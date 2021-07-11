Worawut Prasuwan/iStock via Getty Images

Once again, markets are at all-time highs and income investors are hard put to find attractive yields at today’s valuations. One possible option for investors to explore as a (relatively) high-yielding portfolio diversifier is the Invesco Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP). While the distribution is by no means stable and private equity valuations are elevated along with the rest of the market, I believe that PSP has the potential to be an attractive diversifier for the income investor who is otherwise unexposed to the listed private equity (P/E) space.

Private equity companies make money through a variety of capital market transactions, most notably through buyouts. A buyout is when a private equity firm purchases another company (either public or private), implements changes at the company, and then ultimately sells the company after running it for a number of years. The sale (sometimes referred to as an “exit”) can be to another private party or it can take the form of an initial public offering. Private equity firms also operate in a variety of other spaces, including direct lending, real estate, and venture capital. They are also active in the SPAC space.

During the recent COVID-19 downturn, private equity as a whole demonstrated significantly more tenacity than it did in the Global Financial Crisis. While valuations and deal volume tanked initially, both of these rebounded once it became clear that the Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world were prepared to do whatever it took to provide sufficient liquidity to the financial system. In fact, private equity firms are engineered to exploit downturns, as they swoop in with dry powder to purchase distressed assets at knockdown prices. While it is too early to know for certain what returns private equity will realize from their 2020 investments, it is likely that these firms will reap significant profits when it comes time to exit their investments a few years down the road. It’s also worth pointing out that many of the assets which private equity firms purchase are never available to retail investors, as they either do not trade on an exchange or constitute a portion of a publicly traded company’s capital stock. By investing in the listed private equity space, individual investors have an opportunity to gain indirect exposure to these unlisted assets/firms in their own portfolios.

One way to gain exposure to this space is through the Invesco Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio ETF. This fund got its start in late 2006, and has managed to accumulate around $240 million in assets under management. While the expense ratio is relatively high - almost 1.6% - I would argue that the fee is worth it when you consider the breadth of global exposure which the fund provides. The fund attempts to replicate the performance of the Red Rocks Global Listed Private Equity index. This index is composed of 40 to 75 public companies which play in the private equity space. Interestingly, the company also applied a ‘purity score’ to its market cap-based weighing methodologies, so that companies with a higher market cap but relatively limited involvement in the PE space do not overwhelm pure-play private equity firms.

Looking at PSP’s holdings, I see a very high degree of geographic diversification - US holdings only account for 38% of the fund’s portfolio. While there is certainly some concentration in ex-US developed markets, I think that on the whole, this is reflective of the exchanges on which these firms trade.

Another finding of note is that there is a moderate degree of single-stock concentration within the PSP. In fact, the top 20 holdings of the fund account for almost two-thirds of the entire portfolio. While this doesn’t disqualify PSP as a potential addition to my portfolio, it may be something that prospective investors want to ponder more deeply before investing. It’s also interesting that it appears that the fund has close to 5% of its assets in an Invesco money market fund.

As alluded to earlier, the PSP’s distributions are very ‘lumpy’ in nature. Part of this is due to the fact that the timing of deal entry and exit plays a large role in determining how much cash is available to distribute to private equity investors. If a particular firm exits a large number of private equity investments in one year, they may have more earnings to distribute to shareholders than they would in another year with fewer exited investments. Investors are partially compensated for this variability of payout with a relatively high distribution yield - currently around 4% if you divide the 2020 distribution amount by the current share price of $16 or so. While 4% is hardly a 'home run' so far as yields are concerned, I contend that it compares very well to blue-chip dividend growth favorites, especially in the current valuation environment. It is also worth pointing out that the distribution can spike with the ebb and flow of private equity profits, as the chart below shows.

Risks

As with any investment, investing in a private equity ETF such as PSP does come with an attendant set of risks. It's important to bear in mind that the investments that PSP's constituent companies engage in are highly illiquid and will usually take years before they result in a payoff for investors. Additionally, PSP's global exposure does leave investors exposed to the usual litany of liquidity, currency, and governance risks which come with any globally-oriented fund. It is also important to point out that the valuations attached to private equity deals, especially leveraged buyouts, have been steadily rising over the past decade or so. While this may just be a function of the fact that we have been in a low interest rate environment over a long period of time, it is worth pondering whether high deal multiples today could lead to low profitability tomorrow. Also, consider the risk that higher interest rates might choke off the easy availability of capital which helps private equity firms to get deals done and to realize easy profits.

Finally, every prospective investor in PSP should understand that, while the fund has been remarkably stable over the past decade or so, there is the potential for significant losses of capital in the event of another extinction-level event such as the Global Financial Crisis of 2007-2008. As the chart below illustrates, investors who bought in at the fund's inception - right before the financial world imploded - are still underwater on their investment, over a decade later. While I believe that PSP's resilience during the recent COVID crash demonstrates that private equity can weather minor crises, PSP's price history shows that private equity ETFs are more appropriate as an ancillary holding in one's portfolio, as opposed to a core holding.

Final Thoughts

In today’s richly-valued markets, finding ways to enhance the yield of an equity income portfolio can be challenging if investors stick to the same universe of ‘classic’ US-listed dividend growth stocks. I believe that income investors looking to boost the overall yield of their portfolio while also gaining diversification might want to take a look at PSP. It’s important to remember the risks inherent in private equity - namely, firm blow-up risk and the volatility in both distributions in share price. That being said, PSP offers relatively balanced exposure across a wide variety of firms and countries, while also offering investors a yield which is highly competitive in today’s market. I'm seriously considering allocating a small slice of my portfolio to this fund for diversification and yield-boosting purposes.

Note: For an in-depth look at the global private equity industry, check out Bain & Company's 2021 Global Private Equity Report. It is chock-full of interesting information about the private equity space in general.

