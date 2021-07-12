Tom Cooper/Getty Images Entertainment

Despite the aggressive appreciation of its shares in the last month, there’s no reason to believe that AMC (NYSE:AMC) will be able to quickly recover its attendance levels to pre-pandemic levels and improve its top-line performance anytime soon. Therefore, we find it hard to justify the company’s current irrational price. In addition, we believe that there’s an indication that the momentum, which brought the shares to the current levels is slowly fading away and there’s a high possibility that once the stock breaks the $40 support level, it will depreciate as the selling pressure will likely intensify.

The Movie Business Is Dead

Recently, a famous media executive Barry Diller, who in the past has been a key figure in transforming Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Fox, in an interview to NPR admitted that the traditional movie business is dead. We tend to agree with him. If we look at the data, we would see that the movie industry has been stagnating even before the pandemic started. The attendance of movie theaters has been declining from 2002 to 2019 at a CAGR of 1.4%, while the box office has been growing at a CAGR of only 1.3%. The pandemic made the situation even worse, as ticket sales were down over 80% in 2020 and it’s unlikely that the sales will significantly improve this year. While AMC recently announced that its latest June weekend had a record attendance of 2.5 million, it’s still too small in comparison to the attendance levels of its previous years. Even if the company manages to constantly have an attendance of 3 million per weekend, which we believe is unlikely, it still won’t be able to reach pre-Covid-19 attendance numbers by the end of the year.

In addition, streaming services are also playing a big role in limiting attendance numbers and slowing down the recovery of the movie theater business. Thanks to their pricing advantages, services such as Netflix (NFLX), Disney+ (DIS), HBO Max (T), and a handful of others, continue to drive growth and are aggressively increasing the number of their users amid the pandemic. Also, in their efforts to reach as bigger an audience as possible and add as many customers as possible, those services are now spending billions on content every year and offer attractive subscription plans to ensure that users stick with them and not with the competitors, including movie theater chains. To make their subscription plans even more attractive, some companies such as Warner Media and Disney are now offering the simultaneous release of their movies in theaters and on their streaming platforms at the same time. Due to those actions, we believe that the upside of the movie theater chains such as AMC will be limited in the foreseeable future.

On top of that, the capacity at which movie theaters can operate is still limited while the use of masks is also mandatory in lots of places. As a result, movie theaters such as AMC will continue to struggle to recover at least by the end of this year, especially if the Delta variant of COVID-19 will prolong the ongoing pandemic.

The Future For AMC Is Still Not Bright

Last year, Bloomberg reported that AMC is looking at the possibility of filing for Chapter 11 by the end of 2020, as it became unbearable for it to service its debt and pay junk level interest expenses in the current distressed environment. The only reason why AMC is still alive is because retail trades saved it by heavily loading on the company’s shares, pushing their prices higher, and giving the company an ability to issue additional stock at irrational prices to raise cash, which helped it to cover some portion of its debt. While at the end of Q1 AMC had only $813 million in cash reserves, after diluting its investors even more in early June, the company has been able to increase its liquidity position to $1.25 billion. However, that’s not going to be enough for it to pay all of its long-term debt, which at the end of the previous quarter stood at $5.4 billion.

In one of our articles on AMC, we have noted that the company’s management believes that it needs the business to operate at a capacity of around 90% of pre-COVID-19 levels in order to remain solvent. We think that that’s an unrealistic goal to achieve in the current environment, as there’s every reason to believe that the capacity will continue to be limited and the company won’t be able to generate this or next year the same amount of revenues that it generated in 2019. The Street believes that to be the case as well, as it’s expecting AMC’s revenues in FY21 and FY22 to be only $2.47 billion and $4.75 billion, respectively, below FY19 revenues of $5.47 billion.

Considering this, it’s very likely that AMC will need to get additional liquidity to stay afloat. However, it seems that the company’s options of raising additional cash are extremely limited at this stage, as it has run out of authorized shares to offer to the market. As a result, the company needs to ask for additional approval from public investors, who now own the majority of AMC, to be able to issues new shares, which will dilute the current investors but at the same time will improve the business’s cash reserves. First, AMC’s management wanted to double the current share count by asking for authorization to issue additional 500 million shares. This wasn’t received well by the public, and as a result, the company decided not to ask for such authorization. After that, AMC was planning on asking for authorization to issue only 25 million additional shares, but that also didn’t play out well and the management decided not to ask for any additional authorization this year, as it believes that it has enough liquidity to survive for now.

However, we believe that everything is likely going to change in 2022, as the business is not going to recover as quickly as some bullish investors want due to the pandemic and the rise of streaming. Therefore, AMC will likely ask for another authorization to issue new shares next year, as it’ll need that additional capital later on in order to avoid a liquidity crisis. We should remember that AMC was saying it’ll be looking at possibilities to restructure its liabilities if it fails to find additional liquidity if its business continues to struggle.

For that reason, we continue to believe that there’s nothing attractive about AMC, as the risk of bankruptcy next year is still real. Also, let’s not forget that the company will be unable to generate positive FCF, its cash burn will continue, negative margins will stay, and AMC will continue to have an overleveraged balance sheet. Considering this, we don’t have high expectations for the upcoming Q2 earnings report that will be released next month, and we also believe that by not growing while at the same time trading at a 2021 price-to-sales of 10x, the company’s stock is an unattractive bet for bullish investors. Even the leader of the ‘Ape Army’ agrees that AMC’s current fair value is below its current market price by half, while the Street believes that AMC’s business is worth only $5 - $6 per share, which is also significantly below the current price.

In addition, after significantly appreciating in the last month, AMC’s stock has been trading sideways for weeks now. The bullish investors have failed to break the $60 technical resistance level numerous times in the last couple of weeks, and as a result, shares started to decline and are already down more than 40% from their peak. If the selling pressure continues and the stock breaks its support level of $40 per share and doesn’t return higher anytime soon, then we believe it would be safe to assume that the meme trade has run its course, and fundamentals slowly start to matter once again.

