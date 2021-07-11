MeikePetri/iStock via Getty Images

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) offers quite interesting and differentiated products which attract a wide range of consumers. The company was able to record a very high NPS score which helped to record more than 100% revenue CAGR in recent years. The total addressable market is significantly larger than its current customer base, thus we believe that the stock will go up substantially in the coming years.

Nowadays we witness certain popular trends:

People are starting to work from home; remote working is becoming the new normal.

People move to suburban areas where they live in single-family houses and have more room for fitness equipment.

Obesity issues are concerning people more than before as the obesity prevalence rate increased from 30.5% in 2000 to 42.4% in 2019.

Subscription-based businesses are becoming market leaders in their industries – for example, Netflix (NFLX) and Apple (AAPL).

An increasing number of people are prioritizing fitness - the number of gym members in the USA has increased from 32 million to 64 million over the past 20 years.

Source: Statista

Peloton largely benefits from these tailwinds as the company sells not only physical products but also subscription-based services. The physical products account for 80% of their total sales. The company managed to record an attractive 40% gross margin in the sector. This reflects the high quality and range of products they sell. Subscription services have more than a 55% gross margin. This will probably increase in line with the company’s growth, as this segment has high fixed costs and a relatively small percentage of variable costs.

Peloton attracts consumers as it proposes an interesting package of useful products. It sells not only physical products but also offers thousands of video classes and interesting apps.

Live-streaming classes mean that consumers don’t need to plan their own workout routines, they are provided by Pelton. The company provides a wide variety of live-streaming classes which include not only fitness workouts but also yoga, meditation, boot camps, etc. These services are very useful for people who have a busy schedule. When you have had a long day at work, and spent hours stuck in heavy traffic, it is difficult to find the time (and motivation) to go to the gym. It is much more appealing for the consumer to do a workout at home with interesting on-demand classes available.

Due to its interesting and high-quality products the company has an impressively high NPS score of 94. The NPS score is one of the most important tools for a growth investor to assess the brand's attractiveness in its industry and sector. It represents the satisfaction level of consumers. The score indicates whether consumers will recommend the products to their friends or not. For comparison, we might mention that Netflix has an NPS of 13, Tesla (TSLA) has an NPS of 37, Airbnb has an NPS of 74. So Peloton products are very appealing to consumers; an important sign indicating that the business might continue its fast growth pace.

The management is creating demand very successfully as the company was able to record about 100% revenue CAGR during the last six-year period. The total number of subscribers is rising even faster as the three-year CAGR is 107%.

Source: Company Presentation

The subscription-based business, which currently represents only 20% of total revenues, is improving its quality and attractiveness quite successfully. Consumers are becoming more engaged in live classes as, in Q4 2020, the average monthly workouts per subscription increased to 24.7, compared to only 6.1 in 2017.

The management estimates its total addressable market to have about 15 million potential clients. On this basis, the company has only 7% penetration in the industry, as it has about 1 million paying subscribers. This promises incredible earnings growth potential for the company, given the fact that the product is quite differentiated and has higher margins than others. It is also worth mentioning that the company has little penetration in international markets as it offers its products only in the USA, the UK, Canada and Germany. It means that international expansion opportunities can significantly increase the total addressable market.

Source: Company Presentation

Looking at consumer demographics we see a quite interesting picture. 29% of consumers are from the 25-34 age group while 37% of consumers are from the 35-44 age group. This promises significant long-term tailwinds for the business as these generations' income levels are predicted to rise in upcoming decades.

Source: Company Presentation

However, we need to acknowledge that the business faces huge competition risk from traditional gyms. There are lots of people who like the gym atmosphere as they like to do workouts and share their experiences with others. There are a great number of people who have such preferences, which can limit the growth potential of the business. Currently, the stock is trading at a 9.76 P/S ratio which is rather high compared with the market's average multiples. This high multiple reflects strong growth expectations, and any growth slowdown could cause dramatic stock volatility in the market.

Ratings

SA Quant has a rather negative rating on the stock, as Momentum and Value have significantly low ratings. Momentum has a low grade as the 6-month return is negative at -13.96% and is significantly lower than the consumer discretionary sector 6-month return of 15.92%. At the same time, the 9-month return of the stock is 11.12%, significantly lower than the sector average return of 40%. However, these numbers reflect short-term incidents and market developments which should not concern long-term investors at all.

Peloton’s value rating is logically low as the business is in its fast growth stage, when stock multiples should be higher than sector averages. In particular, the P/S ratio is 9.73 against the sector average ratio of 1.74, while the EV/EBITDA ratio is 130 against the sector average ratio of 13.8. However, given a four-year revenue CAGR of more than 100%, we don't think that historic multiples are a useful way to value the stock.

At the same time, the stock has quite a high rating of growth as revenue grew 156% YoY, and analysts expect about 80% revenue growth over the next 12 months.

The profitability rating is positive as the business has about 40% gross margin which is better than the sector median margin of 34.5%. The current free cash flow margin is at a 9.97% level which is better than the sector median of 8% and Peloton’s 5-year median of 3.94%. At the same time, the company has a ROA margin of 4.53%, better than the sector average margin of 4%.

Wall Street analysts have quite a bullish attitude to the stock as about 70% of analysts give a Buy or Strong Buy rating. The target price is $130, 5% higher than the current price.

Valuation

We have built a Reverse DCF model to assess market expectations of the stock. To calculate the beta coefficient, we have used two-year monthly data of PTON and S&P 500 (SPY). Our model yields a beta coefficient of 0.658.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

To calculate the WACC we have used a 10-year average equity risk premium of 9.99% and a 10-year average risk-free rate of 2.08%. As a result, we have a WACC of 8.4%.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

To build a Reverse DCF model we have used a 20% OCF margin assumption, which we consider quite conservative given the fact that the high-margin subscription business is gradually increasing its proportion in total sales. As a CapEx margin, we have used a four-year average margin of 9.5%. To calculate terminal value, we have used a 3% terminal growth rate. As a result, our model indicates that the current market price reflects a 30.5% revenue CAGR for the next 10-year period.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

However, we do think that a 30.5% growth rate is rather conservative for such a fast-growing business, given the fact that in the past four years the company recorded 100% revenue CAGR and has a huge untapped addressable market. Using a 40% CAGR we have an intrinsic value of $181, which means 45% undervaluation.

Technical Picture

Looking at the daily chart of the stock, we see that 20 days ago there was a golden cross as the price crossed the 200 moving average from below. Currently, the stock struggles to cross the $125 resistance level which was formed in April. However, we see that RSI confirmed the bullish trend as it formed new highs in line with price performance. So, we see that there is an emerging bullish trend, indicating that the current price is a good entry-level for investors.

Source: Seekingalpha.com

Short-Term Strategy

We consider the stock as a great long-term opportunity for investors. However, investors might use a cash-secured put strategy to secure lower entry prices than the current price. Taking January 21/22 put options, gives us a trade strike price of $125 at $19.8 level. Selling puts at a $125 strike price, investors have the opportunity to get either 18.82% or acquire the stock by paying only $105.20. In other words, if the stock trades above $125 you get 37.9% annualized return; if the stock trades below $125 you get an opportunity to buy the stock at a 15% discount. If investors have a bullish outlook on the stock and believe that the stock can exceed the $140 level (12.9% increase in 6.5 months) then they can sell puts at a $140 strike. If the price exceeds the $140 level, then investors will be left with collected premiums, earning 26.35% on their initial investment (54.59% annualized). However, if the price trades lower than $140 then investors would be urged to acquire the stock at $110.80 (11.9% discount).

Conclusion

Peloton offers quite differentiated and attractive products to consumers. Customers are very satisfied with the products as the NPS score is 94. The company has a significant, untapped total addressable market which might help the company to increase its sales in the upcoming decade. Valuation analysis indicates that the market expects a 30% revenue CAGR in the upcoming decade, which seems quite conservative considering a four-year CAGR of more than 100%. In conclusion, we have a Strong Buy rating on the stock.