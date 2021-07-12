itakayuki/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Daiwa House Industry (OTCPK:DWAHY) looks set to experience challenging conditions post-pandemic in its key business segments (Commercial and Logistics, Business & Corporate Facilities). This is negative given their high profitability and limited order visibility. Increasing reliance on property development will increase gearing and earnings quality will be questionable over its level of sustainability. We are neutral on the shares.

Quick primer

Daiwa House Industry is a Japanese construction group building residential (mainly prefabricated) and commercial properties, conducting renovation work as well as operating hotels and sports clubs. It has a small North American business with Stanley-Martin Holdings which is active on the East Coast. Its core peers are Sekisui House (OTCPK:SKHSY), Mitsui Fudosan (OTCPK:MTSFY) and Daito Trust (OTCPK:DIFTY).

FY3/2021 sales by segment

Source: Company, created by Karreta Advisors

FY3/2021 operating profit by segment

Source: Company, created by Karreta Advisors

FY3/2021 operating profit margin by segment

Source: Company, created by Karreta Advisors

Key financials

Source: Company, Refinitiv, created by Karreta Advisors

Our objectives

Daiwa House has guided conservatively for FY3/2022 and consensus expects earnings will not recover to pre-pandemic levels until FY3/2023. In this piece we want to assess the following:

Assumptions for relatively conservative FY3/2022 guidance and whether they are realistic.

The outlook for the Commercial Facilities segment, which is Daiwa House's core earnings driver with falling emphasis on Single-Family Homes and Condos. Also, look at the scope for development property sales.

We will take each one in turn.

Some effort needed in FY3/2022

Company guidance for FY3/2022 was a disappointment as operating profits were guided to decline 10% YoY despite a slight upturn of 4% YoY for sales volume. Although consensus is estimating higher numbers with operating profits declining only 2% YoY, the general view appears to be that Daiwa House will have three core issues to face as it approaches a post-pandemic environment YoY.

Firstly (and not pandemic-related) was a JPY24.8 billion/$225 million one-off gain lifting FY3/2021 operating profits from an actuarial adjustment to employees' retirement benefits - underlying profits were much weaker (underlying OP actually dropped 13% YoY) hence hurdles are higher than what is optically suggested YoY. The company aims to offset this via sales of development properties - we will tackle this next.

The second point is Daiwa House has been ramping up investment into development properties for sale, particularly in assets such as logistics facilities (with ramping online shopping activity). There is upside to guidance if a suitable number of properties are sold during the year, but sustaining such activities may become challenging and questions may be raised from an earnings quality perspective.

The third point is limited earnings visibility. Company disclosure of non-consolidated forecasts for FY3/2022 has a 7.5% jump YoY in orders. This sounds encouraging but the key driver is in Single-Family Housing and Condos which are low margin. Disappointingly, order visibility for the key earnings driver Commercial Facilities is expected to see only a 1% increase YoY - the issue here appears to be continued difficulties in hotel construction and limited land development for urban areas and large-scale shopping malls.

Whilst we believe that business conditions are not worsening, we expect difficult conditions to persist in H1 FY3/2022 and with a limited upturn in H2 FY3/2022. A major sales push to liquidate development assets could theoretically easily make up the numbers for the year, but would not leave much spare powder going forwards. We believe growth prospects are limited for FY3/2022.

Next we look at the longer term outlook, especially for the Commercial Facilities segment.

Growing emphasis on sale of assets

Daiwa House's highest margin business is Commercial Facilities, constructing retail, hotel and commercial complexes as well as childcare, medical and nursing care facilities. Recently the company had been seeing larger ticket sizes coming through, with the average price per building rising to JPY490 million/$4.4 million in FY3/2020 from JPY380 million/$3.4 million in FY3/2019. Large projects worth JPY1 billion/$9.1 million accounted for more than 30% of total contracts. In this segment there is a growing emphasis on the development and sale of investment properties.

We have mentioned the relatively low growth order outlook for FY3/2022 for this segment previously. It would appear that the positive trends that have been in place are reversing - large ticket business may fall as tenants re-focus on smaller roadside developments, and the hotel/hospitality industry will see a sustained lack of demand in an already saturated market.

Management has been focusing on increasing the level of recurring income by rental management. This proportion reached 29% in FY3/2020 (FY3/2021 not disclosed), but we have an issue with this categorization as it includes the sale of development properties - we would not classify one-shot sales of assets as recurring despite having a growing portfolio.

The company has now amassed a significant portfolio of investment real estate - in FY3/2021 the total book value was JPY1,290 billion/$11.7 billion. The breakdown of these assets was as follows:

Breakdown of investment assets

Source: Company, created by Karreta Advisors

Guidance for FY3/2021 is to sell development properties to the tune of JPY268 billion/$2.4 billion, with a planned operating profit margin of 23%. The company will continue to invest in real estate development in order to maintain a pipeline of disposals, as the current portfolio will last 5 years at the current pace of sale. The major leaning towards Logistics, Business & Corporate Facilities spanning logistic centers and factories is a slight concern with its high concentration.

There is likely to be a continued mix shift towards property development sales in the medium term, which will be positive for margins but may indicate the slowdown in its core construction business. If order visibility does not improve, there may be little choice but to sell assets to maintain earnings. However, there is increasing competition for developments and land bids are becoming more competitive which again raises questions on the sustainability of this income stream.

We surmise that the company has the ability in the medium term to show earnings growth from property development asset sales, even if construction activities remain muted. However, this does not look like a sustainable trend and consequently we are neutral on the longer term outlook.

Balance sheet

The focus on property development (and less on construction activities) has meant Daiwa House has been using leverage to finance land purchases. The net debt balance reached a record high of JPY950 billion/$8.6 billion and the debt to equity ratio was 0.75x which is above the 0.5x company policy. The level of indebtedness is not acute, and management explain that the environment is positive and they took advantage of good deal opportunities.

Valuation

Consensus forecasts value the shares at PER FY3/2022 9.3x with a dividend yield of 3.8%. The free cash flow yield is expected to be negative, given a larger-than-usual capex plan of JPY440 billion/$4.0 billion with 60% of the budget allocated to Logistics, Business & Corporate Facilities - the focus is on data center development, but we feel this is a sector-wide trend.

With earnings set to reach above pre-pandemic levels in FY3/2023, the shares are trading on PER 8.6x with a free cash flow yield of 3.3%.

Whilst headline multiples are not demanding, we believe the changing business model is increasing the risk profile from both balance sheet as well as earnings quality. We do not see the shares as being undervalued attractively enough.

Risks

Upside risk comes from major demand appearing for data center development. Although logistics appears to be the key driver for property development, an additional category will enhance earnings visibility and help offset weakness in areas such as shopping malls and hotels.

Daiwa House is a sponsor of Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation (8984 JP). There could be a major sale of assets to the J-REIT by the company to monetize its asset portfolio and to pay down debts or to fund shareholder returns.

The company is expected to unveil its 7th Medium Term Plan at the end of FY3/2022. This may have new ideas about growth initiatives and improving shareholder returns that may be received positively by the market.

Downside risk comes from saturating market conditions in high demand sectors such as logistics and nursing homes. This will result in less construction business as well as lower than expected pricing at sale of property developments.

Investors may also see a lack of overseas presence being a reason to discount the shares. The impact on earnings from Stanley-Martin is immaterial, and longer term earnings visibility has its limits from a primarily domestic business.

Conclusion

Daiwa House has been a steady performer in the construction space, doubling sales volumes over the last 10 years and improving profitability. Market conditions were arguably very good pre-pandemic, but the key tailwinds such as hotel and shopping mall developments do not look like returning in the medium term. The shift in business focus towards Logistics, Business & Corporate Facilities and property development sales bring opportunities for growth as well as a rising risk profile for the company, namely gearing and questionable earnings quality with a rising dependence on asset sales. Valuations are not demanding, but we are not compelled to invest and have a neutral rating on the shares.