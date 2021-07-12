JackF/iStock via Getty Images

When it comes to Chevron (NYSE:CVX), there are many reasons for dividend optimism going forward. CVX has a rock-solid balance sheet with an investment-grade debt rating, has huge cash flows, and very productive assets spread around the world.

I have written about Chevron before comparing it to Exxon (XOM) "Exxon Vs. Chevron: Exxon Wins By A Nose" and comparing it to Shell "Chevron Vs. Shell: Chevron Wins By A Landslide."

This article will present 5 reasons why Chevron's dividend is likely to rise and why the strange confluence of almond trees and cattle methane will help that process.

1. Chevron is the only oil company to raise its dividend every year for 34 years.

Chevron has increased its dividend every year for more than 25 years and looks to me to be able to continue those increases into the foreseeable future. Exxon was in the same league but decided not to raise its dividend in 2020 so Chevron is the last oil major with this enviable record.

This is what a well managed, well-run company's dividend payment chart looks like:

And except for the year that was COVID-19, CVX's current yield is about as high as its ever been, another good investment indicator.

How do dividend increases look like in the future? Here's what Chevron management said in their Q1 2021 earnings call presentation:

So in Chevron's hierarchy of financial priorities, the dividend stands number 1.

I don't know how much clearer you could be.

2. Chevron's credit rating is at the top of the chart.

Chevron remains one of, if not the top credit-rated oil major. This has been true for years and also speaks well to Chevron's capability to not only maintain the dividend but grow it too.

Here are S&P Global's ratings of oil majors as of January 26, 2021.

Source: S&P Global

The top credit rating for Chevron adds further assurance that Chevron's liberal dividend policy will continue. Note that in spite of the oil price debacle in 2020 Chevron not only increased its dividend it bought Noble Energy to expand its production profile all while maintaining its top credit rating.

3. Years of consistent share buybacks lead to safer dividends and potential capital gains.

In addition to 34 years of dividend increases, Chevron has consistently lowered its share count with buybacks.

The bump up in share count in 2020 was due to the acquisition of Noble Energy.

Although it is true that companies sometimes overpay for shares bought back, that is not true of Chevron:

Chevron CFO Pierre Breber :

We have a track record of buying back shares pretty consistently, 13 of last 17 years, over $50 billion of buyback since that time, at an average price in the mid 80s, less than $1 higher than the ratable price that would have been in for every single day during that whole time period. Source: Seeking Alpha

And there is another guy who thinks well-timed buybacks are a good idea too:

There's a lot of crazy things said on buybacks. Buybacks are so simple. It's a way of distributing cash to shareholders. - Warren Buffett

So paying dividends and buying shares are both ways of "distributing cash to shareholders." Every investor should appreciate that approach for the use of excess capital.

4. Capital discipline should lead to higher cash flows and dividends.

One of the key points made by CFO Pierre Breber at the most recent investor presentation on April 30, 2021, on Seeking Alpha, was the strict guidelines Chevron's management was going to use to allocate capital.

It really began last year when CAPEX was cut about $5 billion to $9 billion. The result was the first quarter of 2021 had FCF (Free Cash Flow) of $3.4 billion.

Free cash flow excluding working capital was $3.4 billion, up significantly from last year and higher than the 2019 quarterly average.

Breber also said the 5-year budget shows CAPEX at between $14-16 billion per year. That is comparable to the pre-covid years 2014 to 2018 when CAPEX averaged $15 billion/yr. And those CAPEX numbers include newly acquired Noble Energy.

So I'd say one of the three conditions now, that's for us to increase CapEx, not this year, our budget is fixed this year, $14 billion, but within the $14 billion to $16 billion 5 year guidance that we talked about. So we're still talking about a modest, a modest increase.

And it looks like there is no chance Chevron will downsize their oil operations anytime soon.

Chevron Corporation CVX CFO Pierre Breber recently stated at a Reuters conference that the firm has no intentions to downsize its oil and gas operations in favor of wind and solar energy. Source: NASDAQ

So even though oil prices are up considerably and perhaps going even higher, Chevron is maintaining level CAPEX going forward for the next five years. That should raise FCF by billions over that time period allowing both dividend increases and share buybacks to continue to the benefit of shareholders.

5. Maintaining Chevron's minimalist ESG credentials with almond trees and dairy cow methane is another good move.

While competitors like BP (BP) are shelling out billions of ESG dollars to build renewable capability, Chevron is taking a much more modest approach.

BP, which first revealed its net-zero ambitions in February, says it will ramp up its annual low-carbon investment from $500 million in 2019 to $5 billion per year by 2030, with an interim goal of $3 billion to $4 billion per year by 2025. Source: greentechmedia.com

Chevron on the other hand is looking to do carbon capture on almond trees, which it turns out, have to be replaced every 20 years or so.

Pierre Breber:

We're in partnership with Schlumberger and Microsoft. It is going to capture the emissions from agricultural waste, so they burn almond trees after a certain number of productive seasons. Normally, those emissions just go to the atmosphere, this project would capture those emissions, converted into a synthetic gas that can then generate power and use that power to compress the CO2 and inject it in the ground and then sell excess power into the grid. And that's a project that's now front-end engineering and design. Source: Seeking Alpha

Now just for the heck of it, I checked to see how many almond trees there are in the world. Turns out there are about 186 million which sounds like a lot until you realize there are 3 trillion trees on the planet. So almond trees represent .00006% of all the trees in the world. Yes, sequestering CO2 from burning almond trees is a low-cost way to maintain your ESG bona-fides. And getting Schlumberger and Microsoft to share the minimal cost, how do you beat that?

And of course, there is the old political stalwart dairy cow methane which Chevron is involved in a small way.

Pierre Breber:

So agriculture and land use is an important source of greenhouse gas emissions, you've seen our work in renewable natural gas, which again captures the methane from dairy cows and so that's a worthwhile area for us to look into. Source: Seeking Alpha

So while BP (and others) are spending $5 billion a year or more on renewables, Chevron is wisely spending a fraction, of a fraction of $5 billion renewing almond trees and collecting methane from dairy cow barns.

More evidence of Chevron's strict capital discipline.

Conclusion:

Chevron is a long-time dividend payer that has raised its dividend an unmatched 34 years in a row. With its top-notch credit rating and superior capital management, Chevron may be able to keep raising the dividend for decades more.

And while many oil majors are picking up the mantle of ESG in a big way, Chevron has decided to do the ESG minimum and use the extra cash to expand their oil and gas business. As CFO Breber stated above Chevron has "no intentions to downsize its oil and gas operations in favor of wind and solar energy." I think that is an excellent plan since the demand for oil and gas will continue upward while competitors are cutting production and at the same time spending precious capital on renewables.

This IEA (International Energy Agency) chart says it all. Oil demand is going up not down.

Source: IEA

Chevron is a buy for long-term dividend investors.