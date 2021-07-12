Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When a dividend is reduced, its future can often go one of two ways with it either now being safe or alternatively, it could simply foretell the start of further pain but Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) presents an interesting situation that walks between these two paths. Whilst their high dividend yield of 8.50% appears fundamentally sustainable, it could still be reduced again in the future due to the managerial risk stemming from their parent company.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry, this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

Whilst the severe economic downturn of 2020 saw many of their midstream peers reduce their shareholder returns, they originally sustained their dividends with coverage of 88.88%. Even though this was still slightly below adequate and thus left the remaining 11.12% debt-funded, it was actually not too concerning since it came in tandem with a relatively sizeable capital expenditure of $222m that was not reduced to the barebones like many of their peers. This decent performance was ultimately supported by their resilient cash flow performance that saw their operating cash flow defy the economic downturn and thus increase by a very impressive 21.05% year-on-year to $753.4m versus only $622.4m during 2019.

Fast forward to the start of 2021 and they have seen a solid start to the year with their operating cash flow increasing an impressive 12.73% year-on-year to $165.7m versus only $147m during the start of 2020. Despite their otherwise solid cash flow performance, they still elected to reduce their quarterly dividends by 25.81% from $0.31 per share to $0.23 per share to fund their increased capital expenditure, as per the commentary included below.

“In order to finance the incremental capital investment, we announced a reduction in AM's dividend to $0.90 per share beginning in the first quarter of 2021. This reduction allows us to allocate capital towards the highest rate of return project and AM's expanded portfolio as a result of the drilling partnership development plan.”

-Antero Midstream Q4 2020 Conference Call.

It remains a subjective opinion for individual investors whether they support this strategy and their resulting decision to reduce their dividends, although objectively speaking it highlights the continued managerial risk posed from being a subsidiary company of Antero Resources (AR). Since they are a subsidiary, their decision-making process differs from standalone midstream companies like Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Enbridge (ENB). Unlike their standalone peers, they must follow the wishes of their parent company who in this instance wishes to increase drilling and thus also requires higher capital expenditure at their midstream subsidiary to support this growth program.

This situation means that further reductions remain possible depending upon the future operational plans of Antero Resources that can change based upon the prevailing operating conditions. At least one benefit of this dividend reduction is that they will see excess free cash flow after dividend payments that will allow for net debt to be reduced along with opportunistic share buybacks, as per the commentary included below.

“Remaining excess free cash flow after dividends depicted in orange totals approximately $500 million over the next five years. This excess free cash flow will be utilized to reduce debt and opportunistically repurchase shares under our share repurchase program, which we have extended an additional two years to June 30, 2023.”

-Antero Midstream Q4 2020 Conference Call (previously linked).

Since they are now providing aggregated five-year guidance for $500m of excess free cash flow after dividend payments, it means that their dividend coverage should at least be adequate going forwards with these payments funded without any debt. The split between reducing their net debt and conducting share buybacks will only be known with time but thankfully these both still increase the fundamental sustainability of their dividends. Although once again it remains important to remember that the future plans of their parent company will continue overshadowing the safety of their dividends despite the health of their financial position.

When reviewing their capital structure, it appears quite common for a midstream company with their net debt of $3.103b edging slightly higher across the years to now sit relatively large versus their equity. Whether this proves problematic will depend upon their subsequently discussed broader leverage and liquidity, although thankfully their previously mentioned guidance indicates that their net debt should start decreasing going forwards.

It has been very common to see heavy debt loads across the midstream industry and whilst their net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.80 still indicates that their leverage is within the high territory, it thankfully remains towards the bottom of the applicable 3.51 and 5.00 range. Thanks to their resilient cash flow performance that has continued growing throughout the economic downturn, this should not inhibit the sustainability of their new dividends, especially with their decent interest coverage of 3.72 that indicates that they could theoretically service even more debt if required. When looking towards the future, their leverage should decrease as their net debt starts decreasing and thus creates a favorable fundamental outlook for their dividends.

Thankfully, their liquidity is still adequate with a current ratio of 1.14, despite their essentially non-existent cash balance that sees their cash ratio at a non-existent 0.00. To help ease concerns regarding their low cash balance, they still have a further $1.506b available to be drawn from their credit facility to smooth out quarterly working capital movements. Whilst this matures barely over one year away in October 2022, refinancing should not be a problem since their net debt should start decreasing and they face no other maturities until 2024, as the table included below displays.

Conclusion

Since they have a favorable combination of adequate dividend coverage and liquidity with decreasing leverage, their new dividends are fundamentally sustainable but at the same time, their recent reduction highlights the managerial risk posed from being a subsidiary company. This means that uncertainty will continue overshadowing their dividends with further reductions remaining possible depending upon the future operational plans of Antero Resources and thus I believe that only a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Antero Midstream’s SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.