djgunner/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

After seeing a boom during the first half of 2020 thanks to the unprecedented oil oversupply, it seems that the first half of 2021 could not be any more different for Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) with bankruptcy risks looming, as my previous article explained. This article provides a follow-up analysis that reviews their subsequently released financial results as well as their long-term prospects to ever escape this increasingly severe bankruptcy risk.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

The volatility of the oil and petroleum product shipping industry was easily evident since the start of 2020 and especially the first quarter of 2021 when their operating cash flow plunged a massive 83.91% year-on-year. This dragged their operating cash flow down from $30.5m during the start of 2020 to an almost non-existent $4.9m and whilst these results are not ideal, it was not surprising since it results from their VLCC ships suffering one of the worst downturns in decades. Thankfully their very limited capital expenditure managed to stem the cash bleed and still manage a tiny $1m of free cash flow, but this can only last for the short-term since their ships are large and highly capital intensive assets. Whilst this has been a rough quarter, their bankruptcy risks are actually due to their weak financial position that is facing a liquidity crisis with a massive upcoming debt maturity.

Image Source: Author.

If they are to ever actually address their underlying issue causing their subsequently discussed liquidity crisis, they will have to reduce their net debt significantly. Even after receiving $48.1m of divestiture proceeds during the first quarter of 2021, their net debt still stands at a barely improved level of $1.003b and thus considerably more progress will be required if strength is to be returned to their financial position.

Image Source: Author.

Following their highly volatile financial performance, it can be seen that once again their financial metrics have continued swinging around wildly. Their net debt-to-EBIDTA ended 2020 at 5.76 and thus already in the very high territory but due to the downturn during the first quarter of 2021, this has now reached a crisis level result of 9.97. Whilst concerning, it has not been surprising since it was flagged as a possibility during the previous analysis but at the end of the day, it nonetheless still highlights the extent of improvements required.

It is never ideal to see leverage varying so greatly year-to-year but sadly this cannot be helped due to the volatile nature of their industry, although it would be less concerning if their leverage was varying between low and high instead of very high and its current crisis level. To achieve such an improvement, they would have to at least halve their current net debt of $1.003b but herein lays the problem. Even if they could somehow defy their volatile industry, their peak free cash flow of $69.2m during 2020 would still take slightly over seven years to reduce their net debt by $500m even if they paid zero dividends. Since there is no realistic way that they could consistently sustain their record performance from 2020, it makes their pile of debt essentially insurmountable with any progress being delayed or undone by downturns.

Image Source: Author.

When reviewing their liquidity, it has clearly collapsed with their current and cash ratios both plunging since the end of 2018 with the former now sitting at a crisis level of 0.09. Similar to the previous analysis, this stems from their massive debt maturities within the next twelve months that effectively make their shares a gamble in the short-term, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: Navios Maritime Acquisition Q1 2021 6-K.

It can be seen that they face $692.6m of debt maturities during the next twelve months with the biggest singular hurdle being their $602.6m ships mortgage notes. There are now approximately only four months until these mature on the 15th November 2021 and thus it was quite disappointing and concerning to see zero tangible progress since the previous analysis. This clearly poses a very real risk of bankruptcy that has even lead to a going concern warning in their latest quarterly SEC filing, as per the quote included below.

“Although the Company is currently attempting to refinance the outstanding amount of its 2021 Notes and has also engaged in discussions with the holders of its 2021 Notes, the successful completion of the attempts described above, including potential refinancing, sales or other action, are dependent on factors outside the Company’s control and therefore there is substantial doubt over the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern…”

-Navios Maritime Acquisition Q1 2021 6-K (previously linked).

Whilst their need to refinance their upcoming debt maturities is causing their current bankruptcy risks, this task would be considerably easier and thus less risky if their leverage was considerably lower. Even if their refinancing ends up successful, they still cannot realistically reduce the debt that is causing this problem. This sadly means that one day again in the future, they will be back in this same situation regardless of whether it is anywhere from two years or five years away.

Conclusion

Following their continued liquidity crisis and its impending bankruptcy risk, they remain a gamble in the short-term but even when looking past this significant hurdle, they are still facing a bleak long-term future thanks to an essentially insurmountable pile of debt. This makes it very difficult to ever escape these bankruptcy risks with any successful debt refinancing only kicking the proverbial can further down the road and thus remaining a long-term problem. Whilst this undoubtedly sounds bearish, I am still maintaining my neutral rating at the moment since in the short-term their share price could go either way depending upon the success of their debt refinancing.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Navios Maritime Acquisitions’ SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.