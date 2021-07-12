Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

In a week in which Didi Chuxing's initial public offering (IPO) has highlighted just how problematic Chinese IPOs are, the home cleaning and services business, Daojia (NYSE:JIA) has filed for an IPO. The Chinese government has sought to exert more regulatory oversight on foreign-listed Chinese firms who are able to list abroad with less scrutiny than those firms who list at home. The recent push has hit overseas shareholders of Chinese firms hard, with many wondering when they will see a return. In this article, we will review Daojia's investment prospects, taking into account this unique moment in Chinese financial markets.

Investor Protection is Weak

The first thing to know is that from a technical point of view, the offer is not for shares in Daojia, rather, it is for shares in a company that has an agreement with Daojia. I'll explain. When Chinese firms list overseas, they do so using a corporate structure known as a variable interest entity (VIE). A VIE is an entity that is controlled by a company through means other than that of having a majority of voting rights. When you invest in a Chinese company, regardless of whether or not that company uses a VIE structure to list, you are really investing in a company with a contractual agreement with a Chinese company, not in the Chinese company itself. Direct investment is illegal for foreigners. Companies such as Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU), and SINA (SINA) have all used VIE structures. Not all Chinese companies use VIEs, but no Chinese company lists in the sense that Americans think of listing. In the case of Daojia, it has listed through the VIEs Changsha Daojia Youxiang Home Service Co., Ltd., or Youxiang VIE, Wuba Daojia Co., Ltd., or Daojia VIE, and Tianjin Haodaojia Information Technology Co., Ltd., or Haodaojia VIE.

VIEs are extremely complex and risky entities, and as the struggles of Chinese firms show, they are subject to Chinese governmental pressure, as well as managerial conflicts of interest. The legality of investing overseas is itself questionable. This will shock many investors, but Chinese law is vague as to where a Chinese firm can get foreign investment. The VIE structure itself has a tenuous legal basis and could, as a study by Brandon Whitehill of the Council of Institutional Investors has argued, be deemed illegal. China's financial markets are young and developing and in many senses, a wild West. In the halcyon days when Sino-American cooperation seemed guaranteed, and the Chinese government had a rather laissez-faire attitude to its own financial markets, investors were seduced by the prospects of investing in Chinese companies and did not consider the macro-risks of investments. There is no point in investing in a business, no matter how great, if that business' prospects are prone to sudden and dramatic changes at the hands of its government. VIEs may be seen as contravening Chinese laws that forbid foreign investment in certain industries that have been defined as strategically sensitive. The Chinese government is particularly concerned with access to data. One reason that Didi Chuxing came under pressure from the Chinese government was their belief that there were insufficient protections around sensitive data. It is easy to imagine Daojia falling foul of the Chinese authorities because of data concerns. Many experts believe that the Chinese government will require data security reviews of all its overseas-listed firms. The Chinese Communist Party recently issued a directive calling for an end to what it termed "illegal securities activities". This, taken in conjunction with the new Data Security Law, suggests that companies like Daojia will face greater regulatory scrutiny.

Overall, investors have to be aware that with Daojia and any other Chinese firm, the investor protections that they have become accustomed to, are lacking. There are no rights to residual profits, and you certainly cannot hope to control management -that honour goes to the Chinese government- because of the absence of actual shareholding. The macro picture is by far the most important consideration given that China's changing attitude toward foreign investment and data security indicates that the likelihood of negative-to-mediocre returns in the near term at least, has risen.

In its F-1 filing, the company did not release details over its pricing or the number of shares on offer. It used a placeholder value of $100 million for the amount that it wants to raise from the IPO. We will know more as the company makes amendments to its F-1 form. Given the above considerations, it would not be surprising if there is no IPO at all. However, that would be the most pessimistic scenario. I do not believe that China necessarily wants to prevent foreign investments, rather, it wants to redefine how businesses engage with the West in order to shield its unique strategic concerns. Nevertheless, this transition promises to be a bumpy ride for investors.

The Financial Picture is Not Much Better

The bulk of our discussion has focused on how Daojia's investment structure, as well as the changing regulatory environment, means that investors have fewer protections than they are used to when investing in American businesses, or indeed in businesses in the West. Daojia's financial results are not particularly impressive.

As is typical with IPOs, Daojia enjoys a kind of profitless growth. Revenue rose from RMB 398.7 million ($61.7 million) in 2018, to RMB 611.1 million in 2019, with growth slowing down in 2020 and reaching RMB 711.1 million. In that period of growth, the company's operating loss grew from RMB 591 million in 2018, to RMB 616 million in 2019 and RMB 633 million in 2020. Net loss was RMB 591 in 2018, RMB RMB 615 in 2019 and RMB 614 million in 2020. The company has said that losses in the future are probable.

Over the last decade, investors have grown increasingly comfortable with the idea of investing in profitless companies. The idea is simple: a company like Daojia is, the common wisdom goes, investing in its future and these investments will pay off in the long-term when the company attains minimum viable economies of scale and the pricing power and profitability that comes with it. I am uncomfortable with that notion because it is rather presumptuous to believe that the future is that linear that we can with confidence make such bets. In a time in which the economy is rebounding and the United States and other economies are set to experience record growth, there is already a shift towards more traditionally profitable businesses. The last decade was an era of low growth and so growth went at a premium. At a time when record growth is expected, the prospects of profitless companies dim.

Given the incredible geopolitical risks of investing in a Chinese firm at this time, I think that whatever merits the company's growth strategy has, the macro risks are sufficiently large to make any investment in China highly risky at this time. I have adopted a wait-and-see attitude without respect to China until there is some clarity as to what President Xi's end game is.