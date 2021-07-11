lovelyday12/iStock via Getty Images

I always seek to add top-notch dividend growth stocks to my portfolio, which is why utilities hold a particularly prominent place in it.

The utility that we will be focusing on is Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT), which as I'll discuss for the first time since I initiated coverage in the company in March 2021, Alliant Energy's non-GAAP EPS payout ratio is positioned to remain in the low-60% range in 2021, the company produced fair operating results given a difficult comparison period, and it is trading at essentially fair value based on the inputs into the valuation models that I used.

Alliant Energy's Payout Ratio Will Remain Steady

On its face, Alliant Energy's 2.86% yield is reasonable for a utility compared to the S&P 500's 1.32% yield. However, I will be using Alliant Energy's non-GAAP EPS payout ratio to confirm the safety of the company's dividend.

As I have discussed in previous articles covering utilities, I won't be examining Alliant Energy's FCF payout ratio due to the fact that utilities are continuously investing their capital into major projects to grow their revenue and earnings. This results in wild fluctuations in free cash flow from one year to the next, which renders the metric unreliable in my opinion.

It's worth noting that as long as a utility is able to issue debt and equity at costs below its allowed rates of return approved by regulators, dramatic swings in FCF won't matter due to shareholder wealth being created.

Alliant Energy reported $2.42 in non-GAAP EPS during 2020 against $1.52 in dividends per share paid out in 2020 for a non-GAAP EPS payout ratio of 62.8%.

Based on Alliant Energy's midpoint non-GAAP EPS guidance of $2.57 for 2021 against a dividend obligation of $1.61 for the year, there is reason to believe that the company's safe payout ratio is positioned to remain basically unchanged from 2020 to 62.6% in 2021.

When I weigh the fact that Alliant Energy's payout ratio could moderately expand over the long-term (the company's payout ratio is on the low-end of the 60-70% target cited by Chairman and CEO John Larsen during Alliant Energy's Q1 2021 earnings call) and that I anticipate mid-single-digit annual earnings growth, I feel comfortable in maintaining my 7% expectation for long-term annual dividend growth.

Alliant Energy Demonstrated Its Resilience in the First Quarter

Image Source: Alliant Energy Q1 2021 Earnings Press Release

Starting with Alliant Energy's top-line, revenue fell 1.6% YoY from $916 million in Q1 2020 to $901 million in Q1 2021 (per data sourced from Alliant Energy's Q1 2021 earnings press release).

Moving down to the bottom-line, Alliant Energy's non-GAAP EPS fell 5.6% from $0.72 in Q1 2020 to $0.68 in Q1 2021 (according to data sourced from Alliant Energy's Q1 2021 earnings press release).

While it may appear at first glance that Alliant Energy's failure to live up to analyst expectations of revenue and earnings is evidence that the fundamentals are weak, it's critical to remember that Alliant Energy faced a difficult comparison period from Q1 2020 (that was only partially impacted by COVID) to Q1 2021 (that was much more affected by COVID).

For this reason, Alliant Energy is positioned for more favorable comparison periods going forward, especially when the company is likely to report second quarter earnings early next month.

Image Source: Alliant Energy June 2021 Investor Presentation

Despite a challenging first quarter, I believe that investors would be wise to focus on the forest rather than the trees.

Alliant Energy's capital expenditure plan over the next 4 years (2021 to 2024) to deploy $5.9 billion across renewables ($2.2 billion), electric distribution ($2.1 billion), and other initiatives (i.e., infrastructure modernization) will allow not only cleaner energy sources to power the economies of its service areas (slide 12 of Alliant Energy's June 2021 Investor Presentation), but the company anticipates that it will be able to reduce operations and maintenance or O&M by 3-5% each year going forward due to technological advances and the retirement of less efficient fossil fuel generation, which will facilitate margin expansion in the years ahead (slide 13 of Alliant Energy's June 2021 Investor Presentation).

Image Source: Alliant Energy June 2021 Investor Presentation

As a result of a lower number of customers being in arrears at the time of Alliant Energy's Q1 2021 earnings call in May compared to pre-COVID and the rollback of COVID-19 restrictions, CFO Robert Durian indicated that the company was reiterating its non-GAAP EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.64, which at the $2.57 midpoint indicates the company is anticipating 6.2% YoY non-GAAP EPS growth from its 2020 non-GAAP EPS base of $2.42.

I'd like to wrap up my discussion of Alliant Energy by reminding readers of the company's steady balance sheet.

While Alliant Energy's interest coverage ratio declined from 2.2 in Q1 2020 to 2.1 in Q1 2021, this was entirely the result of a slight decline in earnings before income taxes from $154 million to $146 million (per data sourced from Alliant Energy's Q1 2021 earnings press release).

The takeaway here is that even during a challenging time, Alliant Energy was easily able to cover its interest expense with EBIT, which signals that the company's $6.779 billion long-term debt load poses little risk to its solvency going forward (according to data sourced from Alliant Energy's Q1 2021 earnings press release).

Given Alliant Energy's operating fundamentals as a well-run utility and the company's decent interest coverage ratio, it shouldn't be surprising to learn that the company maintained respective A- and Baa2 credit ratings from S&P and Moody's on stable outlooks (per data sourced from page 36 of Alliant Energy's recent 10-K).

Considering that Alliant Energy has maintained its guidance for 2021, the company faces a low bar to clear in the remaining quarters of 2021, the ambitious and constructive capital spending over the next 4 years, and a solid balance sheet to finance the portion of its capital spending not covered by retained earnings and equity issuances, I believe that Alliant Energy could prove itself to be a good long-term investment if shares are purchased at or below fair value.

Risks to Consider

Despite the fact that Alliant Energy generated decent operating results to start 2021, it is crucial that shareholders or potential shareholders keep their eyes on the company's risk profile to make sure that the investment thesis remains intact, which is why I will discuss multiple key risks facing Alliant Energy.

Because Alliant Energy indicated in its recent 10-Q that there have been no material changes in risk factors since its recent 10-K, I will be revisiting a variety of risks outlined in Alliant Energy's recent 10-K and my previous article on the company.

COVID-related risks to Alliant Energy include the reintroduction of social distancing guidelines as a response to new variants and the company could also encounter supply chain difficulties as a result (pages 14-15 of Alliant Energy's recent 10-K).

Should new and more deadly variants emerge that don't respond to the current line of vaccines and treatments, Alliant Energy could be adversely affected by a return of social distancing measures through reduced economic activity in the company's service areas, which would result in a reduction in Alliant Energy's revenues.

And while Alliant Energy hasn't experienced any significant supply chain disruptions to date, public health guidelines aimed at addressing a variant of concern could squeeze the supply chain, causing an inability on the part of Alliant Energy to meet customer demand and an interruption in the company's operations.

The first non-COVID risk to Alliant Energy is that because the company's operations are primarily reliant on IT systems and network infrastructure, the possibility of a major cyberbreach is a major risk to monitor (page 15 of Alliant Energy's recent 10-K).

While Alliant Energy dedicates massive amounts of resources to upgrading its cybersecurity framework, there are no assurances that the company will be able to prevent a major cyberbreach indefinitely.

If Alliant Energy finds itself the victim of such a calamity, sensitive customer and company information could be compromised and an interruption to Alliant Energy's operations could occur, which could permanently impair the company's operating fundamentals and shatter the investment thesis.

The final risk to Alliant Energy is from an operational standpoint, which includes the potential for fires developing from its power lines, as well as natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure leaks or explosions (page 16 of Alliant Energy's recent 10-K).

Should significant loss of life or property damage occur due to any of the events discussed above occur, Alliant Energy could be held liable for damages that are beyond what is covered by its insurance and suffer from reputational damage, which may impact the company's fundamentals in not just the short-term, but also the long-term.

Although I have gone over a few major risks associated with an investment in Alliant Energy, the above discussion of Alliant Energy's risks isn't comprehensive. For a more exhaustive discussion of Alliant Energy's risk profile, I would refer interested readers to pages 14-19 of the company's recent 10-K, in addition to my prior article on Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy Is a Reasonably Priced Utility

While Alliant Energy's 2021 outlook is promising, it's important to avoid grossly overpaying for stocks, especially for steady and lower growth businesses such as utilities, so as to reduce the risks that accompany a lower starting yield, valuation multiple contraction, and lower annual total return potential.

Therefore, I will utilize two valuation models to estimate the fair value of Alliant Energy's shares.

Image Source: Money Chimp

The first valuation model that I'll use to assign a fair value to shares of Alliant Energy is the discounted cash flows model or DCF model, which is composed of 3 inputs.

The first input for the DCF model is trailing twelve-month earnings, which is $2.38 in non-GAAP EPS as it relates to Alliant Energy.

The next input into the DDM is growth assumptions, which can materially alter a stock's fair value if the growth assumptions prove to be too optimistic, leaving little to no margin of safety for an investor.

Because Alliant Energy is a utility and this results in more steady earnings growth, I believe that I am justified in slightly raising my 5-year annual earnings growth estimate from 6.0% to 6.5% (which is still well below Alliant Energy's 8.3% CAGR over the previous 5 years) and 5.5% annual earnings growth in the long-term.

The final input for the DCF model is the discount rate, which is another term for the annual total return rate that an investor requires on their investments. Although this rate typically differs from one investor to another, I require 10% annual total returns from my investments because I believe that offers adequate reward for my efforts in researching investment opportunities and monitoring my investment portfolio.

Plugging the above inputs into the DCF model, I arrive at a fair value of $58.28, which implies that Alliant Energy's shares are trading at a 3.5% discount to fair value and offer 3.6% upside from the current price of $56.24 a share (as of July 10, 2021).

Image Source: Investopedia

The second valuation model that I will utilize to approximate the fair value for shares of Alliant Energy is the dividend discount model or DDM, which similar to the DCF model, is made up of 3 inputs.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is simply the annualized dividend/share. Alliant Energy's current annualized dividend/share is $1.61.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the annual total return rate that an investor requires from their investments. As I noted above, I require a 10% annual total return rate.

The third input into the DDM is the long-term annual dividend growth rate or DGR.

While the previous two inputs into the DDM require data retrieval to arrive at the annualized dividend per share and subjectivity to set an optimal annual total return rate, accurately predicting the annual dividend growth rate requires an investor to weigh multiple factors, such as a stock's payout ratios (and whether they are positioned to remain the same, expand, or contract in the long-term), future annual earnings growth, industry fundamentals, and the strength of a company's balance sheet.

When I consider that Alliant Energy's non-GAAP EPS payout ratio is in a position to moderately expand in the long-term and my 6.0-7.0% annual earnings growth estimate over the next decade, I believe that my previous expectation of a 7.0% annual dividend growth rate over the long-term remains justified.

Using the three inputs above, I am left with a fair value of $53.67 a share, which indicates that Alliant Energy's shares are priced at a 4.8% premium to fair value and pose 4.6% capital depreciation from the current share price.

Upon averaging these two fair values, I compute a fair value of $55.98 a share, which means that shares of Alliant Energy are trading at a 0.5% premium to fair value and pose 0.5% downside from the current share price.

Summary: Alliant Energy Offers Compelling Yield and Growth Potential

Alliant Energy's non-GAAP EPS payout ratio is primed to remain in the low-60% range in 2021, which leaves the company with room to expand its payout ratio in the long-term.

Further adding to the case that many years of dividend growth remain in Alliant Energy's future, is the fact that despite a challenging comparison from Q1 2020 to Q1 2021, Alliant Energy's revenue fell merely 1.6% YoY and non-GAAP EPS dropped 5.6% during that time.

Alliant Energy's interest coverage ratio remained healthy at 2.1 in Q1 2021 versus 2.2 in Q1 2020, which is impressive because COVID didn't become disruptive to Alliant Energy's service territories until the last couple weeks of Q1 2020 with the implementation of social distancing measures, whereas those same measures remained in place for the bulk of Q1 2021.

As a result of Alliant Energy's combination of a 2.9% yield, 6.0-7.0% future annual earnings growth, and static valuation multiple, Alliant Energy is in a position to come up just short of my 10% annual total return requirement in a worst-case scenario and meet my 10% requirement in a best-case scenario over the next decade.

Due to the above points, I am reiterating my buy rating on shares of Alliant Energy at the current price.