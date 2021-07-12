Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we posted last Wednesday. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy!

Rena Sherbill: Hi again, everybody. Welcome back to the show. Happy July. Hope everybody is doing well. Excited to bring you my conversation today with Jason Wild, who many of you following the cannabis sector, those of you following it on Twitter, those of you following it in general, hopefully know who Jason Wild is, President of JW Asset Management, which has its hand in many cannabis investments, and in general has a good take on the cannabis landscape. He's also the Executive Chairman of TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF), which is one of our favorite MSOs to talk about, one of our favorite U.S. cannabis players that we've been talking about, focused a lot on the east coast.

We talk to Jason today about his roles at JW Asset Management, coming to TerrAscend, building that role, what they have to look forward to. Also his background as a pharmacist and coming into the sector, where he sees the U.S. landscape going, how he sees it growing, in which ways he sees it growing, and what advantages and disadvantages MSOs have within that developing picture.

And speaking of MSOs and the developing U.S. picture, I got a great message from a listener who has a lot of great things to say about the podcast, and raised a really interesting point or kind of commented on a broader interesting point that we've been talking about, which is what happens to these cannabis companies as legalization, as regulations develop.

So this comment is from the CEO of a private cannabis company, called SightLogix, which provides outdoor smart cameras which provides security for outdoor grows and processing facilities for some of your favorite U.S. and Canadian players in the field. So John Romanowich, who is the CEO had this to say about what happens when 280E gets repealed.

Here's my prediction. I believe when 280E is removed and the market settles, although net income will go up a little, much of the value will be transferred to the customer in the form of lower product prices, as it does in other competitive markets. So if lower prices to the customer are the outcome, this will put a squeeze on companies with lower operating margin and debt. Strong companies like Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) will get stronger at the expense of those with weak balance sheets and low margins. On a different note 280E has made illegal operators products less expensive than those operating legally. So as 280E goes away, I expect a more rapid transfer of the market to the legal operators. All this bodes well for companies like Trulieve.

He himself is long Trulieve, and a couple other companies. And John's point is one that I think we would do well to think of this developing U.S. picture and what it means for companies and what it means for us as investors. Welcome all questions comments about this and other cannabis related matters.

Jason, welcome to The Cannabis Investing Podcast. I was saying it's a long time coming. It's great to have you on, an established veteran of the industry. It's great to have you.

Jason Wild: Oh, absolutely. It's my pleasure to be here. Thanks for having me.

RS: It's our pleasure. So I would say a litany of titles come after your name in the cannabis industry to be sure. A pharmacist, which I feel like is a really interesting background to come into the industry with, and I imagine part of what led you through the healthcare sector. President, CEO is that the correct title of JW Asset Management? I don't know if it's President or CEO or both.

JW: It's just President.

RS: President is good enough. Executive Chairman of TerrAscend, one of our favorite MSOs to talk about and a lot of people's favorite MSOs to invest in. So catch us up on how you got to the industry, how you started JW Asset Management, how you got involved with TerrAscend, give us the highlights and some of the low lights if you want?

JW: Sure, sure. Yeah, absolutely. So yes, I'm originally a pharmacist, as you mentioned, practiced for, I think, about 11 months or so as a pharmacist. I was -- or at least full time for that amount of time. And I was just so much more interested in the stock market. I had read Peter Lynch, who ran Fidelity, Magellan. He wrote a couple of books back in, I guess the eighties that I read when I was in pharmacy school. And it was all Bible. If you're a pharmacist, you should have an edge over all these people on Wall Street that are running big money and investing in drug stocks and they don't have the same advantage of knowing that space as well.

So took that whole approach to heart, started investing, when I became a pharmacist because I was making $65,000 a year in 1997. And that was like, more money than I possibly could need at the time. So I was like taking every other paycheck and putting it in my Charles Schwab account and using margin, a lot of margin, because I didn't know any better.

And that first year, being a pharmacist, and at 65 grand was a pharmacist, and I made my stock portfolio, I made like over half a million bucks. And I realized that I was -- they don't talk about it in his book or in other books, but it's like, people are either -- in my view, they're either wired to be able to make money in the stock market, or they're not. And a lot of people are not, because they have sort of, they're wired, that they hold on to their losers, and they sell their winners.

And while I have other issues, I'm good at holding my winners or buying more of my winners, if the company is executing really well, and selling my winners relatively quickly. So realized that I was -- and also you just have to have a feel for the market. So I felt like I was good and I found an ad in the back of Barron's that said, do you want to start your own mutual fund or hedge fund, called the guy up and got a whole primer on what I would need to do to start a fund. And that's what I decided to do. It cost me about $20,000 in legal fees. And my view was sort of if you build it, they will come.

I didn't care what I started with. So I launched the fund with $80,000 under management in late '98. And it was just sort of okay, now let's go do this. And I ended up -- I got lucky, I hooked up with a guy who had a bigger fund, who liked having me around, like provided his whole infrastructure, his office in New York City. And for those first eight or nine years or so or actually -- I'm sorry, 12 years, for the first 12 years, we did only public equities. My real wheelhouse was pharmaceutical companies. And even within that it was specialty pharma companies, which are the companies that are smaller than the big cap companies like Merck, and Pfizer and Abbott.

I found that more entrepreneurial, a lot of them were built through M&A. I was pretty good at, if a company announced we're buying product, XYZ, I was pretty good at being able to sort of on the back of an envelope being able to figure out how accretive that product would be and just overall, whether it was a high quality product to own. And those were the companies that I like the best and say, about 10 years in or so around '08 or '08, I ended up referring a deal between two companies that I own. And the company that got this deal that I found for them, they paid $10 million for this product, had a few things break their way, and they made like over $200 million in profits over the next the seven or eight years.

So that's what put the idea in my head of, I want for the fun to own a drug company, because I think I can find good products and good assets and be able to shake them loose. And I had run my fund, like my family office mainly because it was mostly my money, especially from the beginning. And that -- but that's just sort of always like -- I always -- from the beginning, I've always had pretty much 100% of my net worth has been in the fund and I always looked at it as I'm taking -- everybody else can just sort of come along for the ride. To me that was just sort of a gravy.

So in 2010, we started a drug company, a smaller drug company called Arbor Pharmaceuticals. I had gone out and updated all my docs with my investors, in my Funds so that we can invest in private companies. We bought -- we actually bought this small little company called the Arbor to us as a platform. They were three years old. They were doing like a $1.5 million in sales. We bought it for $2.5 million, put another $3 million on the balance sheet. I partnered up, I recruited a CEO who I thought was going to be a superstar CEO. And it was -- we closed on that deal. And it was like, okay, let's go find some good assets and things like that and build this into a real company.

And that just took off like a like a moonshot. In 2010 when we bought Arbor, I had got the fund up to about $23 million in assets under management. We were up like 24% or so, net. That was our net return, or average return for those prior years. But we did this Arbor deal. We found a few good deals that first year. And the next year we did -- we took the company from practically nothing to in 2011 we did $127 million in sales and $55 million in pretax profits. Next year, we did like $75 million in profit. And then in 2015, KKR, the big U.S. private equity firm, they bought a third of Arbor at $1.12 billion valuation, which was like 155x what my investors paid when they first invested.

And KKR bought secondary shares. So it meant I could actually do go to my investors and offer to cash them out. It wasn't just money that was going into the company. And we were able to offer to our investors that they could sell as much as they wanted to KKR at this 155x return, because the value of Arbor went up so much, it ballooned the size of my fund to like over $300 million in assets under management. And the crazy thing was at that point we had like -- because most of those investors rolled their money back into the fund, we had like $140 million in cash. I'm usually pretty bullish and find stuff to invest in. But we had this sort of cash burning a hole in our pocket. And that way they just worked out beautifully. That was right around the time, I got a call from a Canadian banker, raising money for a medical cannabis company up there.

This was around end of '14, beginning of '15. I decided to take a trip up and see what it was all about. I mean, I had always been a fan of cannabis myself, but never really knew about the business side, or that they were legalizing it, or that they had legalized it in Canada. So took a trip up there. And that's where I got bitten by the bug. They told me about all the real medical uses for cannabis, also how it was starting to be seen as a harm reduction tool for the opioid crisis. And just -- I remember leaving that meeting on my way back to the Toronto airport, to go home and I was like, this is going to be huge.

And to me, I considered it pharmaceuticals. It just was -- to me it was just the only part of the pharma space that I thought was going to grow significantly over the next 20 years. And I was there to start -- I was starting to sour a little bit on regular pharmaceuticals, that it was going to start to become tougher. So I just said to myself, I need to meet as many companies as I possibly can up in Canada. That was the only place I was comfortable investing. Because -- not that it was so long ago, but I was afraid of getting arrested if I did something in the U.S.

So I just started that first year or so I probably took like four or five trips up to Canada, where on a few of them, I started in Vancouver, walked my way to Ontario over a few days and met with like any companies that would that would meet with me, they were all privates. I don't think they were any public ones yet at that point. And we invested mainly in five of them. And fortunately, those five turned out to be some of the leaders in the space. We were up until I think the beginning of '19, we were top six or seven shareholder in Canopy Growth (CGC), top shareholder in Cronos (CRON), Organigram (OGI), CannTrust and, and one other that's slipping my mind.

But towards the end of '17, by then all these companies went public. And we had a really substantial portfolio of these public Canadian companies. And I was talking to the CEO of Canopy, the then CEO, Bruce Linton. And I said to him, you know what, I feel like, it just sort of hit me. I feel like I've been following the same arc that I followed in pharma years earlier, where I invested for those first years in non-control positions in pharmaceutical companies. I learned the space, I built the network made some money. And then with Arbor, I brought all that to bear and something that I felt I could have more influence over by being the Chairman and Lead Investor.

I said, I just did the same first part in cannabis. We've been investing for now for three or four years in the space. And now I think there's a huge opportunity to do like Arbor 2.0, and go out and start a company up here from scratch. And the difference is when we started Arbor, I never would have said, we're going to be like a top three or five company in the world, in pharmaceuticals within a few years. Because there's a few companies like Merck and Pfizer, and those that would have something else to say about that, that were much more entrenched. But I felt like in cannabis, the really the level of competition was not necessarily -- it wasn't as strong. And I felt like we could really put together a company, build a company that could be a top player in the world over some period of time.

So that was the original idea. And it ended up -- Bruce was very excited about and said Canopy wants to be involved in that. And it ended up manifesting itself through TerrAscend. I had -- this was in November of '17. In January '17, I had put $250,000 into TerrAscend. They were -- it was a public company. I got to know them a little bit. But a few days after a conversation with Bruce I reached out to TerrAscend and said I wanted to come up and see them. I went up to visit them and I convinced them they have like a 50-ish million dollar market cap. They had their license to grow. They didn't have their license to sell yet. And I convinced them to take a $52 million private placement from me.

Well, I led it and then I like Canopy Growth and Canopy Rivers (OTCPK:CNPOF) will invest in that deal. So I did 60%, NIH did 20%. And I became the Chairman. That deal closed in the end of '17. First six months or so we were doing all only Canada still. And then John Boehner got named to the Board of Acreage (OTCQX:ACRGF) in the spring of '18. And I was like -- that just like flipped the switch in my head. I was like, forget it, nobody's getting arrested. There's too many rich and powerful people in the U.S. now that are getting involved in the industry. And that's what made us pivot.

For my fund, we all -- we -- for my fund and for TerrAscend, we hadn't done anything in the U.S. up until that point. And we sort of pivoted on both sides and decided to go into the U.S. took a little while to restructure Canopy shares. I don't want to get them kicked off the -- I think they were on the New York Stock Exchange at the time. But we figured that all out. We changed our shares for exchangeable shares, that they could only monetize upon U.S. permissibility. And then we were ready to go.

We actually -- this was '18, in the summer of '18, we applied. We heard there was a license applications were going to be open in New Jersey. So we decided to apply in New Jersey organically on our own. But we were also in the process of looking for acquisitions and things like that. We got our first major acquisition done. In the beginning of '19, we bought The Apothecarium, which is considered one of the nicest dispensary chains in California.

We also bought a flower brand, they're called as State Flower, which we -- which is super premium flower there. But then our next acquisition, which was our most successful one was Ilera Healthcare in Pennsylvania. They owned roughly 20% of the wholesale market, in terms of as a cultivator or manufacturer, roughly one in five products on shelves everywhere in the state was made by them. Pennsylvania is a good market for -- as a medical market it's a, what I like to call an Eat while you Dream state, because you can make money and profits under medical, and then when it goes -- if and when it goes Rec, hopefully, you know, revenues and profits will double or triple from there.

So Pennsylvania was very attractive to us. We got that deal with Ilera done. And we've expanded capacity, I think about 5x since then. And we still own a good market share there, as well as owning some retail. So that's pretty much -- in terms of TerrAscend, and we sort of came out of nowhere, because all of these other MSOs had been doing this for a much longer period of time, and had either built stuff from scratch or made acquisitions to get to whatever footprint they had.

We, say about two years ago, we decided that -- started to take the approach of going deep and not wide. Trulieve was a good example for me of a company that was very focused. And it was like in their home state, and it was sort of like anybody else going in there, it was like an away game for them. Therefore -- and I realized -- and that's why Trulieve was doing so well and was so profitable.

And I realized that sort of -- if we were much more focused, and we only wanted to enter states where we can be one of the dominant players, then, because we were not spread as thin, we were going to have a better chance of succeeding. And also, if you're more focused, you're going to build more scale in less places, and therefore have better margins. You get better margins in the near term. But over the long term, if and when these markets get more competitive, if you've got, a scale that's 3x your average competitor, there might be a price at which they can still make money, and you can still make a good profit.

So that was sort of the strategy that we decided to employ. Pennsylvania was the first example. But even in terms of Jersey, we built out jersey, so that we can be one of the top three players in the state. We didn't know that medical -- that Rec was coming. I mean, that was a nice bonus for us. And it's supposed to start in the second half of this year. But we now have 140,000 square foot cultivation facility, built in New Jersey, and we've started selling out of there in the last 10 months or so. And we have two dispensaries open. We'll open up our third in the next few months. And we're going to be ready for Rec when it kicks in, probably in the fourth quarter of this year.

The other major asset that we have on the East Coast is we bought a cultivation and manufacturing facility from Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), when they had to divest it, because they made the acquisition of Grassroots. Maryland won't let you have two cultivation facilities. So we bought that asset a few months ago. And those were really our three main assets in the U.S. and we liked having them all not too far from each other. It's just a lot harder.

Even when you look at there's some attractive assets out west or in Arizona or Nevada and things like that. I find that it's a lot harder when you can't when you're not in the same time zone. And when you can't just jump in a car, go out and see people or see a facility when you feel like you need to you need to go see it.

So that's really another sort of strategy that we've been following as well. We prefer to be contiguous with the states that were that we're in are pretty, pretty nearby.

In terms of…

RS: Let me ask you a question in terms of like Seeking Alpha, like seeking the beyond kind of what everybody else is seeking. And you talked about that in your journey with investing and also in your journey in terms of from spot to spot how you've ended up kind of, I would say, on the right side of like cannabis investing, it kind of seems like you see -- to borrow any cliché, you see kind of one step ahead of where it's going.

I guess, one, what kind of few things or a couple of things have you taken in general that -- because it's not just an entrepreneurial spirit, it's not just kind of having an insight or a special insight or a network. What do you feel like engenders that ability to kind of see that vision?

And also on the cannabis side, speaking of going deep and not broad, is that something that you question in the near future? Is that something that you've questioned in recent past, like in these past few months, as these questions arise? Like, what is the right path forward for MSOs? Talk to me about how you see that, especially coming from where you're coming from.

JW: Sure. So in terms of, you know, feeling like seeing where sort of the markets going, or the old, what's the thing they said about Gretzky, like skating to where the puck is going, I don't know exactly what -- I mean, I think that's what's made me -- I think it's the same scale that's made me a decent investor is sort of seeing where it's going, and also not being too anchored to say, well, this is what we had decided that we're going to do. So we're going to keep doing that.

As a good investor, you need to often realize you made a mistake, if you invest in something that's not working, and it's back to like cutting your losers, and moving on. And I think that I'm just not -- I try to not be too emotionally attached to any of those decisions, so that when I see things that are changing, or that they may, in the future, that I can sort of, yeah, hopefully skate to where the where the puck is going.

The good thing that we have is that because my fund is one of the bigger investors in the space, and we see a lot of deals, that's helped inform, even for TerrAscend where we're going to go because originally, we wanted to get into the U.S. and we bought this asset in California. And California was one of the biggest markets in the country, if not the world, and we were going to go get a get a piece of that, right. But then in the ensuing, say 10 or so months, through the fund, we started seeing these deals that were coming to us where they were operators on the East Coast.

And these East Coast operators were like, printing money compared to what was going on in the West Coast, because it was so much more limited, that it was so competitive to be able to get a license. On the west coast, it was -- they wrote the laws to try to bring the illegal industry into the legal fold. But on the East Coast there isn't that much of an illegal industry other than guys that are buying product from the West Coast and selling it on the East Coast. So they didn't need to bring everybody in. And they can make it a much more competitive process. And when it comes down to it the state's your partner in the tax dollar. So they don't want to see there to be -- they don't want to see a major imbalance in terms of too much supply.

So though -- that's sort of the -- those are the reasons that we sort of gravitated towards the East Coast. But a lot of it is just this attitude of whatever we're doing now doesn't mean that or however we're making money now, doesn't mean that that's how we're necessarily going to be making money in five years, or in ten years. You just need to be able to be willing to pivot. And when you have a company that's not that big, it's so much easier to sort of to use more metaphors, to turn the ship and go in another in another direction.

So I think that answers the first part of your question in terms of going forward should still be deep, and not wide, I think absolutely, because that's still the best way to very effectively run your businesses, right? If I'm in 12 states versus being in four states there's no way that we're going to be able to, at least at this point, effectively compete in those 12 states, that we're going have the same chance of winning in all of those places.

So I still feel really strongly about that. And then what's happened more recently, which has really gotten us excited is because we're so focused on these East Coast Limited License states, these Limited License states, mostly them have caps either on dispensaries or on cultivation capacity. So the second mover to go into a state, I'll use Massachusetts as an example. Massachusetts is a great state. It's got relatively low caps. You can only have, I think, three rec dispensaries. So -- and you only have 100,000 square feet of canopy -- for the second mover to go into one of those states, you don't have to worry that one of the other big players already owns, 30% or 40% of the market because nobody can.

So we can get in there and not worry that we won't be able to compete. And not only that, because the caps are relatively low, like right now, out of the other 10 top market cap MSOs, other than TerrAscend, every single other one is already either tapped in Massachusetts, or are already there. So the prices to buy our way into those states have been going down. The last deal was Jushi (OTCQX:JUSHF) entered Massachusetts, and they paid something like five times run rate EBITDA, and like three times next year's projected EBITDA.

So the valuations have gone down. And you know the reason why, because there's no buyers left. Nobody else -- it's like a dime a dozen now we see these independent operators in Massachusetts that are doing like $20 million in EBITDA this year, they're going to make $30 million or $40 million next year, and there's practically no other companies that can pull off a $100 million plus deal to buy them. So we think that -- we think that approach has served us well. And we can there's probably 10 other states that we can find accretive deals in right now. But we're still being super, super picky. Because we don't want to do anything.

We enter another state, we don't want to do anything that will take away our bandwidth from where we are or just overall that will, give us less of a chance to succeed in all the states that we're operating.

RS: So let me ask you, before I let you go in, like 30 seconds, what would you say to cannabis investors who are questioning why they're still invested? Or to investors who are speculating whether or not to be invested? What do you say to them?

JW: I think that these are great businesses. Don't be too focused on what's going to happen from a legislative perspective, federally in the U.S., because if I remember back in 2015 in Canada, telling people, within five years, it's going to be legal in the U.S., and we're going to invest in the U.S. and we're still not anywhere closer than we were, right? So and you can never, as an investor, I've never ever made money, betting on what I think is going to happen in Washington. And often you can end up being right, and you still don't make money.

So don't pay too much attention to that and realize that the longer that it takes, from a legislative perspective in Washington, the better these companies, the good operators that are out there right now, they're going to be able to continue to build their business with a little less competition, because once it's federally legal, and you're able to be on the U.S. exchanges, that means the U.S. listed operators, that Coca-Colas (KO) or Constellations (STZ) or Pfizer (PFE), that they're going to be able to enter as well.

For as long as it takes, let's enjoy the fact that there's not a lot of competition, and build. And if it takes another five years, hopefully, a lot of these operators will be five or ten times the size, from a profitability perspective to where they are now, which means that their stock price should go up, in conjunction with that. And then if you get U.S. legalization, and we can get U.S., uplisting or -- and things like that, the stock should go up a lot from there, but they'll go up off a high, a much higher base, and sort of, in my view, it's like pay me now, if we got to progress now, it's like pay me now or pay me a lot more later.

So that's generally -- that's the way that I see it. And the great thing is that you have businesses now even versus a year ago, there's a lot of companies that are at least that EBITDA positive, many of them are now cash flow positive. These are sustainable businesses, and most of them that are such a big window in the beginning of this year that raise money, that most of them also raised enough money to take care of their plans for the next few years. So we are in such a better place than we were a year ago in terms of most of these companies. And just don't worry too much about the catalysts.

Like I love I love companies that have like -- what was Amazon's (AMZN) cap? Amazon never had a catalyst. They just kept doing an awesome --

RS: They made their own catalysts.

JW: Exactly. But it was always incremental. It was just that they kept getting better and better. It was never one thing. So I think the same approach applies towards the U.S. multi state operators. We know there's massive demand. People have been using cannabis for thousands of years. The stigma's starting to go away. It's already $100 billion plus, illegal market. It's just a matter of continuing to bring more people over into the legal market. And as the stigma goes away more and more people are even entering the market as consumers.

So we really have the -- we have the wind at our backs and let's just, for the long term there's no way that a lot of these companies aren't going to be a lot higher in three to five years than they are now.

RS: Yes, couldn't agree more. I feel like very well said in terms of, if your investing horizon is long enough. Don't lose faith for all the reasons you just outlined. Jason, this is clearly the first part of a conversation. So I'm happy to have had you on for part one. I look forward to part two, I hope. But thank you so much for joining us today. Really appreciate it and really happy to have you on the show.

JW: Absolutely. Thank you for having me, and it definitely went too fast.

