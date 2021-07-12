assistantua/iStock via Getty Images

Unless you have been living under a rock, it is impossible to have not noticed that prices for most items are going up significantly. Inflation is once again taking center stage and investors are keen on protecting themselves from this danger. Now the actual dangers of inflation and how long this inflation episode will last are topics for another day. We instead want to draw attention to something else entirely. We want to look at the concept of investing in gold miners as inflation hedges.

Let's Define The Terms

For any discussion to bear fruit, both sides must agree on the definitions. For our inflation hedge debate, we have to define what an inflation hedge actually means. To us, it means an asset class that offsets the impact of inflation on a substantial portion of your portfolio. In other words, it needs to be acutely sensitive to inflation. To examine this claim we will look at the two largest gold mining ETFs, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) and VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ). To illustrate some of our points, we will go into individual holdings that existed long before these ETFs came into existence.

GDX & GDXJ

GDX defines its purpose as follow.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index (GDMNTR), which is intended to track the overall performance of companies involved in the gold mining industry.

GDXJ defines its mandate as follows.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index (MVGDXJTR), which is intended to track the overall performance of small-capitalization companies that are involved primarily in the mining for gold and/or silver.

The holdings of these two have evolved over the years and now we are seeing that GDXJ components are more similar to that of GDX. This came about thanks to the big change in the way GDXJ invested. GDXJ's top components are as follows.

We can see that GDX owns many similar names in its top 20.

Almost all the remaining GDXJ top 20 names are present in GDX holdings as well, just at lower percentages. So it is no surprise that these two ETFs move in a very similar way. Now that we have shown why these two won't be dramatically different in their performance, let's look at why these are not the best hedges.

Gold Itself Is A Poor Inflation Hedge

The first and most obvious reason is that blindly accepting that gold is a great inflation hedge is incorrect. Gold is a simple asset with a complicated performance history. Yes, there are times it goes up with inflation and there are times when it does not. For example, between 1980 and 2001, gold lost 60% of its value while the consumer price index rose 114.6%.

Keep in mind this is the official consumer price index that most people believe understates actual inflation. So gold underperformed this by 175% over more than two decades. So when the primary commodity shows such long periods of poor correlation to inflation, then why will the companies mining gold actually bear any resemblance to inflation?

Gold Mining Is An Exceptionally Difficult Business

Warren Buffett has popularized the idea of simplicity in investing.

From our view, gold mining is at the exact other end of the spectrum. A complex and difficult business that fails even in the hands of geniuses. Gold mines deplete over time and new resources are notoriously hard to find and even harder to exploit. Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is a great example of this. Despite acquiring the highly vaunted management team of Randgold, 2021 will mark the 11th consecutive year that production per share has fallen.

Source: Author's Calculations From Barrick's Annual Reports

2021 also will mark the first year that production of the combined Barrick will drop below the production of the pre-Randgold Barrick in 2018. When geniuses cannot stabilize your production, what happens when a less competent person comes in charge?

Costs Can Often Outpace Gold Price Increases

When inflation seeps into the economy, it does not impact everything the same way. As we saw above, gold itself can hit the snooze button for a few decades at a time. But even when gold rises, other costs can far outpace that. The bull market of 2002-2008 is a prime example of that when oil soared far more than gold and played havoc with gold miner costs. Oil went up almost 600% in that time frame and some major gold miners lagged the actual increase in gold price.

This is also relevant for the recent price action. Over the last year, GDX and GDXJ have both declined by over 10% while CPI has gone vertical alongside crude oil prices.

Based on history, gold may have some more room to fall versus oil.

Conclusion

There are times that things will look perfect for the correlation between gold miners and inflation. You will have gold, inflation and gold miners all trot in the same direction. This might get you to mistakenly assume that gold miners are an exceptional inflation hedge. This is also one of the best examples of a spurious correlation.

Now, we are not saying that you cannot make money from gold miners or that they won't ever go up alongside inflation. But simply labelling them as inflation hedges and loading up on them and expecting a large return is not the best investment strategy in our opinion. At present our opinion on this sector has a slight negative bias. But we see the potential for blistering return setup down the line.

