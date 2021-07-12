Nastasic/E+ via Getty Images

Quick Take

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) intends to raise $100 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is developing T cell-based treatments for various solid and liquid cancers.

TCRX has developed impressive collaboration partnerships but is still at a preclinical stage of development, so the IPO is ultra-high-risk and may be more relevant for long-term hold institutional investors.

I'll pass on the IPO.

Company & Technology

Waltham, Massachusetts-based TScan was founded to advance a pipeline of TCR-T-based drug candidates by analyzing successful patients' T cells to build an 'ImmunoBank' for the purpose of providing customized therapies to a broad range of patients.

Management is headed by president and CEO David Southwell, who has been with the firm since October 2018 and was previously president and CEO of Inotek Pharmaceuticals until that firm's merger with Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Below is a brief overview video of T cell cancer therapy:

(Source)

The firm's lead candidate, TCS-100, is being developed to treat patients with residual leukemia and to prevent a relapse after a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

(Source)

Investors in the firm have invested at least $60 million in equity investment and include Baker Bros. Advisors, 6 Dimensions Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Longwood, Novartis Bioventures, JMD III Holdings, GV (Google) and Pitango Healthtech.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for hematologic malignancies treatments was an estimated $35.6 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $87 billion by the year 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 10.48% from 2016 to 2025.

Key elements driving this expected growth are the aging of the global population resulting in continued high incidence of blood cancer.

Over 400,000 persons are diagnosed with lymphoma annually and more than 300,000 are diagnosed with leukemia each year.

Also, below is a chart showing the 2016 regional demand breakdown for blood cancer treatment demand, with North America and Europe dominating demand:

(Source)

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Kite Pharma

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Juno Therapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics

Geneos Therapeutics

PACT Pharma

Celyad

Fate Therapeutics

Nkarta

Medigene

Ziopharm Oncology

Bayer

Novartis

Others

Financial Status

TScan’s recent financial results are typical of an IPO stage biopharma in that they feature little revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two calendar years:

(Source)

As of March 31, 2021, the company had $121.5 million in cash and $31.5 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

TCRX intends to sell 6.25 million shares of voting common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $100 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Public shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and holders of the non-voting shares will have conversion rights but no voting right, except as required by law.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex. underwriter options) would approximate $164.7 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 26.57%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $30.0 million to fund the Phase 1/2 clinical development of TSC-100, TSC-101, and TSC-102, through completion of the Phase 1 portion and part of the Phase 2 portion of our planned Phase 1/2 clinical trials; approximately $35.0 million to conduct IND-enabling activities and initiate the Phase 1 clinical trials for TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202 and TSC-203; approximately $25.0 million for the continued development of our discovery programs; and the remainder for continued development of our TargetScan and ReceptorScan platforms, further expansion of our existing manufacturing facility, working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include the hiring of additional personnel, capital expenditures and the costs of operating as a public company. Based on our planned use of the net proceeds from this offering and our existing cash, we estimate that such funds will be sufficient to enable us to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2024. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Cowen and Barclays.

Commentary

TCRX is seeking public investment capital to advance its pipeline into clinical trials.

For its lead candidates, TCS-100 and TSC-101, the drugs are being developed to treat patients with various blood cancers or to prevent a relapse after a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

The company expects to file related INDs by the end of 2021 in preparation for Phase 1 trials.

The market opportunity for treating blood cancers is large and expected to grow markedly as the global population ages and blood cancers become more prevalent.

TScan has collaboration partnerships with Novartis and QIAGEN Sciences so has performed impressively in that regard.

The firm’s investor syndicate includes a number of notable venture capital firms and strategic investors.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 24.4% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value below the typical range for a biopharma firm at IPO.

However, TCRX is still at a preclinical stage of development, so the IPO is ultra-high-risk and may be more suited to long-term hold institutional investors.

I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 15, 2021.