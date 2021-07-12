SeventyFour/iStock via Getty Images

Most of my articles over the last few months have been from a growth perspective, rather than from a value perspective, so for this month I have decided to analyze a 'value' stock in which I have had some experience with in the past.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:NYSE:AUY) was a stock that I originally bought in mid to late 2019 when it was trading for approximately $3.60 per share. I had planned to hold Yamana for quite some time, and had great investment results right off the bat, until the coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020 and the stock plunged to under $3.00 per share. I took the opportunity to accumulate more shares for around $2.70 during the market crash, which brought my cost basis down considerably, and by mid 2020 the stock had made a complete rebound and then some. I did, however, make one crucial mistake during this investing process - I sold the stock too soon.

Throughout 2020, I made a variety of market moves where I sold many of my smaller positions to rebalance my portfolio. Once the gold price began to peak above $2,000 per oz, it made sense to take profits and reposition the money into other investments which had more favorable risk/rewards. Coincidentally, I ended up shielding myself from this year's bear market in the stock, in which the price has fallen over 30% year-to-date. With the negative sentiment around gold right now, the market has produced a situation in Yamana Gold where the stock is oversold and the company is trading below its book value, making for an attractive value investment opportunity. I am strongly considering getting back into the stock for the long-term at these levels, which appear far too cheap to ignore.

In short, Yamana Gold appears to be a great defensive play for investors looking at inflation hedges in case inflation fears once again grip the market. Even if gold prices continue to correct further, the stock is already trading at a discount to book value with a margin of safety, which makes it a classic value investment potentially worth holding for the long-term.

Oversold and Trading Under Book Value

Yamana Gold recently hit a 29 on the 14-day Relative Strength Index reading on July 8th, which makes the stock technically oversold in the near-term. This is most likely a negative reaction due to the recent sell-off in gold after the Fed took a more hawkish stance in early June, which saw the precious metal drop from $1,900 per oz to under $1,800 very quickly. The gold price recovered from the sell-off just as quickly, and still remains in a slightly bullish trend over the last three months.

Source: bullionbypost.com

This recent volatility in commodity prices has sent many gold mining stocks, such as Yamana Gold, tumbling significantly and falling below its book value per share, which was around $4.60 as of the March 31st, 2021 quarterly statement. A reversion to the mean remains highly likely, in my opinion, and the stock could now be trading at a margin of safety relative to its historical performance.

Yamana Gold From A Technical Perspective

AUY bottomed out in May of 2019 at under $2.00 per share, and has since started a multi-year uptrend where the stock has returned over100%. The shares reached an intraday high of $7.02 in mid 2020 before entering a bear market which pushed the price lower to the support level of$4.00 before recovering.

Source: Google Finance

Looking from a longer-term perspective, the stock topped out around $6.51 and experienced a drawdown of 38.4%, which corresponds almost perfectly with the Fibonacci number of 38.2%. For learning more about technical analysis and Fibonacci numbers, you can view this Investopedia article, which gives an overview and provides some education on the topic. This retracement back to the support level of around $4.00 has happened a number of times in the past with Yamana Gold shares, and even corresponds with the low during the 2008 market crash. Under $4.00 per share appears to be an accumulation zone for long-term shareholders.

The 50-day moving average for the shares is $4.74 and the 200-day moving average is $4.82, so a retracement back to the average would more than likely put the shares above book value once more.

However, the shares could be pushed even lower in the short-term due to the negative sentiment surrounding gold itself, and these mining stocks are subject to higher volatility because of this. If the support level of $4.00 does not hold, the next level would be to watch for a test of $3.50, which could prove to be a fantastic buying price in the accumulation zone.

Dividend Yield, Risks, and Long-term Implications

Yamana Gold has a dividend yield of nearly 2.5%, which is pretty decent, and this matters quite a bit for long-term compounding and reinvesting of the dividends over time. In my opinion, a prolonged period of stagnation would be an opportune time to accumulate more shares and reinvest the dividends at prices under $4.60 per share (near book value).

Some risks to be aware of are gold and other commodity prices further correcting from crisis highs seen last year in 2020. However, looking from a five year time horizon, the price of gold appears to still be in a bullish uptrend. Using gold mining stocks as a hedge against inflation is something that has worked in the past in my own portfolio, and now the time has come again to consider this strategy once more.

Another concern which the market may be feeling nervous about in the short-to-medium term is the capex spending which will be required for Yamana to transition from open pit to more underground. In the years ahead, the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada, will eventually produce less and less as an open pit.

Canadian Malartic is currently an open-pit mine, but the operation is advancing a large underground project, known as the Odyssey project, that transition Canadian Malartic into an underground operation by approximately 2028 with a mine life that runs until at least 2039. Source: Yamana.com

However, something else to consider is their copper project in Argentina, a joint venture with Newmont (NYSE:NEM), which will remain a tailwind for Yamana Gold that the market may not be taking fully into account. While the company is somewhat indebted, Yamana has enough cash on hand to the point where I am not overly concerned about the debt. In my opinion, the market is blowing the capex concerns out of proportion with the Canadian Malartic mine, and not looking at the longer-term implications for the company. This could be one reason why the shares have been under pressure as of late and the company is trading under its book value, as the market reacts to the situation and developments occur.

Conclusion

Yamana Gold appears to be trading with a margin of safety, currently under book value, with near-term oversold conditions. These factors present a buying opportunity for a long-term value investment for those looking to add inflation hedges to their portfolio. The market appears to be discounting the shares due to recent volatility in precious metals and commodity prices, as well as concerns over capex spending on Yamana's part to transition more underground from open pit over time. However, the market may be overlooking potential upside from the copper project in Argentina, as part of the joint venture with Newmont Corporation. The shares look too cheap to ignore, and a reversion to the mean above book value seems highly likely in my opinion.