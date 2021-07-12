Marlon Trottmann/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The late Marc Rich left Philipp Brothers in the 1970s and set up his merchant commodity trading shop. After becoming a fugitive from the US, Rich moved his ferrous and non-ferrous metals and minerals and crude oil trading business to Switzerland, where it flourished. Ivan Glasenberg joined Marc Rich in 1984, rising to become the head of the company's coal trading business in 1991. In 1993, management bought out Marc Rich and established "Global Energy Commodity Resources" or Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY).

Under the watch of Ivan Glasenberg over the past decades and a bumpy ride in the commodities markets, Glasenberg built Glencore into a leading commodities merchant company. Glencore has investments in and direct ownership of raw material production worldwide. The company is a commodities powerhouse with its fingers on critical production assets and relationships with leading raw material consumers.

GLNCY shares reached an all-time peak at $15.70 per share in early 2012, right after the company went public in an IPO. The current economic landscape makes its shares are a bargain at the $8.50 level.

New management at the helm

On July 1, 2021, a changing of the guard at Glencore occurred as Ivan Glasenberg handed the leadership baton to Gary Nagle. Nagle had studied accounting in South Africa before joining the company in 2000. Nagle, 46, rose through the ranks at the company to run its coal assets over the past two years, earning him the nickname "mini-Ivan" as it was the same path as his predecessor.

Gary Nagle takes over the company when mining companies are under pressure from investors, regulators, and policymakers to address climate change. Glencore's mining assets include copper, cobalt, and nickel, which are critical ingredients in transitioning the world to a cleaner future. Glencore pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 before Mr. Nagle took over the helm of one of the world's leading commodity-producing and merchant companies.

GLNCY owns the coal market as the price rises to a decade high

Ivan Glasenberg's legacy and Gary Nagle's experience in the coal business have put Glencore at the top of the heap in the energy commodity that had become a four-letter word over the past years. Many mining companies exited the coal business because of its impact on the environment. However, Glencore remained steadfast in its commitment to coal under Glasenberg and Nagle. The price action in coal is handsomely rewarding the company. While crude oil and biofuel prices have risen to the highest levels since 2014 and natural gas recently reached the highest price since late 2018, coal has done even better.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of thermal coal for delivery in Rotterdam shows, the price reached a high of $127.25 per ton last week, the highest level since May 2011. A decade-high means more profits for coal producers, and Glencore leads the pack.

In late June, GLNCY expanded its substantial portfolio of coal assets, paying $130 million for the combined 66% stake of the Cerrejon thermal coal mine in Colombia, buying out BHP (BHP) and Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF). Glencore pledged that owning 100% of Cerrejon would not compromise its commitment to net-zero carbon emissions. With prices at a decade high, profits from its dominant position in the coal market could bolster further expansion in other commodities over the coming years.

Metals and mining will reap the rewards for years

Glencore's website outlines its leading business areas. The company owns copper, zinc, lead, ferroalloys, nickel, coal, and crude oil assets. The primary focus areas in marketing or trading are zinc and copper, ferroalloys and nickel, coal, crude oil, alumina and aluminum, and iron ore.

Copper is the leading nonferrous metal that trades on the London Metals Exchange and CME's COMEX division. In May 2021, the copper price rose to a record high.

Source: CQG

The chart highlights copper's ascent to a new all-time high of $4.8985 per pound in May 2021, surpassing the 2011 peak at $4.6495. LME copper rose above the $10,700 per ton level in May. At the end of last week, copper was trading just below the $4.35 per pound level. Rising inflationary pressures, increasing demand in the aftermath of the global pandemic, and supply pressures have caused aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin prices to soar alongside copper. Goldman Sachs analysts recently called copper "the new oil," forecasting the red metals' price is heading for $15,000 per ton or higher by 2025. Other analysts see the price moving even higher over the coming years. Copper, nickel, and other metals are critical inputs for green energy initiatives.

Meanwhile, steel demand is also rising along with most other raw materials, pushing prices higher.

Source: Barchart

The chart illustrates the bullish price action in iron ore that lifted the primary ingredient in steel to the highest price in years. China is a massive steel consumer, and a US infrastructure rebuilding initiative would require substantial amounts of the metal. Nonferrous metals that galvanize steel against rust and corrosion would also increase demand over the coming years.

Glencore's position in the metals business and its strategic mining assets make the bull markets a gift that will continue to produce healthy profits over the coming years. Moreover, crude oil is trading at a multi-year high, and the company has a presence in the market since the days of Marc Rich with assets and trading expertise.

Cleaning up problems in the DRC

One of the issues hanging over Glencore's head as Gary Nagle takes over are allegations of corruption from the company's operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Venezuela, and Nigeria. Glencore faces hefty fines from the US Department of Justice and European regulators. However, the DOJ and its counterparts in Europe typically factor in a company's ability to pay and survive when assessing financial penalties. The current commodity boom is likely to afford GLNCY the ability to settle, survive, and thrive. Moreover, the pledge to net-zero carbon by 2050 should be a favorable factor in negotiations.

Levels to watch in GLNCY over the coming weeks and months

The allegations have weighed on GLNCY shares over the past years, but as a settlement is likely to be one of Gary Nagle's first orders of business in his new role, the market may be discounting the shares too much.

At $8.815 per share on July 9, GLNCY had a market cap of $58.727 billion. An average of 395,730 shares changes hands on average each day. GLNCY pays shareholders a 10 cents per share dividend, translating to a 1.13% yield.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that GLNCY made lower highs and lower lows since its all-time peak at $15.70 per share in February 2012. The stock hit rock bottom in early 2016 at $1.95 when commodity prices were under severe pressure, and lenders came close to bankrupting the company because of the mountain of debt from the 2013 Xstrata merger. Ivan Glasenberg scrambled to shed non-strategic assets, the company's leadership put up capital buying shares, and Glencore survived the financial storm. During the height of selling during the global pandemic in 2020, when all asset prices were under siege, GLNCY shares fell to a higher low at $2.51 before recovering.

The first level of technical resistance stands at the January 2018 $11.68 peak. Above there, the July 2014 $12.778 high and the 2012 $15.70 record level are levels to watch.

Commodity prices are trending higher as inflationary pressures rise. Raw materials demand worldwide is booming. Glencore is a leading mining and merchant company with a network of global relationships and assets. I expect GLNCY shares to rise to a new record high over the coming years.