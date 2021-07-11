EWL: Swiss Equities Look Fairly Priced But Unlikely To Outperform

James O'Neil/DigitalVision via Getty Images

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:EWL) enables U.S. investors to gain direct exposure to Swiss equities. Based on the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index, the fund had 40 holdings as of July 8, 2021. The trailing price/earnings ratio is circa 23.80. The weighted average, according to YCharts, was recently 25.61. In other words, the trailing earnings yield is around 3.90-4.20%, which is quite low, although this does not take into account forward earnings growth.

As of June 30, 2021, and separately, the MSCI Switzerland Index (different to the above index, but substantially similar) reportedly had a trailing twelve-month ratio of 22.00, and a forward price/earnings ratio of 19.27, reflecting a bounce of over 14% in earnings over "year one". (I refer to this data to the relevance as well as the fact that the former index does not post similar price/earnings data in its factsheet.)

The first-year (post-COVID?) earnings bounce of 14% is a reasonable starting point. I would also view this in light of Morningstar analyst estimates of three- to five-year earnings growth rates of circa 7.71% ("Long-Term Earnings %"), which is useful when making assumptions. And I would, to begin by being conservative, base this on our more expensive, YCharts-sourced weighted price/earnings ratio of 25.61. Given the Swiss 10-year at -0.326%, we also have a negative risk-free rate, and an equity risk premium of circa 4.31% if we take Professor Damodaran of NYU's mature market equity risk premium as a base. (Damodaran also does not recommend an additional country risk premium over this U.S. ERP.)

So, we have a cost of equity of about 3.984%, which is very tight, but in line with the common convention of subtracting out the local 10-year yield as a representation of the local risk-free rate (i.e., if you are Swiss, your local risk-free rate on a 10-year time horizon is negative, at least if you look to bonds). If I then use the negative 10-year yield as a very conservative guess for modestly negative earnings growth for Swiss equities after this initial one-year bounce, all the other assumptions made above still imply upside of 10%.

This is by taking a conservative base, growing earnings by 14% in the first year forward, and then placing a small drag on earnings thereafter, albeit at a low overall cost of equity. If we assumed a 0% risk-free rate (and earnings drag), the upside would fall to 3.3% (from 10.1% shown above). Note: my average five-year earnings growth is much lower than the three- to five-year earnings growth estimate of 7.71% cited above, and as such I think Swiss equities are probably conservatively priced, although this does price in Swiss corporates meeting earnings estimates in the first year.

OK, let's instead assume a zero risk-free rate (i.e., that negative rates do not persist, and also because negative rates are... weird), and assume that Swiss corporate earnings will at least match long-term real GDP growth in Switzerland (projected to 2060 by the OECD) of circa 0.90%.

This valuation approach makes a bit more sense to me, although it doesn't make an awful lot of difference, with an indicated upside case of 7.5%, and still assuming that Swiss equities do reasonably well in the next year. What if the pandemic persists in some surprisingly negative way, or we suffer some kind of economic drag that is (heretofore) unexpected? Keeping the above assumptions constant, a one-year forward growth rate of only 7% (half the 14% assumption above) takes our expected change to just 0.9% positive. In other words, Swiss equities look exceptionally fairly priced.

Therefore, with such a meager upside case, Swiss equities actually present as somewhat risky, although bear in mind (as I previously discussed) that the portfolio is over-weight on Staples (and other Defensive sectors). You have notably got 34% of the fund invested in Healthcare, and 22% in Consumer Defensive stocks. You also have a further 15% invested in Financial Services businesses. With low yields compressing the profitability of the finance sector, and while Healthcare may well experience some kind of bounce as the business cycle hopefully matures further, this set of exposures is not conducive with significant returns. EWL has performed better than I anticipated, but has nonetheless underperformed S&P 500 ETF trackers by circa 6% YTD (on a price basis).

In my previous article covering EWL, I also made reference to the possibility that the Swiss franc is overvalued. Different models say different things, but generally speaking, CHF looks a bit expensive, and "above" (i.e., USD/CHF is below) the midpoint of its five-year trading range. Per the models cited previously regarding Purchasing Power Parity, the international strength of the Swiss franc remains persistently high (i.e., persistently expensive). You also have a negative domestic interest rate set by the Swiss National Bank, so it is not bought for carry or relative value arbitrage, but rather as a safe haven. (The Swiss are also significant exporters, which one of the most important factors for its currency's strength.)

(TradingView)

So, much like the Swiss franc is a safe haven of the FX world, Swiss equities look (sector-wise) like a safe haven of the equity world. It's a nice, safe place to park your money, but given how fairly priced its equity market is, and considering the possible "tail risk" of a major CHF drawdown at any time (for whatever reason; a reversal of historically positive fortunes with respect at least to CHF's value), I am overall still not inclined to recommend Swiss equities. It is appealing to invest in a such a politically stable country, but it's not all safe; during Q1 2020, for instance, the drawdown (peak-to-trough) in EWL was only marginally less than S&P 500 trackers (well, a good 5%, but a brief 30% drop, versus a brief 35% drop).

Here's an interesting chart, though: the ratio between the price of EWL and SPY (one of the most popular U.S. S&P 500 trackers) since the 1990s. The green line is the two-year moving average, and the red line is the five-year moving average.

Like a wave, EWL has outperformed and then underperformed. I should mention that from a peak in 2000/01, USD/CHF has also fallen more or less consistently since, and so a strong CHF would have helped tremendously. But since May 2011, from which point EWL has meaningfully under-performed SPY, USD/CHF has actually continued to fall. So, a stronger currency has not helped; U.S. tech titans have firmly beaten Swiss staples. But I would not rule out a turn of events, and perhaps I will keep an eye on the two-year to five-year moving average ratio (as depicted above) on EWL/SPY.

But for now, based on my valuations above, I don't see how (absent a massive and somewhat isolated crash in U.S. equities) Swiss equities could outperform meaningfully over a long period of time. I believe Swiss stocks will continue to underperform U.S. stocks over the next twelve months; at the same time, some modest upside is possible (but unlikely more than 10%).