brand and we've leveraged our platform to push it out to stores and consumers and now getting both dispensaries, consumers and the entire cannabis community the opportunity to vote with their purchases. Because every time they buy and smoke a Justice Joint, their 100% of those profits are going to various social equity related causes.

Right now, our primary focus is helping to expunge release and reentry programs for nonviolent cannabis prisoners. But, over the long term, we're going to broaden the social equity platform as we raise more money through Justice Joints.

RS: That's awesome. What's the adoption rate been like? Or what what's been the penetration rate into the market that you've seen, like A, what percentage of dispensaries are interested in carrying that? And how much adoption are you seeing amongst consumers? And then also extending beyond California, how do you see that going?

AS: So, about 30% of our stores have picked up the product line. And I think as we broaden the skew portfolio, we should get increasing adoption. In terms of how Justice Joints moves out of Canndescent right now as a company, has been historically squarely focused on the California market. So, when we go to other markets, I suspect Justice Joints will be along for the ride. And but that's the one brand of ours where I would also consider immediate partnerships with out of state providers who wanted to adopt Justice Joints and bring it to market in places we are not licensed operators.

RS: And in general, what's the plan in terms of kind of where do you see that growing or when do you see that growing beyond California, if you see that growing beyond California?

AS: Again, I think when our company moves outside of California, which would be in the next two years, if I had to put a timeframe on it, Justice Joints would move outside of California, unless of course, licensing opportunities open up earlier.

RS: Right. I meant sorry, I meant like broader picture like in terms of the company itself, what do you point to that in two years is going to happen that you see that happening?

AS: Well, I just I think it's the right time in our evolution to start thinking outside of California. We've cut our teeth in the most cutthroat, competitive, insane cannabis marketplace on the planet. And we're still standing and thriving. And now it's time to take the best of California and start entering some of those Limited License markets where I just sort of look quizzically at the product quality and say, how do they get away with charging this for that.

And I think it's going to be a lot of fun to introduce extraordinary quality to the consumers in some of the marketplaces that haven't had the opportunity to get that and are still paying top dollar.

RS: So, talk to us a little bit about that, because the California market is interesting, we talk about it a bunch on the podcast, I mean, I, myself am invested in a couple of California companies. There's these companies that are trying to dominate the landscape by acquiring and acquiring and acquiring, and getting bigger and bigger.

And then you still see these very well managed pretty well funded smaller companies. You have then private companies like yourselves, how do you see the landscape growing? How do you think about that as it develops and morphs and evolves and grows bigger?

AS: Are you just to clarify, you're referring to within California or more on a U.S. national or international basis?

RS: I guess, within California and then how do you think that affects the broader picture? The broader U.S. picture?

AS: Well, I think California, interestingly some MSOs are entering, but still most are a little hesitant, and for obvious reasons, California is a tough market. The operating context here is, it's over supply, then there's not enough legal retail. And, it just vary, and then there's a still a very, very large, unregulated gray market where that's two to three times the size. So, California has that tough place for an out of state company, no matter how big to enter.

So, I think the incumbents who've grown up here, know their way around the marketplace. There some will be bought by companies with large balance sheets, that just need a team to run the war in California. And then I think you'll find some of the companies that grew up in California, starting to head east. You haven't seen much of that, but you're starting to. And I think it's going to be really interesting.

I kind of call, refer to California companies as jungle lions, we grew up in a brutal jungle of competition. And it's going to be interesting to see it go up, jungle lions go up against zoo cats that grew up in protected limited license markets, and were able to build some real balance sheet strength as a result of growing up in protected markets. It's going to be an interesting mix.

And I don't think it's going to land with one way or the other of saying, oh, only California companies win or only east, more East Coast protected market MSOs win. I think it'll be a combination of both. And I think you'll see some phenomenal brands navigate their way to the final table of the cannabis tournament, both from with the MSO model, and some that I'd say had to earn their stripes in California through product excellence. I think you'll also see your share companies that grew up that way, navigate to the final table over time.

RS: And how do you see kind of the bigger players? How do you see talking about that final table makeup, do you see the bigger players as being one or two, and the bigger players in California or the bigger players in the broader states? How do you see that? And also, where do you see Canndescent in that table?

AS: Well, candidly, I use the analogy of a final table, but there's no such thing as it. I think business goes through.

RS: You're tricking me Adrian?

AS: No, I just think business goes through periods and evolutions where there's a final table for some period of time again, I'll date myself, but if you go back to the 1980s, the department store was the dominant retail model.

RS: Right, right.

AS: Right. And then, late 90s and early 2000s it was about the specialty retailer, the Bed Bath & Beyond and those types, sort of the Best Buys of the world. And then it morphed into e-commerce. So, I think there's never going to be a set final table. And it tends to be the thing that makes you thrive one day is undoes year when disruptive change comes. So, if people really think that cannabis is only going to be primarily isn't going to be available through traditional e-commerce channels the way other products are in 15, 20 years, I mean, that's sort of a ludicrous suggestion to me.

So, my point there is, it's like, I think at some point MSOs who've got a lot of retail stores, may not like the fact they got a lot of retail stores. Even though today, they're coining money with that. So, I think as the marketplace evolves and changes, what makes you great today could be your undoing tomorrow. And for us what we're always focused on and how Canndescent will always navigate, the sense of self is to be focused on product excellence and innovation in the things we choose to take on.

And I think we are always very focused about the number of things on our plate. I don't choose or want to figure out right now how to be the best retailer? How to be the best multi state operator or the best grower? I look at it as if we're going to be the best of the world, that's flower. Between flower and pre-rolls, it's 50% of the market in most of major marketplaces, at least. So, if we can dominate that and become the best in the world at that, that's a pretty big land grab, and we're going to stay focused on that idea for the foreseeable future. And I'll let other people win retail.

RS: Right, right. It's a great point that you bring up because of how it evolves, right. Like, any living thing, I mean, the cannabis industry is essentially just like a giant startup. And any startup evolves and grows as it takes each next step of scaling and growth. And yeah, look at look at Blockbuster Video. I mean, things change, models change, taste develop, taste evolve.

So, as you look around and think about those changes and evolutions and also things like Amazon coming out and very clearly speaking to a pro cannabis approach and pro cannabis protocols, and the development around legalization, you feel like it's this increasing state by state adoption that's going to push ultimate federal legislation, or do you feel like the federal legislation is going to come based on all this kind of public sentiment and public cheerleading?

AS: Well, I think it's both. It is inevitable at the federal level at this point. And it's becoming increasingly inevitable. It's you can't have a marketplace where, right now we have 16 legal adult use states. So, we're just under 33%, you just can't have something that's fundamentally a national business without, that's considered federally illegal, where it's just not sustainable. No. And the science is out. People understand it at this point that it's not the gateway drug. It's an exit drug.

So, it's sort of that the dumb lie is over. And so, then it's just a question of when did the politics at the federal level allow for it? And the one thing that I will never do is handicap or prognosticate it when Washington DC actually does the right thing. I think that's when politics totally take over and has nothing to do with, there's probably not a person in Washington right now that that really is staunchly against cannabis.

I mean, that's an exaggeration. But I don't think there's a lot of people aligned staunchly against cannabis at this point in time in its evolution, but the politics of it right now still aren't right. If you're -- the Biden administration is do you want to be doing this in your before the midterms after the midterms? That's when politics started take over and one of the other priorities that they have vis-à-vis cannabis legislation.

RS: Right. So, how do you feel like you think about the developing picture like, what are you thinking about as you develop and grow and also, as retail Peters out, do you think that it's a matter of the developing legalization that pushes that because is that what makes e-commerce available? How do you think about that?

AS: Well, the thing I think I try to keep present at all points in time is, how do you build a world class product that serves and thrills your customers? Period. Full stop. That's the North Star of our company. And as long as we do that, Canndescent is going to navigate whatever legislation comes down the pike well.

It's never been our focus to be, I mean, we're not an MSO. We're not in 15 markets. We're in California, which is 33% of the current adult use market right now in the United States. And that's a big market, and we're succeeding and thriving here. And my, our goal is to be someone's last experience, not their first. When someone tries Canndescent and I never want them to want it, I want them to say, I found my home.

This is where I'm going to live, whether it's Canndescent good brands Justice Joints or Baker's, whichever our product lines, they want to choose, we want them to find their home with us. So, it's sort of the gala, we will sell the wine before its time. I'm not in a rush to get anywhere. I'm going to think I'm going to rush to do is throw the users that we win and adopt we get today. So, how does it unfold over time?

I'm sure e-commerce will come, but I'm not handicapping though the win of it and you just sort of look at it is you can now buy beer and wine a lot of U.S. movie theaters. But you couldn't 15 years ago, you go back 30 years ago, you couldn't buy beer and wine in a grocery store. And now most every grocery store has a pretty significant spirits and alcohol selections. So, I'm sure retail will open up not just to licensed cannabis dispensaries. But I wouldn't be surprised if one day your grocery stores carrying it in my lifetime.

So, I think it'll open up and distribution will open up. Cannabis regulation is still very much premised on this idea that you think we're enriching uranium cake in our facilities and in the dispensaries. I mean, it's sort of a joke. But I think as the world gets more comfortable and it's not going to happen overnight. But here's how it does happen in the consumer adoption curve.

I look at my high school aged children. I got a 20, and 18, and 16 year old. They're growing up in a world where every one of their peers, genuinely believes that cannabis is a safer choice than alcohol. So, when those people become of age, it's going to be like, a bit, the hoops and rings that our industry is having to answer is going to just become increasingly laughable to that generation.

And so, I think pressure over time turns coal and diamonds I think, there won't be one single catalyst, it'll just be the collection of a generation of people growing up in a world where cannabis is not nearly as marginalized, combine that with more and more states legalizing, combining that with less and less of forces aligned with against cannabis and then a bunch of states that are making a lot of money on it.

I just think you're going to continue to see a lot of momentum for the industry. I mean, make no mistake about our legal sales are still less than 2% of the alcohol industries globally. So, we got a lot of market share that we're going to pick up over the next 30 years.

RS: Yeah, absolutely. Yeah, here here's to the new minds growing. I've been saying lately that I feel like the war on drugs, the only thing that has succeeded in was getting everybody to think about cannabis as not a drug. It really didn't, I feel like everybody's over the gateway drug. And I think all those points are very solidly grounded in reality.

So, let me ask you, you say that you're focused on growing the best flower and the most premium product. So, how do you do that? Is that based on who you're employing as growers, who's thinking about the science, the genetics around it? Is that based on you being in California, talk to us about how you feel like you're growing the best flower?

AS: Well, I'm a big fan of Peter Drucker's comment that culture eats strategy for breakfast. And it all starts with culture. The first and most important thing is to build a company with a world class culture that empowers its employees and franchises its employees. When people walk in our trim room, they probably see people who are doing a manual label job eight hours a day for 20 bucks an hour. I see my quality control group. I see guys and men and women who are each cut of their scissors is how we imbue quality into our products.

So first, get the culture right. Then you do all the science and all the great things around that. So, when your culture is right, then I would describe it, there's the nature and the nurture piece. You got to run a world class organization that knows how to install SOPs, manage against SOPs, tracks the data. I mean, we've been since we opened our doors, we track seven environmental variables in our grow rooms, tag into a database every 60 seconds. And now we have this massive database of how many harvests and how many grow rooms across four facilities that we've built, so we can get better and better.

So, there's this big data piece to it. But then there's also other initiatives that we bring to bear. We actually are, I can't say we're the first and only but I'm just unaware of any other one. We've actually shut -- chosen to take offline one of our first projects and turn them into a dedicated R&D center for growing. So, we can do all our Fino hunting in that center.

And we can experiment from everything from lighting techniques, how we, the heating in the room, the electrical current in the grow mediums to optimize outcomes for consumers to ultimately develop better and better products. And then I'd say the other piece of it is then, the genetic component breeding to seed stabilization, getting better genetics. And so far, I think it's a combination of optimizing against nature and nurture and having the culture to do so.

RS: And when you're talking about like a market like California, where people know their flower and there's premium cannabis. How do you stick out in a market like that?

AS: Well, I don't think there's a single way to do so. I think one of the things that people -- one of the most important, a lot of times questions are set up of either or. The way I look at it is you understand the user you're trying to serve or the consumer you're trying to serve, and you deliver against the thing that that group of values. So, I'll give you an example with Canndescent.

I'd say Canndescent has chosen what I would describe is more of a traditional CPG model. Where our belief system is it's about consistency. So, if you fall in love with Calm 101, I want to make sure you have that Calm 101 experience every time you reach for it. I want it to be near identical. That mean think about it this way, Diet Coke should always taste like Diet Coke. You get and if you're a diet coke fan or a regular coke fan, you can tell when you get one that's a little more syrupy out of the fountain or something like that.

Users know their product. So, for us, it's about being hyper consistent about the things we bring to market and then bringing innovation to new things, new strains. Whereas I think other companies that do a great job in the California market, they compete on a different dimension. They're all about the fresh drop and novelty, and they're selling novelty, whereas we're selling consistency. It's a different sort of user base.

But both can be luxury, and both can want phenomenal experience and be willing to pay top dollar. And that's why you see companies like us thriving and then those that focus more on the novelty piece of it. So, I'd say for us, it's about consistency over time against the strains that we bring to market and then bringing new innovations to the marketplace that delight the consumer because the one thing that never -- luxury reinterprets itself, but it never changes.

It's always about -- what never changes it's always about the spoiling the end user with the best of the best as the tech stack behind something allows that industry to evolve. So, our job is to introduce the best of the best over time and then once we determined this is something we want to put in our portfolio can then be hyper consistent about delivering that experience. And that sort of what our model is and how we choose to compete. And our focus on becoming, I don't think anyone can claim they're the best of the world that flower at this point in time. But that certainly is a race that we're trying to run.

RS: And do you feel like when consumers are looking for that, going back to the same product, do you feel like it's the consistent efficacy of what the product gives to them? Do you feel like it's the terpenes? Like, how it smells, what it brings to their senses? How do you think about that approach, like what exactly that they're looking for? And based on the data that you're looking at?

AS: I would say, A, all of the above plus. And what I mean by that is the one thing, going back to where our conversation started, that I saw when I looked at the industry, is I couldn't believe how wrong the average investment banker who was looking at the industry at the time it was all about Canada at the time, how wrong they were. And what I mean by wrong is, Cannabis, still to this day has portrayed as a commodity.

Anyone who spent any amount of time engaged with cannabis consumers knows it's anything but the cannabis consumer is a kind of store. And I mean, all you got to do is an excuse expression, go on Instagram, and look at all the non porn that's out there. I mean, cannabis enthusiasts are raving fans of this category, because this category, in many cases, transforms their life, and they become passionate about the plant.

So, what does the consumer cares about? They care about all, all of it. And as they increase their addition over time, they care about the nose, I look at it as a front to back experience. From the moment they see my product, I want them to be thrilled by the visual design. Then I want them to hold our jar and feel the weight of the class in their hand, and make that feel like wow, there's quality that stands behind that.

Then they're going to open that jar and they're going to peel off the induction seal, which is designed to preserve quality and keep that product in the perfect state before the consumer uses that. And as they open that induction seal and almost gives that Pringles pop, that gives them a kiss. And then they're hit by the nose and the smell of the product. And then they get the visual inspection. And they get to admire the beauty of the trim job, as well as the colors and the cannabis and the nug structure.

And then most and probably the most important thing and that's why I say, the bankers were wrong and still are mostly wrong until they understand this, they're not going to get our category. The number one reason most smokers continue to choose a product is the taste and flavor profile. It all gets you high. It's the taste in flavor and terp profile. I mean, that's what consumers, just like a wine enthusiast, all the wine out there will probably get you drunk.

But it's that incredible bottle of wine and the taste of it and the finish and how it hits the front of your palate versus the back of your palate. And the aftertaste that leaves in your mouth. That's what wine can and cannabis consumers are no different. And then, last is what's the overall effect? Is it a high that works with my biochemistry and one that I enjoy? Or is it one that's not as enjoyable and so it's all those factors that Cannabis consumers build their addition over time, and they just get more and more engaged in the category as they get more as they understand it more.

RS: Yes, excellent, excellent description. I feel like everybody that loves smoking flower is going to want to go smoke some flowers. Really nice way to describe the whole process of why people buy products, cannabis products.

AS: And I'll tell you one other thing that's super interesting about flower. I mean, especially, when you're Seeking Alpha, you're sure about beverages are the new thing and three years ago, it was all about vapes are going to, no one's going to be smoking flower again. We base our understanding of the category by talking to consumers. The people who actually support our products. And I don't care if you're talking to excuse the expression, the hardest core stoner in the world, or a heavy dab or you know what they all do. You know what part of their ritual all of it is in there when their most favorite ways to consume, it's the flower.

And I've always described the flower as, I kind of think of flower oils and edibles as kind of whole foods, processed foods, junk foods. And we're in this race to take this THC cannabinoid extracted and turn it into all these different things.

Hey, you can infuse it in cotton candy, you can put it on peanuts, you can dump it in water and make it dissolvable, you can turn it into tea? Of course, we can. But why would you take something that has an extraordinarily high download value to low ship weight in its raw form, and gives a very unique experience, which is much different than any of those other form factors. Because when it's taken in through your lungs, it has a very different impact on your CB1 and CB2 receptors than it does when it becomes bioavailable through your liver.

And anyone who knows who uses cannabis will tell you an edible high, a beverage high is a very different experience than a flower on it. And most cannabis consumers when you push them, and you really do the consumer research, they prefer the flower.

RS: Yeah, I mean, I feel like that's something that we've learned over the past couple of years is that flower is here to stay. It doesn't matter how many new products are developed and how many new consumers are adopting different products. But yeah, I mean, I agree, for all reasons mentioned. And data keeps proving that out. Yeah, it's…

AS: And I've gotten asked all the time is, am I worried about biosynthesis of THC? Yeah, you know what, they sold a lot of vitamin C tablets too. But guess what, there's nothing like a great cup of fresh squeezed orange juice for breakfast. And there's something about the real thing that'll never change. And when you're talking about a CPG experience, something that people bring into their lifestyle to affect their mood state, to help with their health and wellness, it's always going to be an experience. It's going to be less about -- it's going to be as much about the experience as it is about the outcome.

RS: Indeed, yeah, absolutely. Well said, well said. Adrian, this has been a really fun talk. Anything that we left out that you want to leave listeners with?

AS: Well, you guys are Seeking Alpha. So yeah, and you probably have a very investment-oriented crowd. And I'll say, the thesis for cannabis is this. It is the, it's on a secular growth trend for the next 30 to 50 years, which is going to deliver alpha in a way that very few things ever have. But the super interesting thing about it, it's one of the lowest beta categories you will ever see. We just proved were beta recession proof as possible. So, and when you have an opportunity to couple up high alpha with low beta you should be investing in the industry.

RS: Hear, hear. Hear, hear. And how can they find Canndescent?

AS: Go to www.canndescent.com. And when they're in California, they can go to most fine cannabis dispensaries, and see us on shelf there.

