Last year, one company that I wrote about in some detail was Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). In that article, I pointed out the company's acquisition of Topgolf and highlighted how if the firm can achieve attractive growth from that business, then management and shareholders would be happy. Since then, a lot has happened. And despite some continued pain from the COVID-19 pandemic, the company seems to be doing rather well. So far this year, as a result of the acquisition, revenue is growing nicely. And while some uncertainty does exist in the near term, we do not yet have any reason to believe the company should not achieve its targets moving forward. Assuming this all does still fall into place for the firm, shares of the business do look to be rather appealing at this time. But even if growth falters, shares are, at worst, fairly valued.

A time of trouble and impressive results

Callaway is no longer a traditional golf brand. Yes, the company does still generate a significant amount of revenue from its legacy businesses. For instance, it has its golf equipment business, which is responsible for the sale of golf clubs like woods and irons under the Callaway brand name. It also sells putters under the Odyssey name and golf balls under both the Callaway and Strata brands. The business also has a segment dedicated to apparel, gear, and other products. These products include golf clothes, footwear, and more. Brands that it sells under here include Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin.

But one thing that the company is focused on now is what it sees as the future of golf. Namely, this is the Topgolf brand that the company acquired. I won't go into great detail regarding what this particular piece of the enterprise does. But that is only because I did so in my prior article, which I recommend you read (linked above). Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the company moves forward with its plans to grow the Topgolf experience. Already, the company has opened five new venues this year and it is on track to open eight in all. The Toptracer brand is also on track to install at least 8,000 bays throughout 2021.

Shares still look attractive

This is all excellent news because this fits the company's growth plan. It also helps to make up for the rough 2020. To put in perspective how difficult a year 2020 was, we need only look at revenue and profitability. Between 2016 and 2019, revenue at Callaway expanded from $871.19 million to $1.70 billion. Much of this growth, it is worth mentioning, came from additional acquisitions the company has made. For instance, the main chunk of growth that it experienced between 2018 and 2019 was due in large part to the company's decision to acquire the Jack Wolfskin brand. Even so, acquisitions couldn't help it during the 2020 downturn. That year, sales dropped to $1.59 billion.

*Created by Author

Net profits, meanwhile, were all over the place in recent years. This can be seen in the chart above, with a four-year low of $40.81 million and a four year high of $189.90 million. Then, in 2020, the firm generated a net loss of $126.93 million. Operating cash flows were only marginally more consistent. Between 2016 and 2019, they ranged between a low of $77.71 million and $117.70 million. But then, in 2020, the metric surged to $228.24 million. While this may seem odd in a year where the business generated a net loss, the move was due in large part to changes in inventory for the company. In short, in response to the crisis, it engaged in significant inventory controls in order to optimize short term cash flow. This is, more or less, a one-trick pony, but it can work during tough times.

Fortunately for investors, 2020 is over and 2021 is looking up. Revenue in the first quarter this year came in at $651.62 million. This represents an increase of 47.3% over the $442.28 million the company generated the same time last year. Net income, meanwhile, grew from $28.89 million to $272.46 million. Operating cash flow, over the same period of time, went from negative $93.68 million to negative $78.62 million. However, if we adjust for the gain that the company booked as a result of its Topgolf investment, operating cash flow in the latest quarter would have been positive to the tune of $19.93 million.

*Created by Author

Given these financial figures, it is really difficult to price a company like Callaway. If we use figures from 2020, as an example, then we're left with negative earnings and significant positive cash flow that might not be representative of the company's long-term potential. If, however, we look back at all, then we completely ignore the benefits of its acquisition activity in recent memory. So, instead, I decided to take a different approach. When management acquired the Topgolf brand, they forecasted that revenue in 2022 would be around $3.20 billion. And off of that, the company would generate EBITDA of around $360 million. That gives us, on a forward basis, an EV to EBITDA multiple of 13.2. If we annualize current interest expense from the latest quarter, we end up with operating cash flow of around $290 million. That would imply a price to operating cash flow multiple of about 13.7.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I can say that I am very excited about the potential that Callaway appears to offer investors moving forward. It is difficult to price the company currently because of how volatile earnings and cash flows have been. But if we assume that the company will still achieve its targets for 2022, then shares appear to be cheap. Even if we are off some, it is hard to imagine the business being overpriced at this point in time. Considering that shares of the enterprise are already 109.5% higher than they were when I last wrote about it, compared to the 33.6% return of the S&P 500, I would say that investors who got in early could still achieve additional remarkable returns.