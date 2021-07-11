jetcityimage/iStock via Getty Images

In the self-storage industry, the 800-pound gorilla in the room is Public Storage (NYSE:PSA). With a market capitalization of $53.8 billion, the company is a major player in the space and has a significant physical footprint spread across the US, as well as a presence overseas. In addition to providing self-storage as a service, the company has other ancillary services that helped to round out the experience for consumers. In recent years, the company has undergone a phase of continuous growth. The vast majority of this has been by means of acquisitions of competitors in the space. This year, management is planning to step up its investments even further, and that will bode well for investors in the long run. Relative to its peers, the company is rather pricey, plus it is rather pricey on an absolute basis as well. And while I cannot imagine a long-term investor being disappointed with the company down the road, I do think shares are high enough today that it might be unwise to do anything other than wait for a more attractive buying opportunity.

A deeper look into Public Storage

According to management, Public Storage has a large physical footprint. The company currently owns 184 million net rentable square feet of space spread across 39 states. It boasts 1.6 million current customers and it has more than 2,600 facilities to its name. What's really exciting about this is it there is a trend toward Americans relying on services like what Public Storage currently offers a little bit more every year. For instance, back in 1987, only 3% of the US population used a self-storage facility. By 2020, that figure had increased to 9%. It's important to know that the population of the US has risen over this period of time, so the actual annualized growth rate is impressive. Back in 1987, only 7.3 million people used one of these services. Today, that number is about 29.8 million, working out to an annualized growth rate of 4.4%.

To benefit from this trend, management has been very active in the acquisition space. In the past 15 years alone, the company has acquired 92 million square feet of space. This compares to 51 million square feet for the next largest competitor. And 20 million square feet of space came in just the past two years. In fact, according to management, the company intends to spend nearly $2.92 billion on acquisition and development activities this year. $2.7 billion of this will be attributable to acquisitions, which includes the $1.8 billion acquisition the company made of ezStorage. That company alone owned 48 properties that worked out to 4.2 million square feet of space. To put this growth plan into perspective, consider that in 2020 the company only spent $906 million on development and acquisitions. In 2019, this figure was $793 million, while in 2018 it was $522 million. Between 2010 and today, the company has spent $4.4 billion on acquisitions, compared to only $1.7 billion dedicated to development and redevelopment activities. This underscores the idea that it is better to buy up your competition than to compete with them on price. And as a result, this has helped the company's market share climb to an impressive 9.4% in the US.

The company has also been investing in other initiatives. For instance, it has invested in developing its omnichannel experience. This includes mobile technology. The business, in addition to offering traditional customer service, also offers users the ability to interact with a kiosk. And it offers what is called eRental. This particular feature allows users to rent and pay for a storage unit today and to move their belongings into it whenever they are ready. So far, this has proven to be a remarkable success. According to the company, 48% of new customers use it for their leases.

Investments have paid off

All of these investments have had a positive impact on the enterprise. Back in 2016, as an example, the company generated revenue of $2.56 billion. This increased each year, climbing to $2.92 billion in 2020. Operating cash flow followed a similar trajectory, but 2020 proved to be a bit of a bump in the road for it. This metric grew from $1.95 billion in 2016 to $2.07 billion in 2019. Then, in 2020, it dropped to $2.04 billion. It is important here to note that Public Storage does still have $3.79 billion worth of preferred stock on its books. And this preferred stock results in significant cash outflows for the enterprise. Management has recently bought back some of these shares, but a lot remain. So, while not an operating cash flow item, I would say that to get to operating cash flow attributable to common shareholders, we would subtract these distributions from our operating cash flow figure. Doing this, the metric would have risen from $1.71 billion in 2016 to $1.86 billion in 2019. It then would have declined to $1.84 billion last year. And finally, we also have FFO, or funds from operations. This increased from $1.69 billion in 2016 to $1.85 billion in 2019 before dropping to $1.70 billion last year.

So far, 2021 is looking up for Public Storage. Revenue in the first quarter came in at $767.26 million. This represents an increase of 6.7% over the $719.04 million the company generated at the same time last year. Operating cash flow increased from $462.95 million to $509.16 million. And on an adjusted basis, it increased from $410.95 million to $463.08 million. FFO, meanwhile, grew from $456.31 million to $539.25 million. In the image below, you can see management’s guidance for the current fiscal year. If this turns out to be accurate, then FFO should grow to around $1.84 billion. If we apply the same growth two adjusted operating cash flow, accounting for management expectations on preferred distributions, then this metric should be around $2.02 billion. And if we apply this also to the EBITDA the company generated last year, that metric should rise to $2.24 billion.

All combined, this gives us the tools we need to price the business today. For instance, using the price to adjusted operating cash flow approach, we end up with a multiple of 29.3. On a forward basis, this looks to be about 26.6. The price to FFO multiple is 31.6, while on a forward basis it declines to 29.3. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, we find a multiple of 28.6, while on a forward basis it drops to 27.3. To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. What I found is that the firms trade at a range of between 8.1 and 29.2 on a price to operating cash flow basis. This means that Public Storage is the highest of the group. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range is between 8.3 and 29.1. Using the figures from 2021, Public Storage is the cheapest of the group. While on a 2020 basis, only one prospect is more expensive than our target.

Takeaway

At this point in time, it is easy for me to say that Public Storage is an excellent company fundamentally. Management has done really well growing the enterprise and creating shareholder value. So long as they continue on this path, the future for the enterprise should be bright. This is great for investors, and those who do buy in for the long haul will likely be rewarded accordingly. That said, shares do command one heck of a premium. So high is this premium that it may not be a bad idea for all but the most patient of investors to sit back and wait for the prospect of a pullback.