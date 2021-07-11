grandriver/iStock via Getty Images

NEX Has Upsides Despite The Cash Flow Drag

In Q2 2021, NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)'s completion and the fully utilized fleet count will increase, indicating the ongoing recovery in the US completions and drilling activity. The management, however, is more interested in strengthening the deployment of its natural gas-powered Tier 4 pumps to participate in the ESG-compliant fracking. The integration of CNG and field gas with the freight fleet and robust growth in cementing and coiled tubing business should boost the top line in the near term.

Increased activity, however, has created significant demand for working capital, leading to a negative free cash flow generation. Plus, the balance sheet is more leveraged than many of its peers. Nonetheless, given the energy market's rebound, I expect the stock to produce steady returns in the medium term.

The Growing Opportunities

In recent times, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has increased the rate of conversions from diesel engines to natural gas-powered Tier 4 pumps, which indicates its moves toward a lower carbon footprint. With demand set to increase in 2H 2021, the trend is likely to accelerate. The management pins high hopes on the cementing business performance, which performed robustly during the freeze in February in the Permian. In Q2, it expects the recovery in the cementing and coiled tubing business to continue. Investors may note that in October 2020, C&J Energy Services merged with Keane Group to create NexTier Oilfield Solutions. Since then, NEX has expanded well site offering and diversified its geographic footprint, which provides an integrated platform at the well site.

The other leading growth driver is the integration of CNG and field gas with the freight fleet. In the Permian Basin, the company plans to make the power solutions business commercial in Q3. This will increase revenues generating from the customers transitioning to natural gas power and lower carbon footprint production, especially given the rise in diesel prices. Power solutions will open up the use of natural gas as a substitute to the legacy frac fleet and optimize emissions reduction and reporting. It will also increase returns from the artificial intelligence-driven control tower inside NexHub.

The company will supplement the natural gas-powered equipment with wellsite service expansion and integration. Using an integrated platform will better align suppliers and personnel on each job and improve financial and wellsite performance. In June 2021, it field-tested the NOV Ideal eFrac pump using natural gas reciprocating engines. The eFrac fleet is expected to be deployed by NexTier and NOV in 1H 2022. To know more about the company's strategies, read my previous article.

The Q2 2021 And FY2021 Outlook

I have reasons to believe NEX is going to perform better in Q2 compared to Q1. Since the February low caused by the inclement weather, the energy companies have resume work amidst rising energy prices. The effect resonated with the company's improving utilization. Currently, it expects to deploy 20 completion fleets and 18 fully utilized fleets. In comparison, it deployed an average of 18 completions fleets and 15 fully utilized fleets in Q1. As a result of the rise in the activity level, the management expects Q1 revenues to grow by 25% compared to Q1. On top of higher revenues, a higher volume and utilization can also lead to higher fixed costs absorption. So, the company's Q2 adjusted EBITDA can range between $18 million and $22 million.

I also expect the company's pricing to increase in FY2021, particularly in the company's natural gas powered-related business. As operating costs come down, the Q3 EBITDA run rate can improve further than the Q2 base. In FY2021, it expects to generate at least $80 million of EBITDA with a double-digit EBITDA margin.

Industry Drivers Continue To Strengthen

In the past year, drilled but uncompleted wells (or DUC) (14% down) have been weak until May 2021, according to the EIA's latest Drilling Productivity Report. The drilled wells and the completed wells, in contrast, recovered sharply (24% and 69% up, respectively) during the same period. Led by higher West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price, the drilled and completed wells count continued to move north from March until May, suggesting that an energy recovery was well underway.

Understanding The Recent Drivers

In Q1 2021, NEX's revenues increased by ~6% compared to Q4 2020. Despite the pandemic-related sales loss over the past year, growth in its integrated logistics services and new fleet deployments resulted in revenue growth.

In Q1, in the Completion Service segment, the annualized adjusted gross profit per fleet dropped to $4 million compared to $6 million per fleet a quarter earlier. The gross profit margin contracted to 7.5% compared to 12.6% a quarter earlier following the weather-related disruption in the Southern region and customers' abrupt changes in schedule. In the Well Construction and Intervention Services segment, adjusted gross profit made a modest recovery. The company gained market share in cement and coiled tubing business lines as the customer activity recovered.

Negative Cash Flows; Leverage Is High

In Q1 2021, NexTier Oilfield's cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned negative compared to a year ago. Led by a 64% fall in revenues in this period, increased need for working capital due to a revenue ramp in March, and timing of collections on account of higher receivables led to the CFO fall. As a result, the company's free cash flow (CFO less capex and acquisitions) turned negative in Q1 2021. In 1H 2021, the management expects $60 million in maintenance capex, which means it expects capex to increase by 72% in Q2 compared to Q1. This includes $3 million per fleet per year for fracking, strategic investments, dual fuel conversions, and the deployment of new power solutions business.

The company's liquidity totaled $353 million as of March 31. Its debt-to-equity ratio (0.66x) is significantly higher than its competitors' (BOOM, HLX, and DRQ) average. Although the company does not have many financial risks, it needs to improve free cash flows to avoid any possible strain on the balance sheet.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, the US completed wells count, the Primary Vision frac spread count, and NEX's reported revenues for the past six years and the previous eight-quarter trend. Based on the model, I expect revenues to increase sharply in the next 12-months (or NTM). The growth rate can decelerate in NTM 2023 and remain steady in the following year.

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to improve but stay negative in the next 12 months (or NTM) 2022. I expect the EBITDA to recover sharply in NTM 2023, while the growth rate can be sharper in the following year.

Target Price

I have calculated the EV using NEX's forward EV/Revenue multiple (because EBITDA is expected to remain negative in the next twelve months, the EV/EBITDA multiple does not produce any meaningful result.) Returns potential using the forward multiple (0.95x) is lower (12% upside) compared to the sell-side analysts' expected returns (22% upside) from the stock. I think the stock has a positive bias in the short term.

What's The Take On NEX?

Earlier, NEX already started expanding its well site offering, diversifying its geographic footprint, and offering digital tools like NexHub. It is set to increase the number of completion and fully utilized fleets in Q2. Currently, it is focusing on ESG fracking by helping reduce emissions and improving safety performance by deploying natural gas-powered Tier 4 pumps. On top of that, it expects the cementing and coiled tubing business to recover further in the near term. So, the stock outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year.

However, higher need for working capital since the activity ramp-up in March has drained its cash flows, leading to a negative free cash flow generation. The sales volume still falls short of its pre-pandemic high. I think investors with a short-to-medium-term horizon can expect positive returns from the stock.