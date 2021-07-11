alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

A few months ago, my warning was to avoid Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) back near $120, and the stock soared to new highs. The fintech reported a strong quarter, yet investors now find the stock back to the previous $120 levels, which is still up 500% from the IPO price. My investment thesis remains negative on Upstart with investors learning a key lesson of knowing values to lock in gains on irrational stock rallies.

Fast Out The Gate

The AI lending platform has reported ridiculous growth since coming public. The fintech reported spectacular Q1 results back in May with revenue growth hitting 90% for the March quarter. Maybe even more insane was Upstart hiking the annual revenue guidance from $500 million to $600 million.

The biggest question with any fintech lending platform is the ability to scale revenues once reaching billions in annual loans. A lot of other fintech startups have hit brick walls once reaching the scale similar to where Upstart is now with over 150,000 loans originated in a quarter and volumes topping $1.5 billion.

The companies reliant on transaction fee revenue have to constantly ramp up loan volumes via larger loan funnels from marketing their lending services to an already crowded market. In addition, a fintech such as Upstart is reliant on bank partners to finance the loans usually leading to volume restrictions as the business scales. For this reason, a lot of fintechs are fast out of the gate and struggle to meet huge growth expectations.

The stock is listed with a market value of only $9+ billion on most financial websites, but the fintech clearly points out the diluted share count is 94.9 million shares. The real market cap tops $11 billion.

The real problem is the forecasts beyond 2021. Analysts have actually cut revenue targets for 2023 to below $1 billion. The biggest issue is the growth rate isn't forecast to sustain much above the 20% to 30% range similar to the walls hit by most other hot fintechs.

Data by YCharts

On the Q1 earnings call, management didn't really discuss the future growth potential of the business. Upstart is aggressively moving into the auto lending market to provide a catalyst for additional loan volume growth.

Unfortunately though, the guidance for Q2 revenues reaching up to $160 million and the annual 2021 guidance only hitting ~$600 million suggests no growth for the rest of the year. Upstart will only end the year with $160 million in quarterly revenues. Apparently, the fintech needs the auto lending business to kickstart the next avenue of growth.

IPO Lockup

Upstart collapsed as the stock hit the IPO lockup on June 13. As with most insanely hot IPOs (the stock was up 850% at the highs), the typical 180-day lockup usually crushes the stock. Insiders with positions far below the market price are eager to unload stocks trading at nearly 20x sales.

As the stock topped $190 on June 4, volume jumped leading into the lockup. Over 10 million shares were traded on June 11 and another 16 million shares exchanged hands on June 14, the Monday following lockup expiration. The average 30-day volume has now topped 5 million shares, which is incredible considering only 77.0 million shares are outstanding and a fraction of those are in the float.

Data by YCharts

The stock had a major 1.7 million share lot sold on June 16, as an indication insiders with knowledge of the business want out of the stock. Investors unwilling to take profits in early June despite the insane valuation continue to learn the hard way that price ultimately matters.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Upstart remains aggressively priced for growth that the company has already suggested will stall starting in Q3. Not to mention, signs exist that insiders were unloading shares at the lockup expiration considering the elevated valuation of Upstart. While the stock is down substantially from the highs, Upstart is still far too expensive for the questionable growth profile going forward.