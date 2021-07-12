Andrzej Rostek/iStock via Getty Images

Corning (NYSE:NYSE:GLW) is one of those technology companies where it is difficult to understand what exactly they do, since some of it is very specialized and there are so many different products and company divisions. The company can be seen as having 3 core technologies: glass science, optical physics, and ceramic science. These 3 technologies enable 4 manufacturing and engineering platforms: vapor deposition, fusion, precision forming, and extrusion.

These manufacturing and engineering platforms are the basis for offering products to the following markets:

Optical Communications: enabling 5G, and hyper scale data centers.

Display: Glass for IT products and TVs.

Mobile Consumer Electronics: Corning® Gorilla® Glass for smartphones and laptops.

Automotive: Environmental technologies like particulate filters that help vehicles, including hybrids, achieve even lower levels of fine-particulate tailpipe emissions.

Life Science: Vial production including Corning Valor® Glass vials for hundreds of millions of COVID19 vaccine doses.

This product and market diversification reduces the risk of owning the shares, and also creates a competitive advantage since there are R&D innovations that can be applied in more than one company segment.

While the company's shares have performed very well the last 12 months, the forward P/E is still quite reasonable for a company of this quality at a ~19x multiple and a price/sales multiple of ~2.75x.

Data by YCharts

The somewhat higher multiples can be, at least in part, justified by analyst's expectations that the company will be able to grow earnings at a fast pace. Long-term analyst growth estimates are in fact at 14.8%, which is the highest in a few years, meaning analysts expect the company to be firing in all cylinders.

Data by YCharts

Corning has delivered ~11% returns the last ten years, and we don't see any reason why it couldn't offer a high single digit to low double digits returns for the next ten years. This assumption is based on the dividend plus the long-term growth expectation of analysts, and assuming the earnings multiple stays where it is at the moment.

The dividend yields at current prices ~2.2% but it has been growing quickly and the payout ratio leaves some room for error.

Data by YCharts

One area where investors have to be careful and monitor is the amount of debt the company has. While it is not yet excessive, it has grown considerably in the last few years, resulting in a deteriorating debt to equity ratio.

Data by YCharts

The reason the debt has been increasing is in large part share buybacks and capital expenditures. We think the capital expenditures to grow the business justifies adding some debt, but hopefully stock buybacks will be done prudently without overextending the balance sheet.

Data by YCharts

At the present time we are not worried since the company still has a reasonable debt to equity ratio of ~0.58 and a financial debt to EBITDA of ~2.31x.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Corning is priced to offer high single-digit to low double-digit returns to investors if the company can keep growing earnings as it has in the past or close to analyst estimates.

The company competes in a number of advanced glass and ceramics markets, has significant intellectual property, and has cutting-edge manufacturing knowledge. Investors should at least keep it in a watch list as a potential addition to a diversified portfolio.