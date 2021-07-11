hatoriz/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Local Bounti (LIII, will become LOCL) is another ag-tech business that is coming to the public markets via the SPAC route. Although this company has many competitive advantages compared to traditional farming, there is no major competitive advantage against some of its main ag-tech competitors. In fact, some of its competitors have the edge over Local Bounti. Because of this, I am recommending that investors not invest in this hot SPAC.

SPAC Details

Local Bounti has entered a definitive agreement with Leo Holdings III that would value the Local Bounti at $1.1 billion. This merger will also contribute $400 million of gross proceeds to Local Bounti. This will presumably be used to create an increasing amount of facilities that Local has promised.

For anyone unfamiliar, Local Bounti is an indoor farming business that is working to sustainably produce leafy greens. Local is based out of Montana and is looking to sustainably serve the northwest U.S. with fresh, long-lasting leafy greens. Currently, Local has 7 different products, all within the leafy greens space.

The $400 million Local is receiving from this merger will likely be used for the long-term growth of this business. They have a rigorous plan to build, scale, and operate 8 facilities by Q1 of 2025, 7 of which they claim will be up and running by 2023.

Currently, Local only has one facility. They plan to scale this facility from 5 greenhouses to 7 greenhouses by 2022. They finalized the transaction of their second facility, which was supposed to start being constructed on June 30, although there was no news on the matter. This facility is expected to be commissioned by April 1, 2022. Their third facility, which is expected to be commissioned by July 1, 2022, is not under contract yet, but they have three finalist areas in which they plan to build.

Why I am Uninterested in Local

Although this business is operating in a very compelling industry, I have plenty of concerns about this business. My main concerns are simply that other competitors that have recently come public or are looking to come public have competitive advantages and stronger success than what Local has been able to achieve. Local also has some very high expectations that I have doubts about. This guidance leaves almost no room for error, and I doubt whether they will be able to successfully achieve these goals within the time frame they set forth.

Optionality

Local Bounti is mostly focused on leafy greens, specifically herbs, and lettuce. This has been the route that most ag-tech startups have pursued, for it is easier to develop the technology for leafy green and tomato production than other produce. However, where most of Local's competitors have plans of expansion, Local does not.

AppHarvest (APPH) originally started in tomato production, but it has announced plans to begin production in both leafy greens and berries within the next few years. AeroFarms (SV), another Local Bounti competitor focusing on vertical farming, focuses on the leafy greens space but has plans to expand into berries as well.

Local has not announced any plans like this. As of today, they only have a focus on the leafy greens space. Although this could be seen as good, for they want to be a niche player in the lettuce space, I see it as a yellow flag. I love niche providers, but ag-tech startups will need to expand into different product offerings in order to build a brand for themselves. In a fast-growing market, building a brand is very important, and doing so while remaining in one product category would be much harder compared to multiple product categories.

They claim in their investor presentation that they will have an expansion in product SKUs, yet they do not go into further detail. Therefore, I do not know if they want to expand into different product categories, or they want to expand within the lettuce market. Even so, they simply throw that SKU estimate out without elaboration, and that is worrisome.

It will be necessary for Local to expand its offering if it wants to gain market share in this market and grow its brand. If it stays within the lettuce or leafy greens market, I struggle to see how it could do this effectively when its competitors are in multiple product categories.

Geography

Local claims that they are the first mover and only operator in the Pacific Northwest, but this is simply not true. Infarm, which has rumored to becoming public via a SPAC merger with Kernel (KRNL), operates in the northwest U.S. Infarm, a German-based vertical farming business, has expanded internationally into various countries, with the United States being one of the recent expansion areas. Here, they expanded into Washington, right where Local operates.

Infarm is a much bigger business, that is much more established than Local when it comes to sustainable farming. Their brand is magnitudes stronger than Local's, and leaving out this large competitor is a mistake. They are already selling in 54 stores here, and I doubt that their U.S. expansion has stopped with just the Seattle area. Although companies like AeroFarms and AppHarvest do not operate specifically in the northwest, I see no reason why this area would not be a potential expansion region. Both companies have large expansion plans, and this region could likely be an area of interest for them in 3-5 years.

The region in which Local operates is perhaps their largest competitive advantage, but when other players enter the market, Local has nothing that will keep them on top. They already have one of the biggest sustainable farming companies in the world as their primary competitor in Washington, and I doubt that the competition will not expand in a similar fashion.

Unreasonable Goals In Farm Count And Revenue

Company Current Revenue ($m) 2025 Projected Revenue ($m) Projected Number of Farms in 2025 Total Farms Operating/In-Construction AppHarvest (APPH) $2.3 $387 12 5 Infarm $19* N/A N/A N/A Local Bounti (LIII) $1 $462 8 2

*Infarm is a private company, so revenue numbers are estimated

Before I explain how Local Bounti's goals are quite unreasonable, I would be remiss if I were not to mention the lack of data from Infarm. Infarm is a German-based vertical farming business that is quite unique. Instead of owning large farms like AppHarvest's 60-acre farms, Infarm places small, modular farms inside of grocery stores or other consumer-facing businesses. Because of this, the number of "farms" would be in the hundreds if every single mini greenhouse was counted as one farm. Rather, it would be more appropriate to say that although they do not have any large farms, they sell their product in roughly 600 locations worldwide.

Also, because Infarm is a private company, there are no official revenue estimates or farm number estimates for this business. Now, without any more delay, let's look into Local's guidance.

In short, Local Bounti is far behind competitors in terms of execution, yet it is expecting higher success by 2025. This leads me to believe that they are either over-estimating and misleading potential investors, or they are simply too bullish on their own company to be realistic.

Currently, Local has one operating farm and one farm that has just started construction. Even the latter half of that sentence is up in the air, for they said that construction was supposed to start June 30, 2020, yet there has been no news of this construction happening yet. For a business with only one farm, I would have to think that the start of construction for a new farm would have at least made their own news feed, but there has been nothing of the sort. Local has already potentially fallen short on one of their guidance points, and they have not even started trading under their own ticker yet. This should be a red flag for investors, for a business that is projecting flawless execution should at least be executing on the first steps of their business. This does not signal good things about the future of this business.

After founding this business in 2018, Local started building their first farm in 2019. Their first revenue was not until the last quarter of 2021.

It took them almost 2 years to construct their first farm, which is 1/6 of the size of the rest of their future farms, yet they are expecting to build 8 more in only 4 years. Most investors should be doubting this guidance. The capital that it takes for a business to scale up production and construction at this rate is capital only the biggest businesses in the world have.

For Local to achieve such amazing execution, they would have to have an egregious amount of capital ready to invest in this production and have absolutely no slowdowns for any project. For 8 separate construction projects, every single one would have to go off without a hitch to even potentially hit Local's guidance estimates. I have serious doubts that they would be able to accomplish this. Considering that 7 out of the 8 facilities they project they think can be completed and fully operational by the end of 2022 has me even more concerned.

Compared to AppHarvest, which has already started construction on 4 additional farms, Local is very far behind. AppHarvest has shown execution in their construction, whereas Local has not come close to proving that out yet.

Also, Local has unreasonably large revenue estimates for 2025. To start, AppHarvest has projected they will have 12 farms operational by 2025, compared to Local's 9. Despite this fact, Local is guiding for revenue almost 20% higher than AppHarvest. Considering that AppHarvest's farms are between 15-60-acre farms and Local's facilities are only 1-2-acre facilities, I find it hard to believe that Local would have more revenue than AppHarvest.

Management has lots of optimism, yet I find that almost all of it is unrealistic. Even if Local were to achieve the farm count it hoped to, it would be hard to see 8 acres of farming land earn more revenue than its competitors, especially by such a large margin. Although I believe that there will be tremendous growth in the sustainable agriculture business, Local is thinking quite unreasonably when it comes to their guidance.

To put it simply, Local does not seem to have any sort of competitive advantage over its competitors. These businesses rely on brands to be successful, and AppHarvest and Infarm specifically have the edge here. These businesses also need money to feed their expansion desires, and this money comes from investors who see strong execution. For Local, they have yet to show they can execute.

Although Local primarily talks about how enticing their valuation is when looking at 2025 revenue estimates, I have strong doubts they can get there. Therefore, let's look at the current valuation. Assuming a $10 share price when Local starts trading as LOCL on the NYSE, they are currently valued at $1.1 billion. This would make their Price-to-Sales ratio a staggering 1,100, for they have $1 million in total revenue. This valuation, combined with no proof of execution is extreme. I find it hard to believe that many investors will give Local the money it needs to expand.

When I Would Reconsider My Investment Thesis

Despite my current bearishness and lack of confidence in Local Bounti, they will have plenty of opportunities to prove me wrong, in which case I would be more than willing to reconsider my investment thesis. This business is very young, and it will have plenty of opportunities to show me proof of execution. If they can show me that they can successfully execute and meet their own guidance, I could potentially become an investor in this business. Here are some ways in which they could show investors that they are successfully executing their business operations:

Meet construction targets

Meet revenue guidance in 2021, 2022 and 2023

Expand their product offerings

Successfully increase production into southern parts of the western U.S.

Land large investors that increase Local's potential to spend on construction

Land a partnership that broadens the reach of Local's product market

Show that Local's brand recognition is strengthening among consumers

If a combination of these were to happen, I would likely rethink my original investment thesis in Local Bounti. It would show investors that they are successfully executing on expansion, production increases, and brand recognition, which are the linchpins to Local's success. If they could do this, I would be happy to admit the fact that I could be wrong about this business.

Conclusion

I am a big believer in the sustainable agriculture movement, but there are some businesses that are promising, and others that will likely fall by the wayside. I believe that Local will fall into the latter category. Although this business is in a promising field of play, they do not have any major competitive advantages that make me think it will be successful in beating out any of its competitors in this space.

The lack of competitive advantages, combined with their unrealistic guidance worries me about this business. Many of its competitors are farther along in production capacity, yet Local is guiding for much higher revenue goals. This fact should be unsettling for any potential investor. Because of these reasons, I believe that investors should stay away from Local Bounti until it shows proof of execution. There are plenty of companies that operate in this promising industry that are currently executing well, but Local is not one of them. For investors looking at Local Bounti as a potential play on Ag-tech, they should look away and keep walking.