Investment Thesis

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is growing at a very fast clip. But more importantly, there's no reason to suspect that its growth rates will meaningfully slow down anytime soon.

Furthermore, Snap is now on its way towards being sustainably profitable. The biggest detraction from this investment thesis is Snap's elevated premium valuation. For investors to overcome its high valuation of 26x forward sales, they will have to adopt a very strong buy-and-hold investment strategy.

Why Buy Snap Stock Now?

Snap has never been a particularly cheap stock. At least not over a sustainable stretch.

Investors considering the stock will have to pay up for participation. But before we discuss its valuation, it's important to dismiss a myth about Snap.

Snap isn't likely to see its usage drop as the economy reopens. In fact, I declare that it's quite the contrary. As more people go on vacation and then back to school, there's a lot more happening that's going to be worthwhile snapping about.

Let's focus on the details:

Note above how during Q1 and Q2 2020 the number of DAUs was up in the sub 20% region. And now, fast forward to Q1 2021, and note how DAUs were up 22%. This demonstrates that Snap's DAUs y/y aren't meaningfully slowing down. On the contrary, they appear to be increasing.

Of course, the bulk of the DAU growth is now coming from overseas. But even that isn't the full investment pitch. The focus is on having a strong niche demographic that's highly engaged as that is exactly what advertisers are after. And that's precisely what Snap offers to advertisers.

At its core, we can clearly see that Snap's ability to better monetize its users continues to increase steadily:

Put aside the very difficult Q2 2020 period, and through the other quarters, Snap has been able to increase its APRU.

Moreover, as Snap continues to improve its back-end technology so that it can more successfully take its first-part data and put the right advert in front of the right number of users, this will continue to increase advertisers' ROI. In turn, that will continue to increase the number of advertisers engaging with Snap.

What's more, Snap is rapidly growing its augmented reality (''AR'') capabilities. Going beyond just e-commerce and consumer products, over the coming year, Snap will be much more than just a place to take funny snaps with different lenses. Snap will be able to engage its users with verticals that have had tough headwinds during the pandemic, such as theatrical movies.

Revenue Growth Rates Remain Impressive

Snap is growing at a very fast rate. Over the past 3 quarters, Snap has grown at more than 50% CAGR.

Even though the outlook for Q2 2021 has very easy comps with the prior-year quarter, it will nonetheless be the 4th quarter that Snap has put out such solid revenue growth rates.

Even if we acknowledge that H2 2021 will have challenging comps for Snap, we're highly unlikely to see its revenue growth rates drop below 30% y/y for some time to come.

Path to Profitability Clearly Defined

Consider the overall trend of Snap's EBITDA margins displayed below:

Q4 2019: 8%; Q4 2020: 18%

Q1 2020: -18%; Q1 2021: 0%

Q2 2020: -21%; Q2 2021: -1% (midpoint guidance)

As you can see above, each quarter on a y/y comparison points to a dramatic improvement. For most investors discussing Snap's prospects, this isn't immediately apparent unless we compare in the manner I present above.

Obviously, any comparison against H1 of last year would look very favorable, but that's not the entire point. The emphasis is the magnitude of the jump in profitability in just over a 12-month period. It's easily foreseeable that by this time next year, going into Q2 2022 that Snap will be making more than 5% to 8% EBITDA margins consistently.

Indeed, I suspect that if Snap is able to grow at slightly higher than 30% CAGR with 5% to 8% EBITDA margins, investors would view the company's ongoing prospects in quite a different light.

Valuation - Not Cheap; Grip-of-Death Investment Strategy Required

Snap is priced at 26x forward sales. On the surface, this isn't at all cheap. This is a premium to practically every other social media platform, from Facebook (FB) at 9x forward sales to Pinterest (PINS) at 19x forward sales.

That's why I proclaim that investors looking to participate in its upside potential will have to adopt a grip-of-death investment strategy. This means a very strongly held buy-and-hold strategy. This is not a buy-and-hold strategy while the stock is trending higher every day. Everyone is a buy-and-hold investor while the stock is trending higher.

I'm referring to taking a position and averaging into the position in a highly disciplined manner over time. Because even if an investor is expected to make a return over time, the stock already trades at a premium so that the investor will have to allow the business to grow into its premium valuation over time.

In short, investors will have to spend time invested in the stock, rather than try to time their entry into and out of the stock. Because at this valuation, any trading into and out of the stock is more likely than not to be led by emotions. And when investing and emotions come to the fray together, the return is always less than satisfactory.

The Bottom Line

Even though Snap isn't cheap, the company is now profitable and still growing at a very fast rate.

The key takeaway is that Snap isn't a faddish company. I demonstrate that its ARPUs are rising consistently as advertisers are committing increasing portions of their budgets to Snap.

Having said all that, I will prefer to seek out companies where the outlook is slightly grimmer but the valuation more compelling. Happy investing!