Barron's 100 Top ESG Equities Show 77 With Dividends And 2 With Ideal Returns

alexei_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on an annual survey of 1000 largest publicly traded companies by market value, aimed at pinpointing their performance for five top constituencies: shareholders, employees, customers, community, and planet. The Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) BS 100 ranking was determined by the Calvert Research and Management division of Eaton Vance.

Specifically, Calvert looked at more than 230 ESG performance indicators such as workplace diversity, data security, and greenhouse gas emissions.

Based on the indicators, Calvert assigned a score of zero to 100 in each stakeholder category. Then it created a weighted average of the categories for each company, based on how financially material each category was for its industry peer group. To [make the] list, a company had to be rated above the bottom quarter in each of the material stakeholder categories. If it performed poorly in any key category that was financially material, it was disqualified. The methodology is here.

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dogcatcher) analysis. In this collection, I've called the BS100 is perfect for the dogcatcher process. Below are the July 8 data for 77 recommendations paying dividends.

The prices of 2 of these 77 dividend-paying BS100 stocks (listed by yield as of July 8) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

Those two are Hanesbrands Inc (HBI), and Regions Financial Corp (RF).

Both live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as a buy signal. The Dogcatcher calls this his 'ideal dividend return rule'.

A Seeking Alpha Marketplace follow-up article on those 2 determining whether either are 'safer' dividend dogs, will appear after July 15 in The Dividend Dog Catcher.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 17.34% To 29.5% Net Gains For July's Ten Top Barron's ESG Dogs For 2021

Five of ten BS100 by yield were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these April dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts created the 2020-21 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 8, 2022 were:

Coca-Cola Co (KO) was projected to net $294.95, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

Hanesbrands Inc was projected to net $245.79 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from twelve brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) was projected to net $242.15, based on dividends, plus a median on the target price estimates from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 49% over the market as a whole.

Regions Financial Corp was projected to net $237.27, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 53% more than the market as a whole.

Cummins Inc (CMI) was projected to net $222.59, based on the median of estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Merck & Co Inc (MRK) was projected to net $221.70, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 59% above the market as a whole.

HP Inc (HPQ) was projected to net $195.69, based on the median of target estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 21% greater than the market as a whole.

Avnet Inc (AVT) was projected to net $187.47, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 52% more than the market as a whole.

Ralph Lauren Corp was projected to net $186.73 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 51% over the market as a whole.

Principal Financial Group (PFG) was projected to net $173.35, based on the median of target price estimates from eleven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 63% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 22.08% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 15% greater than the market as a whole.

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs". More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs", even these "top dogs".

50Barron's Sustainable 100Per July 8 Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

50 Barron's Sustainable 100Per July 8 Yield Data

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): June's Ten Top Kiplinger/Barron's Stocks For 2021 By Yield

Top ten Barron's ESG Stocks For 2021 by yield in July represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors.

The first, third, and eighth place stocks represented the financial services sector, Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) [1]; Principal Financial Group Inc [3]; Region's Financial Corp [8].

One communications services company placed second, Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) [2]. Then one consumer cyclical firm placed fourth, Hanesbrands Inc [4].

Three consumer defensive representatives placed fifth, sixth, and ninth: General Mills Inc (GIS) [5], Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) [6], and Coca-Cola Co [9].

A healthcare sector representative placed seventh, Merck & Co Inc [7]. Finally, slot ten went to the lone utilities representative, Eversource Energy (ES) [10] to complete Barron's July ESG top ten by yield.

Incidentally, two of the ten top Barron's July ESG Stocks by Yield live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices, Hanesbrands Inc, and Regions Financial Corp. The Dogcatcher calls this his 'ideal dividend return rule'. Many investors see this condition as a step closer before buying signal.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Top Barron's Sustainables Showed 17.71%-28.39% Upsides While (31) Two -0.99% & 2.63% Down-siders Emerged July 8.

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, median analyst target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 19.25% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of 10 Barron's Sustainable Stocks To July 2022

Ten top BS100 For 2021 were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, the top ten BS100 For 2021 screened 7/8/21, showing the highest dividend yields, represented six of eleven stocks in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Ten Highest-Yield Kiplinger/Barron's Dividend Stocks (32) Delivering 19.19% Vs. (33) 16.09% Net Gains by All Ten Come July 2022

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the ten Barron's Sustainable 2021 kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 19.25% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest-priced selection, Coca-Cola Co, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 29.49%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Barron's Sustainables as of July 8 were: Hanesbrands Inc; Regions Financial Corp; Coca-Cola Co; Verizon Communications Corp; General Mills Inc, with prices ranging from $17.46 to $59.66.

Five higher-priced Barron's Sustainables as of July 8 were: Principal Financial Group Inc; Merck & Co Inc; Eversource Energy; Prudential Financial Inc; Kimberly-Clark Corp, whose prices ranged from $59.94 to $135.30.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

This article features 77 Barron's Sustainable Dividend Stocks For 2021. The article focuses on the top 30 or 50 so much of the original list of companies is neglected. Therefore, below is the complete list of 98 stocks.

Sources: Barrons.com,YCharts.com

If somehow you missed the suggestion of which stocks are ripe for picking at the start of this article, here is a reprise of the list at the end:

The prices of 2 of these 77 dividend-paying BS100 stocks (listed by yield as of July 8) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

Those two are Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) and Regions Financial Corp (RF).

Both live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as a buy signal. The Dogcatcher calls this his 'ideal dividend return rule'.

A Seeking Alpha Marketplace follow-up article on those 2 determining whether either are 'safer' dividend dogs, will appear after July 15 in The Dividend Dog Catcher.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com.