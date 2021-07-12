piranka/E+ via Getty Images

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) has performed poorly over the past 12 months, which has rightly caused many to question the company’s prospects. General weakness in the analytics software market and Alteryx’s deteriorating competitive positioning are issues that need to be considered separately though. In this article I discuss how Alteryx’s products are positioned in the market and the problems they are potentially facing as competition grows and data gravitates toward the cloud. In another article I will discuss how analytics software has been treated as a non-essential expense by customers causing many analytics software companies to perform poorly. I believe this market wide weakness has been the primary driver of Alteryx’s poor performance over the past 12 months, although the company’s lack of product development and slow transition to the cloud are concerning.

Market

There is a large amount of confusion around terms like data science, data analytics, Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). These terms often refer to the same things and do not shed light on the underlying process. A data science platform can be considered to be software that assists users to develop and manage a pipeline which converts raw data into actionable insights and generally involves the following:

Data ingestion

Data preparation

Data exploration

Feature engineering

Model creation and training

Model testing

Deployment

Monitoring

Maintenance

Collaboration

Data science platforms are likely to be differentiated by the following features:

AutoML

MLOps

Explainability

Ethics

Compliance

Augmented ML

Feature engineering

Data preparation

Data collaboration

Data science platforms can also be differentiated by their target users, such as application developers, business analysts or data scientists. Software with a visual interface does not compete with code-centric software as it appeals to a different class of users. Citizen data scientists can come from roles such as business analyst, line of business analyst, data engineer and application developer and often work in collaboration with data scientists.

Expert data scientists are likely to prefer to code (Python, R, etc.) their own data science workflows, whereas citizen data scientists are more likely to be comfortable building models using a drag-and-drop interface. Citizen data scientists are also more likely to rely on AutoML to guide them through the analysis process, although some expert data scientists may also prefer an augmented approach to increase productivity.

The full value of data science is not realized unless models are embedded in business processes and maintained over time, which is the focus of MLOps. MLOps also includes key functionality such as drift detection, catalogs, governance, explainability and business impact analysis. MLOps functionality is crucial to ensuring models remain valid over time as business needs, priorities and conditions change.

In the past these types of features may have been considered advanced, but are increasingly becoming table stakes. Many companies are introducing this functionality through partnerships or acquisitions and winners in the market are likely to be those can create a cohesive solution with robust functionality across the entire lifecycle, although solutions could be differentiated by the sophistication of target users.

Modularization could also potentially be an increasingly important trend in the data science platform market. Competing platforms incorporate internally developed tools, open-source tools and tools from partners to varying degrees. Effective modularization requires the integration of a variety of data and tools into a seamless solution for data analytics.

Analytics will continue to grow in importance in coming decades as the volume of data available for analysis grows and the tools used for analysis improve. Bottlenecks remain though, which inhibit adoption for many organizations. For example, 62% of analysts currently depend on others within their organization to perform at least some of the steps in their analytic process. According to a survey by Appen, most organizations say AI is critical to their business, but nearly half say their organization is behind in their AI journey.

Figure 1: Is AI Critical to the Success of Your Business

(source: Created by author using data from Appen)

Alteryx estimates that 60 billion USD per year is wasted on analysts doing repetitive manual work in spreadsheets. The average analytical process utilizes inputs from 6 different data sources, uses 4-7 tools to perform data activities and gives 7 outputs. There is a significant need for tools which simplify, automate and accelerate these activities as well as promoting collaboration and reducing the reliance of citizen data scientists on expert data scientists. Data management and a lack of qualified personnel are two of the largest barriers to implementing AI initiatives, issues that are addressed by data science platforms.

Figure 2: Biggest Bottlenecks to AI Initiatives

(source: Created by author using data from Appen)

While AI is a secular trend and budgets continue to increase, COVID-19 has created uncertainty, perhaps temporarily delaying spending on AI initiatives.

Figure 3: Allocated Budget for AI Initiatives

(source: Created by author using data from Appen)

For many organizations the pandemic appears to have accelerated the urgency of AI initiatives, but for many others it has delayed either their strategic timeline of their ability to deploy AI projects. 41% of survey participants said that the pandemic has accelerated their AI strategy while for 31% it has caused delays. 36% of survey participants said that the pandemic has accelerated AI deployment, while for 35% it has caused delays.

Figure 4: Impact of COVID-19 on AI Initiatives

(source: Appen)

There was a clear decrease in hiring for jobs requiring data science and / or AI competency during the pandemic, but since vaccine rollouts began this trend appears to have reversed. This could point towards an acceleration of spending on analytics software in the second half of 2021. It is interesting to note that job postings mentioning machine learning have increased more than those mentioning data science, data analytics and business intelligence. This could indicate that data science initiatives are maturing and using more sophisticated tools or it may just be an evolution in the language used by HR is job postings.

Figure 5: Open Jobs Requiring Software Competency

(source: Created by author using data from Revealera.com)

While growth in analytics spending appears to have been paused during the pandemic, it remains a large and growing market that is under penetrated. Alteryx’s code free solution is targeted more at the line-of-business segment, where ease of use is more valuable than performance or flexibility.

Table 1: Alteryx Total Addressable Market

(source: Created by author using data from Alteryx)

Alteryx estimates that there were 47 million spreadsheet users who worked on advanced data preparation and analytics in 2018, presenting a 24 billion USD opportunity. It is questionable how much of the spreadsheet opportunity can be captured by a platform like Alteryx though. Many of these users will look for low cost or free solutions, which are likely to be adequate for many applications, rather than expensive tools like those offered by Alteryx.

Gartner estimates that Data Science and Machine Learning (DSML) platform software revenue was 3.2 billion USD in 2018, growing 19% YoY. DSML platform software is a sub-segment of the 21.2 billion Business Intelligence (BI) market. The separation between DSML and BI is somewhat arbitrary though and is likely to become increasingly blurred in the future. BI vendors are improving the sophistication of their analytic capabilities, while data science vendors are adding more robust data transformation and data visualization capabilities. I don’t believe Alteryx fits neatly into this segmentation though, which can cause confusion about their competitive position. In terms of functionality I believe Alteryx is a data science platform, but in terms of target market I believe it is more of a BI platform.

Architecture

Paradigms in computing shift over time, which generally leads to older tools becoming obsolete. Incumbents often find it difficult to remain competitive as markets change, even if they have the necessary expertise, because their products need to maintain backwards compatibility which can lead to inferior performance and more complex development efforts. Data science platforms are now facing changes related to how data is stored and accessed and how analytics can be massively scaled in an efficient manner.

The Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) paradigm has been around since the 1970s and refers to the process of copying data into a destination system that represents the data differently from the source. In ETL, the raw data is not available in the data warehouse because transformation happens before loading. ETL almost exclusively uses relational databases and is best for structured data and small to medium amounts of data.

Extract, Load and Transform (ELT) is a process where raw data is loaded into the data warehouse and transformations occur on the stored data. ELT is useful for processing large data sets and is better suited to unstructured data, as analytics applied to unstructured data typically uses a "schema on read" approach as opposed to the traditional "schema on write" used by relational databases. Transforming before loading forces analysts to predict the data model in advance. ELT is generally preferred by data scientists and mostly utilizes Hadoop or NoSQL database.

The choice between ETL and ELT largely comes down to the type and volume of data being handled and the type of analysis being performed. ETL is more likely to be used in business intelligence type applications whereas ELT is more likely to be used in more advanced machine learning applications. Alteryx is often used as part of ETL workflows and as ELT becomes more common, it could weaken Alteryx’s value proposition.

Software is also increasingly moving from on-premises deployments to cloud hosted deployments which can be advantageous in terms of cost, accessibility, scalability and performance. Analytics and data is also in the process of transitioning to the cloud, although for some companies the choice of deployment environment may simply come down to where the data currently resides. Smaller companies may find a cloud deployment more cost effective but data stored in the cloud may be less secure and in some cases there are compliance issues. SaaS vendors continue to win market share from traditional on-premises software companies across a broad range of categories and it is reasonable to expect this to increasingly be the case for data analytics software in the future.

Competitors

There is a wide variety of open source and proprietary tools available for data analytics, ranging from specialized statistical packages to general programming languages with the optimal tool generally dependent on the specific use case and user. Alteryx is trying to build a presence across the entire data science lifecycle which puts it in competition with a number of companies, although Alteryx is primarily targeting citizen data scientists rather than expert data scientists.

Figure 6: Alteryx Competitive Landscape

(source: Alteryx)

Current market leaders are generally older companies, which are more likely to be based on older architectures and be designed for on-premises deployments. There are a number of newer companies which are growing rapidly and are direct threats to Alteryx, like Databricks, DataRobot and Dataiku.

Table 2: Data Science Platform Companies

(source: Created by author using data from company websites)

There is an active machine learning community which continues to develop freely available libraries (Keras, Tensorflow, Pytorch). I believe this is a significant competitive advantage for open-source tools, as they remain up to date as state-of-the-art algorithms evolve. In addition, many users of data science platforms are either already proficient in or can easily learn open-source technologies. Open-source solutions have become ubiquitous in university data science curricula, helping to build an active user base and ensure they remain relevant going forward. Commercial offerings can integrate with open-source to leverage those solutions without having to re-create specific capabilities though and this can help companies to avoid issues like compatibility and uncertain outcomes for development projects.

Alteryx is taking a relatively closed approach to its software and it is aimed at citizen data scientists, making it similar to Tableau and TIBCO software. Alteryx is aiming to be an end-to-end platform though and has been building out its capabilities to support this. This is increasingly putting Alteryx in competition with companies like KNIME, RapidMiner, DataRobot and Dataiku.

Figure 7: Data Science Platform Competitive Landscape

(source: Created by author)

Figure 8: Data Science Platform Competitive Landscape

(source: Created by author)

There appears to be a general trend in the market towards integrated solutions, meaning point solutions may struggle to survive as standalone products in the long term. This raises the question of which part of the data science pipeline will become the central component that others coalesce around (data acquisition, warehousing, analytics, reporting). I believe database solutions are best positioned to offer integrated solutions and are most likely to be winners in the long run. If this is the case, data science platforms will need to form partnerships with data warehouse vendors or develop their own data storage solutions. If not they risk becoming an interchangeable commodity service.

Tableau

Tableau is a self-service analytics tool that was acquired by Salesforce (CRM) in 2019. Tableau utilizes a drag and drop interface and its primary strength is visualization. As such, their software can be seen as a complement to Alteryx as much as a direct competitor. Salesforce is aiming to provide an analytics platform using Tableau along with their Einstein solution.

Alteryx

Alteryx's emphasis is on making data science accessible to citizen data scientists. They are trying to improve the productivity of business analysts by bringing a fragmented data analytics pipeline into one service. Alteryx’s ultimate goal is to make their platform as ubiquitous in the workplace as spreadsheets are today, although this is questionable given the high cost of their product.

Alteryx has a strong presence in the retail, services, communications and financial services industries with customers generally liking the platform for its ease of use. Customers have criticized the product for its high cost and complex licensing arrangements though. Given open-source and other lower-cost options in the market, Alteryx’s high price may limit broader use across organizations.

The functionality of Alteryx’s platform includes accessing various data sources, cleaning and preparing data and performing a variety of analyses. The software aims to replace traditional tools by offering:

Ease of use

Speed

Sophistication of analysis

An intuitive user interface with a visual workflow

Alteryx’s platform includes:

Designer : data preparation, blending and analytics product deployable in the cloud and on-premises

: data preparation, blending and analytics product deployable in the cloud and on-premises Server : secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications

: secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications Connect : used to catalog data, enabling discovery and collaboration

: used to catalog data, enabling discovery and collaboration Promote: allows analytic models to be deployed, stored and managed in a centralized system so they can be integrated into external applications

As one of the older products in the space and with relatively widespread adoption, Alteryx has a large and engaged user base. Alteryx Community provides customers, partners and Alteryx associates with a platform to share knowledge, potentially making Alteryx's product stickier for existing users.

Alteryx's platform can directly integrate with robotic process automation (RPA) solutions and enterprise applications to automate running of ML pipelines and business processes. Alteryx has limited capabilities with respect to real-time analysis of streaming data for IoT though, a capability Alteryx may look to add in the future through an acquisition.

Alteryx is currently focused on internal innovation in areas like assisted modelling, automation and collaboration in addition to developing a cloud native product. Alteryx has also been an active acquirer in recent years in an attempt to accelerate growth and strengthen the company's competitive position. In 2017 they acquired Yhat, a data science vendor focused on model deployment and management. In April 2019 Alteryx acquired ClearStory Data, a provider of solutions that enable the automated analysis of complex and unstructured data on large-scale data processing platforms like Apache Spark. Alteryx acquired Feature Labs in October 2019. Feature Labs automates feature engineering, the creation of AI applications and data preparation processes to help improve model accuracy and overall process efficiency.

According to Gartner, Alteryx has a strong ability to execute but lacks vision. This viewpoint probably reflects the fact that Alteryx has built a quality product that has seen widespread adoption but they have been slow to add functionality and pursue initiatives like a cloud native solution.

Figure 9: Gartner Magic Quadrant Data Science 2021

(source: Modified by author from TIBCO)

Dataiku

Dataiku provides an analytics platform that is more focused on ML than Alteryx’s offerings. They have tools aimed at analytics leaders, data scientists, business analysts and data engineers, not just citizen data scientists. Their core product is Data Science Studio (DSS), which is focused on cross-discipline collaboration and ease of use and enables users to start ML projects rapidly. Dataiku is also focused on open-source support and has an active user community, where users can provide and share plug-ins that extend Dataiku’s standard offerings.

Dataiku currently employs more than 400 people, serves 300 customers and has 30,000 users globally. Dataiku tripled revenue in 2017 and raised funding at a valuation of 1.4 billion in December 2019.

Dataiku is strengthening capabilities in relation to scalability, governance and augmented ML. They have improved their support for graph and time series analytics, but do not seem to prioritize simulation and optimization capabilities. Relative to competitors, Dataiku has poor breadth in terms of use cases and has deficiencies in automation and data streaming, limiting its use in IoT and real-time applications.

Figure 10: Gartner Magic Quadrant Data Science 2021

(source: Modified by author from TIBCO)

TIBCO Software

TIBCO may be best known for their Spotfire BI and visualization software, but they are currently in the process of building an end-to-end analytics platform through acquisitions:

enterprise reporting and modern BI platform (Jaspersoft and Spotfire)

descriptive and predictive analytics platform (Statistica and Alpine Data)

streaming analytics (StreamBase Systems)

metadata management (Orchestra Networks)

in-memory data (SnappyData).

TIBCO has strong IoT solutions and is one of the few data science platforms supporting edge ML. The current weaknesses of the platform include MLOps, interpretable AI and augmented ML.

Figure 11: Gartner Magic Quadrant Data Science 2021

(source: Modified by author from TIBCO)

KNIME

KNIME offers a free and open-source platform that covers most functionality through two complementary products:

KNIME Analytics Platform - open-source software for gathering, transforming and visualizing data and performing modelling. The KNIME Analytics Platform has over 100,000 users worldwide.

KNIME Server - enterprise software for team-based collaboration, automation, management and deployment of data science workflows as analytical applications and services. KNIME server is priced at 29,000 USD (based on 5 users and 8 cores) for medium users and 52,000 USD (based on 5 users and 8 cores) for large users.

In 2017, KNIME added cloud versions of its platform for AWS and Microsoft Azure, improved data quality features and expanded their deep learning capabilities. KNIME has customers across a broad range of industries, but is particularly strong in the life sciences, government and services sectors. Customers like KNIME’s cost-benefit ratio, which is an important consideration as many users will find it difficult to justify the cost of a platform like Alteryx’s.

KNIME’s products are highly regarded and their large user base gives them a strong connection with the data science community. This community is fully integrated with KNIME Hub, which provides an open, searchable marketplace of blueprints and best practices for KNIME. KNIME has lower visibility and slow revenue growth relative to other vendors due to limited upgrades to the commercial platform though. Performance can be an issue for KNIME, particularly with large datasets but they are trying to address this.

KNIME may find it difficult to keep up with others platforms that are aggressively developing features and making acquisitions. This could be part of the reason why Gartner’s assessment of KNIME’s ability to execute has continued to decline in recent years.

Figure 12: Gartner Magic Quadrant Data Science 2021

(source: Modified by author from TIBCO)

Databricks

Databricks was founded in 2013 by the creators of Apache Spark, Delta Lake and MLflow, and has its origins in academia and the open-source community. Over 5,000 organizations utilize Databricks globally and the company’s investors include Microsoft, Andreesen Horowitz and Blackrock. Databricks brings together data engineering, data science and analytics on a unified platform so data teams can collaborate and innovate faster. Databricks leverage the open-source community and its own Spark expertise to provide a platform that is easily accessible to many. Databricks emphasizes ease of infrastructure automation and scalability.

The Databricks platform supports the entire analytics lifecycle and provides proprietary features for security, reliability, operationalization and performance. Data processing utilizes auto-scaling infrastructure and is powered by Apache Spark for high performance. Delta lake provides a reliable and scalable storage layer.

Databricks has been achieving rapid product adoption and revenue growth, particularly in the enterprise sector. They are heavily tilted towards a technical audience though, making adoption harder for business analysts and citizen data scientists. Many customers choose Databricks because they are interested in options to execute Apache Spark, not because they were looking for a data science platform. Companies that are not interested in Spark often do not consider Databricks as a data science platform option. Databricks does not have a generally available on-premises offering.

Figure 13: Gartner Magic Quadrant Data Science 2021

(source: Modified by author from TIBCO)

H20

H20 is an open-source leader in machine learning that is on a mission to democratize data science. H20’s platform is used by hundreds of thousands of data scientists in over 20,000 organizations globally and is popular in both the R and Python communities. H20 supports the most widely used statistical & machine learning algorithms and provides industry leading autoML functionality.

Their platform includes:

H2O Flow - core component

H2O Steam

H2O Sparkling Water - for Spark integration

H2O Deep Water - provides deep learning capabilities

H2O Driverless AI

H2O Driverless AI eases adoption by offering augmentation in multiple areas. It provides augmented feature engineering, including natural language processing functions to convert text attributes into features. Similarly, model selection and hyperparameter tuning can be automated.

H20’s strengths include performance and the company’s focus on trends like augmented data science and explainability. The UI has been criticized by some though, and there is limited integration between H2O Driverless AI and the open-source platform. Some aspects of data access and data preparation could also be improved. Both the commercial and open-source offerings are available on all major clouds.

H2O works on existing big data infrastructure, bare metal and existing Hadoop or Spark clusters. It can ingest data directly from HDFS, Spark, S3, Azure Data Lake or any other data source into its in-memory distributed key-value store. Use cases for the H20 platform include advanced analytics, fraud detection, claims management and digital advertising.

Figure 14: H20 Data Science Platform

(source: H20)

Figure 15: Gartner Magic Quadrant Data Science 2021

(source: Modified by author from TIBCO)

DataRobot

DataRobot is an enterprise AI platform that offers automation and performance across data science workflows, enabling data scientists to work efficiently and citizen data scientists to build models easily. DataRobot provides capabilities beneficial to a wide variety of roles including developers, data scientists, statisticians and business analysts.

DataRobot continues to build out its end-to-end capabilities for a diverse set of users. They also have a broad network of partnerships and integrations which continues to grow, with a new user community site launched in October 2019 to facilitate communications between users and the DataRobot community.

DataRobot has actively pursued acquisitions in recent years to build out their platforms functionality. These acquisitions include:

Cursor - a data collaboration platform in February 2019;

- a data collaboration platform in February 2019; ParallelM - an MLOps platform in June 2019

- an MLOps platform in June 2019 Paxata - a data preparation provider in December 2019

- a data preparation provider in December 2019 Nutonian - augmented time series modeling in 2017

- augmented time series modeling in 2017 Nexosis – automated machine learning in 2018

DataRobot has gained solid traction in the market since going to market in 2015, achieving rapid growth in revenue, number of users and global name recognition. DataRobot’s platform has been adopted by a third of Fortune 50 companies.

DataRobot is perceived by many as a basic tool for non-experts and some customers have indicated concern over DataRobot’s ability to address complex models. In some cases, customers have shifted to other platforms as their needs have grown enterprise wide. Licensing costs have eliminated DataRobot from consideration for some organizations and prevented broad deployment within other organizations.

RapidMiner

RapidMiner provides a balance between ease of use and data science sophistication. It’s ease of use is praised by citizen data scientists while its data science functionality, including its openness to open-source code and functionality, make it appealing to experienced data scientists. The platform emphasizes the core data science functionality and speed of model development and execution.

RapidMiner Studio is the primary model development tool and is available in a free and a commercial edition. RapidMiner Server is an enterprise extension designed for deploying and maintaining models and facilitating collaboration. RapidMiner’s supporting portfolio also includes RapidMiner Real-Time Scoring and RapidMiner Radoop. RapidMiner Turbo Prep, RapidMiner Auto Model and RapidMiner Automated Model Ops are augmented features of the platform, while the RapidMiner AI Cloud offers cloud-based deployment options. RapidMiner continue to introduce new productivity and performance capabilities such as the Radoop acquisition (to address Big Data environments) and building out the RapidMiner marketplace.

RapidMiner supports a wide range of technologies (R, Python, Scala, Java, MATLAB, Octave, HiveQL, Pig, SQL and Groovy). For deep learning; Keras, TensorFlow, Eclipse Deeplearning4j and Theano are integrated. RapidMiner also allows containerization with Docker and Kubernetes to transparently run and scale models.

RapidMiner has over 380,000 users but few of those users are paying customers. They have slow growth relative to competitors, which may be a result of prioritizing profitability over growth.

Figure 16: Gartner Magic Quadrant Data Science 2021

(source: Modified by author from TIBCO)

SAS

SAS is one of the oldest and largest players in the analytics space. SAS has over 83,000 customers, the largest ecosystem of users and partners and high market penetration in all verticals. Their solutions are aimed at statistics, analytics and modelling, but as they are proprietary there is a steep learning curve. SAS has a variety of software products for analytics and data science supporting statistics, machine learning, text analytics, forecasting, time series analysis, econometrics and optimization. Despite being a leader, SAS faces threats on multiple fronts from other large vendors, maturing disruptors and open-source solutions, particularly because of the high cost of their products. SAS is evolving though with SAS Visual Analytics and interfaces with the open-source tools R, Python and Hadoop.

SAS has traditionally provided tools for specialists rather than citizen data scientists, but they are introducing Visual Analytics and Visual Statistics products with easier to use UIs. They have also introduced automated suggestions for data quality and preparation, and suggest visualizations based on variable distribution and other measures. The Visual Analytics suite has a cloud-ready architecture, which is more open than prior SAS architectures and makes analytics more accessible to a broad range of users. SAS Factory Miner helps data science teams to collaborate via automated large-scale machine learning.

SAS has struggled to offer an integrated and open platform as the market’s focus has shifted to open-source software and flexibility. SAS is perceived as lacking support for open-source tools and their multi-product approach can be confusing. There is also a perception of high licensing costs.

Figure 17: Gartner Magic Quadrant Data Science 2021

(source: Modified by author from TIBCO)

MathWorks

MathWorks is a private company that offers the MATLAB platform, which has traditionally been focused on engineering, science and high-end financial use cases. MATLAB has high visibility in the advanced analytics field, a large installed base and deep customer relations making it a strong competitor. Given the relatively steep learning curve of MATLAB’s proprietary tools it is not really a direct competitor with Alteryx though. Areas for improvement include MLOps and interpretability capabilities.

Figure 18: Gartner Magic Quadrant Data Science 2021

(source: Modified by author from TIBCO)

Conclusion

A tool like SAS requires significant time to learn and once proficient users will be reluctant to switch. User friendly visual analytic tools are lowering lock-in in the category, particularly those that can interface with open-source tools. This makes it more likely that the best tool will win and increases price competition. Lock-in can still result though, as once a company has built data science pipelines on a platform it will likely be reluctant to change platforms unless there is a significant advantage in doing so.

The future would appear to be cloud based tools that can handle massive volumes of data and allow both expert and citizen data scientists to easily collaborate. In the long-run companies that are involved in data warehousing are well positioned to forward integrate if they so choose. Data science platforms will need to offer end-to-end platforms with value-add tools like autoML to remain relevant. Even so, data science platforms may face pricing pressure going forward as competition in the market continues to increase.

While Alteryx has had a difficult 12-18 months and questions remain about the company's relevance in a world dominated by cloud hosted analytics based on the ELT paradigm, hiring data could indicate that Alteryx's difficulties are being overstated. An increasing number of job postings mention Alteryx as a required competency and Alteryx continues to be a more commonly required competency than Databricks.

Figure 19: Open Jobs Requiring Software Competency

(source: Created by author using data from Revealera.com)

Alteryx's current share price appears to be based on an assumption of an on-going deterioration in performance and competitive position which may be overly pessimistic. If Alteryx can continue to build their end-to-end capabilities and successfully launch a cloud native solution, they will still be well positioned for success going forward.