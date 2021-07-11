Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Main Thesis/Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund's objective is "to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index". It is one that I have owned for a while, although I suggested trimming the position some when the year started. In hindsight, XRT has continued to pump out impressive gains, and I wish I had maintained a full position. As it happens, I have recently added to my position here, because I see multiple tailwinds that could drive the fund to new highs.

One, retail spending has been resilient, in both the U.S. and globally. With consumers tired of hunkering down and on the backdrop of strong savings rates during the pandemic, there is plenty of cash on hand to fuel spending. Two, car sales are on the way up, suggesting general confidence in the economy. This impacts XRT disproportionately, as the fund holds many auto industry companies. Three, XRT still has an attractive valuation compared to the S&P 500, largely because of the market's tech-heavy focus. While XRT has a high price right now on a historical basis, so does the rest of the market, and I see some value on a relative basis.

Retail Sales Still Strong, Driven By Recovery, High Savings Rates

To begin, let us take a broad look at retail sales because that is obviously critical for XRT - as a retail sector ETF. Fortunately, after sales flat-lined a bit in May, they rebounded sharply in June. For perspective, consider that while June 2021 figures were strong compared to last year, the real story is the growth over 2019. This is important because the country was mostly locked-down in June 2020, so we would expect strong numbers on a year-over-year comparison. But the two-year comparison is probably more important, and speaks to how strong U.S. spending has been of late:

Source: Yahoo Finance

My takeaway here is retail is booming, and I see little evidence that this will change in the short-term. Yes, there are a couple headwinds, but the primary story of economic recovery and improving jobs numbers are going to win out in the end. Further, readers should note that another big reason why retail sales have been so resilient has to do with savings rates among U.S. households. As the pandemic hit and people hunkered down, savings rates soared. This means consumers now have money to spend, as the rate of savings is well above prior averages:

Source: Bloomberg

The conclusion here is that retail is in good shape, and there is support for that to continue. While many households suffered loss of income, many did not. And those that did not, were tending to save historically high levels of cash. With the economy re-opening, that cash can be unleashed within the retail sector, and that bodes well for XRT in the second half of the year.

Car Sales Are Rising, Helping Top Holdings

My second point looks at automobile sales, which plummeted last year as people lost jobs, stopped travelling, and generally remained at home. Fortunately, this trend has reversed sharply, with retail auto sales recovering late last year and also going in to the summer months. In fact, global and domestic sales have generally been seeing an uptick heading in to July, which is a very promising trend for the stability of the recovery:

Source: Bloomberg

Ultimately, this gives me some general bullishness on the market as a whole. It speaks to a return to normalcy, travel, and confidence. Importantly, this is especially relevant for XRT. Unlike many broad market funds with a heavy Tech focus, XRT has very little pure-tech exposure. This is a helpful diversifier for my portfolio, and it also gives me exposure to the automobile industry in a way that none of my other funds do. In fact, multiple top holdings for XRT will directly benefit from rising car sales, as shown below:

Source: State Street

My takeaway here is that XRT is uniquely poised to rise off this global trend of car demand. With commuting and general travel likely to pick up even more in 2022, investors still have time to capitalize on this play. If it does continue, XRT, with its auto-focused top holdings, will surely benefit.

As We Return To Normal, Apparel Spending Should Rise

My next point looks at the apparel retail sector, as this area makes up almost one-fifth of total assets for XRT, displayed below:

Source: State Street

Clearly, this sector will perform better as people interact in person - whether in the office, doing in-person shopping, or generally socializing in public. Fortunately, this is another area that is already on the rebound in 2021, in a big way. As people cut back on clothes spending do to staying indoors/at home for the past year, a return to in-person experiences, whether for business of pleasure, has driven a demand for clothes. This is a logical rebound coming out of a pandemic, but the surprising part of the story is how strong the rebound has been. Current retail sales for clothing and clothing accessories are actually well above pre-pandemic levels, as illustrated below:

Source: St. Louis Fed

This is another trend I see continuing as we move closer to the new year. The re-opening is only going to accelerate from here, and people will continuously spend more time in public in the coming months, not less. This means the demand for clothing and clothing accessories will keep being a bullish catalyst for XRT.

Oil Prices Could Dampen Spending

While I see some major positives for XRT, I should also spend some time discussing some of the headwinds for this fund. On the surface, investors would be wise to be cautious on just about any investment right now - XRT or broad market funds alike. Equity prices are at historic highs, and that always makes me a little bit cautious, especially when the pandemic is not "over". Further, while XRT is cheaper than the S&P 500 in relative terms, it is not "cheap", so readers should manage expectations here a bit. The bull market has been extremely profitable, but we cannot count on similar gains in the second half of the year - at least not without some meaningful volatility.

Aside from that broad valuation perspective, there are other obstacles to robust consumer spending. In particular are oil prices, with have been rising consistently in 2021. While they have cooled a bit in the immediate term, the price of gas at the pump is around $3/nationwide, which is going to start to impact consumers more as they return to office and normal commutes. Further, there are signs oil prices are not done rising. As demand has recovered in 2021, oil inventories have declined sharply, with demand for oil outstripping supply in a big way. This has pushed the "days of supply" for crude back to the pre-crisis five-year average, which means we are no longer "awash in oil", as was the theme for most of the past year and a half:

Source: Charles Schwab

My thought here is that if this supply imbalance does not correct, prices are certainly going to keep going up. While a confidence and flush U.S. consumer can absorb higher oil prices for now, eventually they will feel the pinch. As consumers begin to spend more times in their car, if this coincides with higher prices at the pump, discretionary spend in other areas will be impacted at some point. I do not think we are there yet, but if gas prices creep closer to that $4/gallon level, the public is all but certainly going to respond by cutting back. This will pressure retail sales, and is a definite headwind for XRT.

Bottom-line

XRT has had a banner year, with a gain over 52% and plenty of momentum:

Source: Seeking Alpha

While it is wise to get a little cautious here, and I certainly wouldn't advocate going all-in or doubling down necessarily, I do see a path for more gains. Retail sales are going up, auto sales are rebounding sharply, and a return to normal lifestyles are sending consumers back to apparel/clothing shopping as well. While Covid-19 variants and rising oil prices are headwinds for U.S. consumers, I think the positives outweigh these risks. As a result, I remain long XRT, and I encourage readers to consider positions in the fund at this time.