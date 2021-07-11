RichLegg/E+ via Getty Images

Wabash National's (NYSE:WNC) stock has been nothing short of a disaster so far this year, as WNC shares are significantly underperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) over the last seven months.

Data by YCharts

And Wabash's poor stock performance stings even worst after considering the fact that the stock prices of its close competitors (per Morningstar) have performed well over the same period of time.

Data by YCharts

I have been long Wabash for several years now but I am starting to wonder if this management team will be able to right the ship, in a timely manner. Looking forward, I plan to stay long because I believe this small-cap company still has great long-term business prospects, but I officially have the company on a short leash (i.e., management will have to show me that they are capable of turning this struggling company around or else I may jump ship).

Challenging Operating Environment But An Improving Backdrop

It is easy to guess how the pandemic impacted Wabash, as the company is highly dependent on economic activity. Let's remember that this company goes as the economy goes so, as expected, 2020 turned out to be a terrible year for Wabash.

Source: 2020 10-K

The takeaway: the company's results were down across the board.

However, I believe that there are greener pastures ahead for the industry that Wabash operates in. For example, economists are expecting for the U.S. GDP to make a major snapback this year.

Source: JPMorgan Asset Management

And more specific to Wabash's industry, the American Truck Association ("ATA") is forecasting for trucking freight volumes to sharply rebound in 2021 after the industry faced significant COVID-related headwinds in 2020. Additionally, the ATA forecasts for solid long-term growth in trucking volumes over the next decade (through 2031).

Anyway you slice it, the backdrop appears to be improving for a company like Wabash. It is now up to this management team to get investors excited again about this company's long-term business prospects.

The Latest: Strong[ish] Results But There Are Concerns

Wabash recently reported operating results that beat the top- and bottom-line analyst estimates. The company reported Q1 2021 GAAP EPS of $0.06 (beat by $0.04) on revenue of $392mm (beat by $26.9mm).

Source: Q1 2021 Earnings Slides

Highlights from the quarter:

The company's revenue grew by 1.3% YoY, while EPS increased from -$0.04 to $0.06

The company reported negative operating and free cash flow metrics for the quarter (more on this below)

The company's backlog came in at $1.5B for the quarter, which is 57% higher than the year-ago quarter

And management maintained their 2021 EPS guidance of $0.75 per share (vs consensus estimate of $0.78). There is a lot to like about Wabash's recent operating results but, as I described here, margins are the real story and cash is king when it comes to the bull case for this small-cap company. And to be frank, Wabash's management team has left investors wanting more when it comes to both of these categories.

As shown above, the company's operating margin was 2.9% for the quarter which this is well-below management's long-term target of 8%. During the Q1 2021 conference call, management stated that they still believe that the company will be able to get back to 8% operating margins in the next 2-to-3 years. I, however, am starting to wonder if this target is truly achievable. The company has a long way to go and, in my opinion, investors/pundits see this as a significant headwind to the bull case, and rightfully so.

From a cash perspective, the company's cash flow metrics were nothing to brag about.

Source: Q1 2021 Earnings Slides

The company faced a tough operating environment (labor and supply chain challenges) and working capital headwinds came into play during the quarter, but $20mm+ negative cash flow metrics are concerning. This officially makes me view cash generation, or lack thereof, as a concern as the company enters the second half of 2021. I will, however, note that liquidity and available capital are not major concerns, at least at this point in time.

At the end of the day, Wabash has been struggling in a challenging operating environment so investors should not be surprised that pundits are concerned about this company's near-term prospects. I still believe that Wabash's long-term business prospects are promising but the next few quarters could turn out to be a bumpy ride.

Valuation

Wabash's stock is attractively valued based on several key metrics.

Source: Morningstar

As mentioned above, the company's cash flow metrics have steadily declined so the company's current price-to-cash flow valuation (the metric that I pay the closest attention to) appears stretched, and that is putting it nicely.

Wabash's stock is attractively priced based on several metrics but it is cheap for a good reason. Simply put, this management team has a lot to prove over the next few quarters.

Risks

A U.S. recession would have a negative impact on Wabash's business. More specifically, the company's operations are heavily tied to economic activity, so its customers would likely purchase less of Wabash's products if its business prospects appear to be declining, with a great example being the COVID impact. However, with that being said, I believe that the U.S. economy will continue to recover over the second half of 2021 as long as the Delta variant does not cause more havoc than currently anticipated. Therefore, in my opinion, the risk is currently to the upside.

Bottom Line

Make no mistake about it, it is going to be a tough road for Wabash, for at least the remainder of 2021, but I believe that management will be able to navigate this small-cap company through this period of uncertainty. Wabash is a cyclical company that will go as the economy goes, but when taking everything into consideration (i.e., shrinking share count, a more diversified business, and a solid liquidity position/balance sheet), it is hard not to like WNC shares at current levels.

It also helps the bull case that the stock is trading at attractive levels based on several metrics. As such, in my opinion, Wabash National should be viewed as a good long-term investment, barring management failing to win over the market by improving the company's margins and cash flow metrics.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.