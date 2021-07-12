primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

We argued at the end of May that 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN), a Chinese fintech company is valued like a bank but should be valued like a fintech company.

The simple reason for that was that the company is shifting away from providing credit itself to an intermediary ('capital light') business model based on big data and machine learning provided by its Argus engine.

For a more detailed description of the business model we refer to our earlier (linked) article. This shift has some notable consequences:

It has a (mildly) dampening effect on revenue growth

It boosts margins

It reduces credit risk

It reduces regulatory risk

We were right on three out of four, here is revenue growth:

Data by YCharts

Q1 revenue growth also missed expectations, but by a fraction ($7M or 1.3%). Their own credit provision (the 'capital heavy' model under which they assume credit risk) is declining in dollar terms and really fast as a percentage of revenue, now already well under 50% of the business.

The rapid rise of their credit light model produces margin expansion although the picture has been muddied by the pandemic:

Data by YCharts

But a GAAP profit margin of 43% is of course tremendous, the company is extremely profitable. However, this profitability, given the company's growth and decreasing credit risk, isn't exactly reflected in the share valuation:

These metrics are absurd and can only be explained if investors see some catastrophic risk that makes them shun these shares en-masse.

Regulatory risk

That risk is of course the changing regulatory landscape for Chinese internet companies. In our previous article we argued that by shifting away from credit provision, the regulatory risk would diminish.

At that time this seemed a fair assessment as regulatory concerns (insofar relevant for the company) were mostly directed at stemming a consumer credit bubble and market power.

However, new regulatory concerns have emerged and they center around big data, which is, of course, the center of the company's capital-light model.

China isn't the only country grappling with the problems of big data, which is like the new oil for the economy conferring companies that amass data with increasing returns leading to market power and dominant positions (as well as the potential abuse of data and client privacy).

But in China, there is at least one additional concern in the form of Chinese fears that Chinese client data will be used abroad by companies with an overseas listing. This seems to be what was on regulators minds, from Nikkei Asia:

In the midst of rising nationalist sentiment, and rumors that Didi might be turning over critical data to the U.S. government during its initial public offering filing, China's cyberspace regulator faced intense public pressure to intervene. Still, Didi rushed ahead to complete the IPO at lightning speed. Didi's failure to heed clear warnings forced the regulators' hand, triggering a chain of actions that is rewriting the rule book for the listing of Chinese tech companies.

The result of that is that new regulation is underway to tighten data regulation for overseas listings of Chinese companies and Didi had 25 of its apps pulled from the app store.

In the wake of that QFIN also had its app removed from the Android app store (not the Apple store):

On May 10, China's Cyberspace Administration identified 84 apps for over-collecting and using personal information, a 360 DigiTech spokesperson said in an email.

The company's staff failed to rectify the issue within the specified time and was removed from "a few app stores temporarily," the spokesperson said.

"Currently, we have submitted a new rectification plan and stepped up the whole process," the spokesperson wrote.

This does sound like something that the company could rectify and a much less serious problem than that facing Didi, which flaunted warnings. Yet the QFIN stock price was impacted more:

Data by YCharts

The difference seems mild in the graph above from the day the news came out, but realize that QFIN was already in the midst of a correction on these concerns even before the Didi IPO:

Data by YCharts

If QFIN manages to rectify the regulatory concerns and their app gets reinstated on the app store, can investors breathe a sigh of relief and expect a return of the brisk rally (which ensued after we took a position for our marketplace portfolio at $25.95 on May 3, 2021)?

We think that the shares, given the ridiculously low valuation metrics and company progress, are likely to retrace at least some of that but regulatory concerns are not going anytime soon:

The concern that companies amassing huge amounts of data will become independent power centers that could ultimately challenge the power of the Communist party.

More general regulatory uncertainty depressing share prices as investors hate uncertainty.

The prospect of Chinese ADRs being delisted if they fail to comply with American auditing standards for three years in a row.

What are these standards? Well, according to Morgan Stanley:

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB") proposed a draft rule last Thursday that signals steady implementation of steps to delist US-listed Chinese companies if it cannot access their audit work papers. The rule provides a framework to use when determining whether it is unable to inspect or fully investigate accounting firms located in a foreign jurisdiction due to local rules, the PCAOB said. Members of the public have until July 12 to comment on the proposed rule.

One might appreciate the fact that QFIN's auditors are Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP. Even if that's still not good enough (which seems unlikely to us but perhaps there is some general restriction on cross-border auditor data flow in China), this threat is at least three years away.

What's more, there is still time for a compromise between US and Chinese regulators to be reached:

Although the delisting threat could loom large for China stocks in coming years, the threat isn’t imminent and market participants expect a compromise between the Treasury Department and Beijing over accounting oversight. The Chinese side provided a proposal last August for the PCAOB to inspect Chinese accounting firms while complying with China’s national security requirements, but has not yet received a response

Surveillance state

Then there is the more latent threat that Chinese politicians are liable to take a dim view on private companies amassing great amounts of data independent from the state.

The central role of big data in much of the digital economy could potentially clash with the requirements of the Chinese surveillance state, which goes well beyond what is happening elsewhere as big data is used as a means to cement the power of the party.

We don't think it is likely that the Chinese authorities want to endanger the proverbial goose with the golden eggs, as economic progress provided by the advancement of the digital economy is an important source of the power and legitimacy of the regime, they're not likely to throw too much sand in the wheels of big data companies.

What's more likely is that they are obliged to share the data with the state and news of some possible plans is already emerging:

China’s government has proposed establishing a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect from hundreds of millions of consumers, according to people familiar with the matter. The preliminary plan, which is being led by the People’s Bank of China, would mark a significant escalation in regulators’ attempts to tighten their grip over the country’s internet sector. It envisions the creation of a government-backed entity along with some of China’s biggest e-commerce and payments platforms, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private.

If this would materialize it doesn't necessarily invalidate the business models of tech giants depending on big data (and that doesn't seem in the interest of policy makers), but it could run foul of US regulators as:

The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act also requires the companies to establish they are not owned or controlled by a foreign government, among other disclosure requirements.

Simple solution

There is a fairly straightforward solution to much of these travails, especially the ones created by the American ADR listing as it seems neither the Chinese nor the US side are too keen on these anymore.

Listing on the Hong Kong market would eliminate these cross currents, although QFIN would of course still be liable to Chinese regulatory requirements. But Chinese regulators would not have to worry anymore of the company having to share its data or that of its auditor.

In fact, QFIN does have plans of a Hong Kong listing:

The online-lending platform of billionaire Zhou Hongyi has held intensive internal talks on its dual listing plan, and will speed up preparations once it has met the listing requirements of the Hong Kong stock exchange, one of the sources said. A firm has to have had its first listing for at least two years before seeking a dual listing in Hong Kong. 360 Finance made its debut in Nasdaq in December 2018... If the plan goes ahead, 360 Finance will follow Chinese firms including JD.com and Netease in launching a second listing in Hong Kong amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Management addressed the issue during their Q4 2020 CC:

And then, in terms of the Hong Kong listing, we are still in the process of dealing with some technical kind of problem solving. As you know, the requirements by Hong Kong Exchange VIE structure, voting power and everything is slightly different than the U.S. So we need to make some changes, in some cases some small restructuring under these new requirements, we are doing it as we speaking, and those process take time because some of them needs government time to sign up on that. Once we finish these technical issues we will be more kind of sort of the push, the official push for the listing.

Given the likelihood that they have 3 years to pull this off this should allay at least some fears.

Conclusion

We think that, given the large slump and ridiculously low valuation metrics, much of the immediate regulatory pain is more than priced in.

The more immediate regulatory concerns regard to cross-border data flows and these are likely to be remedied.

However, more general regulatory uncertainty is likely to remain, as regulatory regimes are in flux on both the Chinese as well as the US side.

It seems that Chinese authorities are not too keen on Chinese companies listing on US markets and the US side isn't too keen on that either, given the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. So there is a latent threat of delisting even if that takes years to materialize on the current form of

QFIN could allay much of these fears by pursuing a Hong Kong listing.

While the ridiculous valuation seems to indicate some kind of terminal disaster, we think that is not likely although lots of regulatory uncertainty are likely to remain, so this isn't for the faint-hearted investor.