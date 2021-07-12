RYT: Technology Dashboard For July
Summary
- A dashboard with metrics in technology industries.
- Value and quality scores, and their evolution since last month.
- Focus on RYT.
- A list of cheap stocks.
This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in technology and communication services. It may also serve as a top-down analysis of some technology ETFs, whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.
Shortcut
The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.
Base Metrics
I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non-available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).
I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.
Value and Quality Scores
I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for hardware in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in hardware companies.
The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).
The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.
Current data
The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.
|
VS
|
QS
|
EY
|
SY
|
FY
|
ROE
|
GM
|
EYh
|
SYh
|
FYh
|
ROEh
|
GMh
|
RetM
|
RetY
|
Hardware
|
20.38
|
-22.37
|
0.0390
|
1.2379
|
0.0393
|
4.05
|
40.25
|
0.0332
|
0.8402
|
0.0408
|
6.79
|
42.07
|
-3.57%
|
69.54%
|
Comm. Equip.
|
-37.20
|
26.17
|
0.0256
|
0.1325
|
0.0259
|
21.48
|
62.56
|
0.0308
|
0.2960
|
0.0428
|
13.94
|
63.67
|
-0.87%
|
72.78%
|
Entertainment
|
-59.83
|
-49.88
|
-0.0025
|
0.1795
|
0.0353
|
1.48
|
41.17
|
0.0517
|
0.4572
|
0.0410
|
17.30
|
44.91
|
-5.89%
|
85.16%
|
Electronic Equip.
|
-35.65
|
34.08
|
0.0306
|
0.2556
|
0.0396
|
16.84
|
42.69
|
0.0440
|
0.9030
|
0.0416
|
11.77
|
34.14
|
-3.98%
|
60.01%
|
Software
|
-42.50
|
6.40
|
0.0196
|
0.0951
|
0.0213
|
19.09
|
85.09
|
0.0280
|
0.1906
|
0.0405
|
16.74
|
86.12
|
6.36%
|
33.59%
|
Telecom
|
-65.87
|
-26.98
|
0.0167
|
0.6378
|
-0.0098
|
5.72
|
58.70
|
0.0501
|
0.6660
|
0.0367
|
12.34
|
58.88
|
2.62%
|
34.61%
|
Semiconductors
|
-40.58
|
13.35
|
0.0289
|
0.1347
|
0.0249
|
27.35
|
63.63
|
0.0465
|
0.2663
|
0.0380
|
22.09
|
61.83
|
0.79%
|
54.54%
|
IT Services
|
-30.41
|
6.51
|
0.0271
|
0.2376
|
0.0269
|
27.47
|
55.50
|
0.0407
|
0.3555
|
0.0357
|
24.13
|
55.95
|
1.62%
|
47.53%
Value And Quality chart
The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industries (higher is better).
Chart: author; data: Portfolio123
Evolution since last month
Since last month, the value score has improved a bit in hardware, entertainment, and deteriorated in communication equipment, software.
Chart: author; data: Portfolio123
Momentum
The next chart plots momentum data.
Chart: author; data: Portfolio123
Interpretation
Hardware is undervalued by about 20% relative to historical averages, but quality is below the baseline. Communication equipment and electronic equipment are in the opposite situation: their overvaluation may be partly offset by good quality scores. Software, IT services and semiconductors are overvalued by 30% to 43% relative to historical averages, and slightly above the quality baseline. Telecommunications and entertainment are the less attractive industries regarding my metrics, with both scores far in negative territory.
Focus on RYT
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) has been tracking the S&P 500 Equal Weight Information Technology Index since 11/01/2006. It has a total expense ratio of 0.40%, which is significantly higher than capital-weighted ETFs in the same sector like XLK (0.12%) and VGT (0.10%). As of writing, the fund holds 76 stocks. The next table shows the top 15 holdings with basic valuation and growth metrics. Their aggregate weight is about 22%. The largest holdings weighs less than 1.7% of the portfolio value. The risk related to individual stocks is much lower than for capital-weighted ETFs in the same sector, where the top two holdings Apple Inc (AAPL) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT) together represent over 40% of assets.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Weight%
|
EPS growth% ttm
|
P/E ttm
|
P/E fwd
|
Enphase Energy Inc
|
1.64
|
-63.47
|
297.36
|
91.63
|
Apple Inc
|
1.50
|
39.74
|
32.56
|
28.24
|
ServiceNow Inc
|
1.49
|
-77.92
|
751.45
|
102.88
|
Paycom Software Inc
|
1.48
|
-25.92
|
154.16
|
90.25
|
NVIDIA Corporation
|
1.48
|
57.77
|
94.93
|
50.30
|
Fortinet Inc
|
1.47
|
38.91
|
86.95
|
68.54
|
Advanced Micro Devices Inc
|
1.47
|
467.55
|
38.64
|
42.13
|
Adobe Inc
|
1.47
|
52.30
|
52.34
|
49.39
|
Tyler Technologies Inc
|
1.46
|
7.40
|
108.46
|
71.36
|
Skyworks Solutions Inc
|
1.46
|
56.88
|
26.21
|
18.33
|
PayPal Holdings Inc
|
1.45
|
177.67
|
68.42
|
63.50
|
Gartner Inc
|
1.45
|
25.23
|
64.69
|
39.99
|
Monolithic Power Systems Inc
|
1.45
|
43.60
|
103.96
|
57.53
|
Accenture PLC
|
1.44
|
17.04
|
34.95
|
35.55
|
Microsoft Corp
|
1.42
|
22.36
|
37.82
|
35.79
Data calculated with Portfolio123
RYT has lagged XLK since inception (November 2006): 561% vs. 718% in total return. This is a difference of about 1.7 percentage point annualized. Despite a lower idiosyncratic risk (exposure to individual stock events), RYT shows a higher historical volatility and deeper drawdowns.
In summary, RYT is a good instrument for investors seeking a technology fund without excessive exposure to big tech companies. However, the theoretical edge of an equal-weight strategy has been underwhelming for 15 years: it is significantly inferior to capital-weighted technology ETFs in risk-adjusted performance since inception. Moreover, management fees are higher.
Dashboard List
I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a hardware company with an earnings yield above 0.0390 (or price/earnings below 25.64) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.
|
International Business Machines Corp
|
Oracle Corp
|
Skyworks Solutions Inc
|
QUALCOMM Inc.
|
Citrix Systems Inc.
|
Shutterstock Inc
|
FactSet Research Systems Inc.
It is a rotating list with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.
This article was written by
I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: long in a few constituents of RYT