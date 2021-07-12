maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Price action deviates from Fundamentals

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) stock total return has been ~-3% since Jan 2020, during which time not only its US Peer Amazon (AMZN) was up 101%, its Latin American peer MercadoLibre (MELI) was up 172%, even the S&P 500 index was up 39%.

Data by YCharts

Alibaba is the largest eCommerce operation in the world. It has over 1B annual active consumers, over 1T GMV (gross merchandise volume) in FY21, both numbers larger than any other e-commerce company in the world, Amazon included.

In the meantime, Alibaba's core commerce and cloud computing recorded 42% and 50% YoY growth FY21. These are jaw-dropping growth numbers, especially at Alibaba's massive scale.

Also worth noting, while its revenue grows at an impressive rate, its Ebitda profit margin continues to show 17% YoY improvement, further demonstrate its superior unit economics, and effective cost control as it scales up.

Source: 4Q21 Alibaba Investor presentation

Investment Thesis

My conservative model values Alibaba between $773B ($299/share) to $967B ($373/share). It offers an upside potential between 45% and 81% to its closing price of $206/share on 7/9/21.

The table below provides a summary view of my Sum-of-all-parts valuation, and I discuss them in detail in later sections.

Source: Excel sheet prepared by Author

Valuation By Segments

Alibaba has four business segments and two investment segments, they are:

Core Commerce: Taobao, TMall, Alibaba, AliExpress, Lazada, ele.me, etc.

Cloud Computing: Alibaba Cloud

Digital Media: Youku, Ali Sports, AliGame, etc.

Innovative Initiatives: gmap, AliOS, etc

Ant Group

Other strategic Investments: DiDi, bilibili, etc

Let us dive into them.

Source: Alibaba Investor Day 2020

1. Core Commerce

Marketplace-based core commerce includes Taobao, TMall, 1688.com, alibaba.com, AliExpress, TMall Market. These are mature and profit-generating marketplaces with steady growth.

These are the crown jewels of Alibaba's empire. It composes of No.1 Online retail, No.1 online wholesale, and No 1 B2C Export marketplace in China.

FY21 adj Ebitda for marketplace-based core commerce is $35B.

I use a moderate 15x - 20x Ev/Ebitda ratio (e.g. Amazon is 30x+ Ev/Ebitda), values its marketplace-based core commerce between 570B and 700B.

Lazada: international retail marketplace in SEA

Alibaba, through three rounds of a total $4B investment, is a majority owner of Lazada.

While Shopee (SE) takes the commanding lead in the SEA e-commerce marketplace, Lazada is still a No.2 with 100Mil+ monthly active users, ahead of Tokopedia.

Alibaba only provides international e-commerce in aggregate (~5B) in FY21, with no revenue breakdown. Lazada and AliExpress are 2 primary contributors in this segment.

As a reference, Tokopedia, an e-commerce competitor and No.3 in SEA, was valued at $18B.

I take a conservative approach and value Lazada between $5B (acquisition cost) and $10B (50% discount to Tokopedia's recent valuation despite Lazada's slightly larger size).

Local Services (ele.me, koubei)

Ele.me has about 80% of DoorDash (DASH) revenue, with 8x active customers (40Mil vs 5Mil) in FY21. In food delivery services in China, Meituan leads with 65% market share, ele.me No.2 with 27.4% market share, 3B FY21 revenue.

If we use DoorDash valuation at 15x EV/Sales, that would value ele.me at 45B, if we use Grubhub's (GRUB) 8x EV/Sales, it values ele.me at $24B

Alibaba acquired ele.me in 2018 for $9.5B.

I take a conservative approach and value ele.me between 9.5B (acquisition cost) and $24B (use Grub Ev/Sales ratio).

New Retail (Freshippo)

Known as Hema in China, it is similar to Amazon Go, a new retail format store leveraging technology to provide zero human touch shopping experience.

I consider it as a part of its core commerce strategy to maintain its competitive edge and assign no additional value.

Logistic (Cainiao)

Cainiao is Alibaba's logistic arm.

BABA paid 3.3B to increase its Cainiao stake from 51% to 63% in its latest round in 2019. That values its stake ~18B at cost.

Cross border e-commerece (Kaola)

Kaola is considered to be a TMall extension to improve its core competency and I assign no additional value.

Source: FY21 Investor presentation

2. Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba Cloud's YoY revenue growth was 62% and 50% in the last two years. Its FY21 revenue was $9.2B and turned cash flow positive the first time with 47M adjusted Ebitda.

In terms of China's cloud market share, Alibaba cloud leads the pack with 39.8% as of Q1 2021.

According to China Internet Watch, cloud infrastructure spending growth in China outpaced the RoW, supported by the government's strategic priority in cloud computing, and it has been consistently over 50% over the last 7 quarters.

Source: China Cloud market 1Q21 - China Internet Watch

If we zoom out globally, Alibaba cloud ranks No 4 with a 6% market share, right after Amazon, Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (GOOG).

It is about 20% the size of Amazon cloud in this $150B global market.

Source: Cloud Market Q3Y20 Canalys

Similar research from Synergy Research Group in Q1 21 also confirmed the same ranking/market share.

Source: Synergy Research Group on Statista

Using a very conservative 10x P/S values Alibaba Cloud at $100B.

Both GS (GS) and MS (MS) valued Alibaba Cloud at $120B+ a year ago after Alibaba disclosed its 1Q21 fiscal data in Aug 2020.

Given the above, I value Alibaba Cloud between 100B and 120B.

3. Digital Media and Entertainment

It includes YouKu, AliSports, AliGame, UC

YouKu has 500M Monthly Active Users, 800M video views, one of China's top video/streaming service platforms, along with iQIYI, and Tencent Video.

Alibaba spent $4B in 2016 to acquire Youku.

Its main competitor iQIYI (IQ) is listed in Nasdaq, currently valued at 10.4B.

Digital media/entertainment reported $4.5B revenue in FY21, with an adjusted Ebitda is 0.9B.

I value Youku (and the rest of segment assets) between $4.5B (acquisition cost) and 9B (10x Ev/Ebitda).

4. Innovation Initiatives

As I have few visibilities in these innovation initiatives, I take a conservative approach and assign no value.

5. Ant Group

Ant Group valuation could certainly be a controversial take.

Its valuation hit $320B at its peak prior to IPO. Since its IPO halt in Nov 2020, its valuation has declined significantly, the latest analysis from Sanford Bernstein valued it at $120B.

At a $120B valuation, BABA's 1/3 stake is worth $40B.

put aside valuation, a head-to-head comparison between 2 dominating FinTech in China (Ant and Tencent) shows its massive scale in absolute numbers.

source: TechCrunch china's top fintech platform Ant vs Tencent

Put the numbers into perspective, Ant Group's active user is about 2x PayPal (PYPL) size, and roughly the same revenue. PayPal is currently valued at $350B.

source: SPGlobal

An insightful comparison from S&P Global market points out while Ant and PayPal revenue are comparable, Ant has about 20x TPV (Transaction Payment Volume) more than PayPal and Ant's take rate is only 5% of PayPal's.

Note: PayPal take rate 2.5%, and Ant is at a mere 0.11%.

As shown in Chart 1 and 2, PayPal's take rate has been steadily declining since 2018, while Ant increases.

In summary, I think Bernstein's $120B valuations is a very conservative number. I consider Ant is on par with PayPal, and even with a 50% discount shall value Ant Group at $175B.

Thus I would value Alibaba's 1/3 stake in Ant Group between $40B and $58B.

6. Strategic Investments

Reported by Alibaba at $45B valuations as of Jun30, 2020.

Some notable investment includes:

8% ownership stake in Bilibili (BILI)

A single-digit ownership stake in DiDi (DIDI)

Delisting Risk

Now let us talk about the elephant in the room - its various risks, particularly its delisting risk as discussed frequently among US market participants

I discussed the general Chinese ADR delisting risk in a recent Tweet thread. For these interested in the details:

In summary:

delisting poses an immediate trading liquidity risk, thus short-term volatility. Stocks are fungible. For dually listed stocks such as Alibaba, there is no/limited long-term material impact to shareholders especially if one is prepared and ready to receive its shares in the other exchange. In BABA's case, that would be its shares listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange. There are also established tender processes to redeem if the company offers, which was exactly what happened with China Mobile and China Unicom in earlier 2021.

Other Concerns

Anti-monopoly violation: Alibaba was recently levied a $2.8B fine due to anti-monopoly violation. In relative terms, that fine alone has no material impact as it was less than 0.5% of its market cap. There are legit concerns that BABA could be subject to further regulatory fines in a less predictable manner.

Jack Ma: Jack Ma risk has been talked about a lot. The fact is Jack Ma already stepped down from both chairmanship and CEO role of Alibaba and has gradually detached himself (at least in the public) from the business.

Ant Group IPO halt: I think Ant Group IPO halt was a big disappointment and shows certain unpredictability in the current environment. However, I think that has been more than priced in.

Concluding Thoughts

A conservative sum of all parts values BABA enterprise value between 773B ($299/share) and 965B ($373/share). At the current price of $206/share, it offers 45% to 81% upside potential, and I am increasing my position at the current price.